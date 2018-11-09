The Hotseat: PAMRO president, Sifiso Falala, on how we’re all communication devices

Sifiso Falala is the chief executive and founder of Plus 94 Research – one of the largest independent research companies in the country, as well as founder of the Sifiso Falala Foundation, an NGO committed to promoting access to basic human rights such as education, health and employment. He served as PAMRO’s vice president for three years before taking over the role as president from Joe Otin this year.

I am 52 years old and so far in my career…

I have been mystified and surprised by how certain things work. One does not need to be curious to see answers to unstated questions; however I find that the world and people keep on revealing themselves and what they stand for. I suppose this is the longitudinal passive survey of humanity. In so many ways we are all communication devices, even those of us that are poor communicators. I think communicators rule the world, especially those that can put their thoughts on paper and share them. Incidentally, I think the English as a nation have some of the best communicators in the world, which is why they could afford to have an empire on which the sun could not set.

What excites you most about your new position as president of PAMRO?

Opportunities for growth in Africa are limitless. We have not even lifted the lid on African stories. You cannot be controversial in Africa because our whole situation is upside down. We have some of the best natural resources on the planet and yet some of the poorest people. Research is therefore challenged to look for answers. By definition it need not be run of the mill research, as if everything was normal. We are in an abnormal situation. I am proud to be associated with anything that has the word Africa in it. PAMRO is set to act as a catalyst for change. Change requires conviction, which requires sharp data. I am excited because I will be able to influence our researchers to focus on data that can eliminate stubborn problems. There is no pride in saying that we have been doing research for so many years and no change has happened. In the past researchers used to hide behind questionnaires, sample frames and data analysis as if they were not part of business. This is like a fish boasting about being able to swim. We need to focus on research that is relevant and will position our industry at the core of commerce.

What do you think will be your key challenges in this role?

The industry needs a culture change and more voices. It needs to be more diverse. What happens and doesn’t happen in this industry has been affected largely by the views of a few individuals, which is why the industry is much smaller than it should be. Trying to unite the industry and making it more plural is going to be a hard job. There is an obvious contest for quality audiences. The research industry operates in narrow silos in South Africa, eliminating the possibility of objectivity at an aggregated total audience level. It remains one of those industries where it is very easy and often the norm to exclude local players and entities because multinationals have created unassailable leads. I believe smaller local agencies have a role to play. Having said that I believe in inclusive growth. The rise of the local boutique players should not be interpreted as a threat to the survival of the dominant multinationals. Fortunately, there is a groundswell of support for pluralism within our broader business community. We just need to implement it.

What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned on your business journey…

To manage ideas and concepts and not people because this can cause distraction. That critical thinking is important and less prevalent than I thought at first. You cannot achieve anything in the absence of critical thinking and problem solving. What makes critical thinking so scarce is that it is more important to critically analyse your own thoughts, more than those of others. Many people thinking critical thinking is about others, not them. I have also learnt by observation that the obsessive pursuit of commercial excellence alone is likely to compromise ethics. Very few people think as individuals. Many subscribe to broad group ideology and take comfort in fitting in, regardless of the merits or demerits thereof. Competence and quality are not an option. And yes of course that strains of Darwinist natural selection, kill or be killed attitudes remain needlessly in force.

What’s the worst job you’ve ever had…

I have only ever had this one job in market research. The worst project in market research is when a client uses its power to ask the wrong questions, use the wrong methodology and interview the wrong people. There are some few projects where we find ourselves as hewers of wood and drawers of water, notwithstanding our experience. Luckily it is very rare.

The quality I most respect in people is…

Creative thinking and problem solving skills.

My pet hate is…

Arrogance and lack of modesty.

What scares you most…

The pervasiveness of self-deception in order to avoid confronting reality.

My best qualities are…

Someone would have to tell me that. I do think that I am persistent, consistent and goal driven. I consider that every problem can be analysed in an infinite number of ways, and I am not afraid to consider all of them. Most importantly my belief as a gateway to efficiency is that some things should be done in less than five minutes, and that not everything needs to take days weeks, months or years.

My worst qualities are…

No tolerance for mediocrity or people who blame others instead of themselves.

My personal motto is…

If it does not improve those around me or myself it is probably not worth doing. Love and respect everyone.

A perfect day would be…

Still, sunny, not too hot, a gentle breeze on the golf course.

If I could have dinner with someone living or dead it would be…

Zodwa Wabantu. I like her courage and wisdom.

The gadget/s I can’t live without and why…

Gadgets are necessary if used appropriately.

My addiction is…

Creative thinking, problem solving and continuous improvement. I do this at work and in my sporting life. I believe we are created, and thereafter we can recreate ourselves, which is why I like to spend a lot of time on recreational activities that challenge the limits of our imagination.

My death row meal would be…

A plate of berries, cucumber and olives would be fine.

I think the rest of 2018 will be

… a greater chapter in our self-discovery as a continent. I think our consciousness levels are increasing. This is not only about what others can do for us, but what we can do for ourselves. We are going to learn so much more in this season of new information that we need to make progress. As such we might see continued economic pessimism which by April of 2019 would have been turned into a new era of optimism.