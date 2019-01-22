Awards wrap: ‘Pure truth’ and the Sikuvile Awards, FEPE judges announced

Sikuvile journalism awards in 2019 on a quest for ‘pure truth’. Frewin, McCall and Joel Mervis Awards 2019 open. FEPE International names judges for 2019 Awards. Merck Foundation calls for applications for Media Recognition Awards. WARC Awards tech winner announced.

Sikuvile journalism awards in 2019 on a quest for ‘pure truth’

Entries to the 2019 Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards are now open. The theme this year is ‘pure truth’, with a focus on the importance of the traditional newsroom and journalism as the lines between and fake news become increasingly blurred.

The Awards will take place on 12 September at The Venue, Melrose Arch, and winners will receive R15 000, a trophy and a certiﬁcate while all finalists receive certiﬁcates. Commendation Certiﬁcates are awarded at the judges’ discretion.

Convening judge this year is Mathatha Tsedu, who also oversaw the judging panel and process last year.

Entry form and information here: SIKUVILE ENTRY KIT 2019

Frewin, McCall and Joel Mervis Awards 2019 open

Still on the Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards, entries to the 2019 Frewin, McCall and Joel Mervis awards are also open.

These Awards recognise newspaper excellence in advertising, printing and production, layout and typography as well as the balanced use of pictures and graphics. The 2018 Frewin Award winner was Die Burger, while Mail and Guardian was awarded the McCall Award and a joint award went to Rapport and City Press for the Joel Mervis Award.

Entries and guidelines right here: 2019 Frewin Mc Call and Joel Mervis Call for entries

FEPE International names judges for 2019 Awards

Global Out of Home Association FEPE International has named the judges for its 2019 Awards: Creative, Lifetime Achievement, Leadership, Technical innovation and the industry’s Rising Star.

Executive director John Ellery will chair the awards panel drawn from the FEPE board and executive, including new director Katrin Robertson from blowUP Media. They will be joined by Charmaine Moldrich, CEO of Australia’s Outdoor Media Association.

Joining the awards panel for the FEPE Creative Awards is Dino Burbidge, latterly director of Tech and Innovation at London creative ad agency WCRS.

Awards chairman Ellery says: “The FEPE International Creative Awards have become the blue riband of Out of Home creative globally and we hope and expect that this year we will have more entries than ever.”

Entries in all categories are free and may be submitted by FEPE members and OOH National Associations. For further information on entry requirements and a nomination form please go to www.fepe.com . Closing Date for nominations is 1 March.

All nominations should be sent to Richard Saturley: richard@fepe.com

WARC announces tech winner of its media awards

Energy BBDO for the National Safety Council in the US to raise awareness of prescription opioid overdose has won the Grand Prix in the Effective Use of Tech category in the 2018 WARC Media Awards.

The category is designed to reward communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix to help address a specific business problem.

Full details of the winners can be found on the Awards website.

Merck Foundation calls for applications for Media Recognition Awards

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with H. E Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother, has announced the opening of the application period for the ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media recognition Awards 2018 for Ghana and the rest of Africa.

The winners will be announced during the 6th edition of Merck Africa Asia Luminary which will be conducted in October 2019 in Accra Ghana, co-chaired by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Her Excellency First Lady of Ghana.

The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Ghana and rest of Africa.

Merck Foundation will organise the Merck Health Media Training on 28 February 2019 for media representatives, focusing on the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Ghana and rest of Africa. It is designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues.

Who can apply? Journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms. Entries can be submitted via email to mystory@merckmorethanamother.com