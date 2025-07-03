The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Daily Maverick’s Marketing Masterclass series returns

After a standout first season, Daily Mavericks Marketing Masterclass free-to-access webinar series returns, bigger, bolder, built for this new era of marketing and brings together some of the sharpest minds in brand, business, and strategy. Hosted by well-known marketing and brand strategy consultant, David Blyth (Africa Partner at eatbigfish) and joined this time by award-winning marketer, bestselling author, and seasoned storyteller Khaya Dlanga (managing partner eatbigfish Africa) the series aims to unpack what it really takes to stay relevant, build value, and deliver impact in a world where the rules are being rewritten in real time. Together, they’ll guide critical conversations with industry leaders and award-winning creatives about how to navigate complexity, build brand resilience, and shape marketing careers that go the distance. Series 2 kicks off on 3 July with The Marketer of the Future — a timely and insightful conversation exploring the skills, mindset, and creative agility that today’s marketers must master to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape. Hosted by David alongside Khaya, the session brings together visionary leaders Sechaba Motsieloa, founder of KANSY Group, MASA Board member , and Elizabeth Mokwena, Executive Marketing Director: HomeCare Southern Africa, Unilever, also a member of the MASA Board. Registration is free and open to anyone via this link.

People moves

From rebrand to reform: Bradly Howland to lead PRISA’s next chapter

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) has appointed Bradly Howland as president, ushering in a new chapter for the Institute as it strengthens its role The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) has appointed Bradly Howland as president, ushering in a new chapter for the Institute as it strengthens its role

as the professional home for communicators across the region.

Howland, who was inaugurated at PRISA’s 68th Annual General Meeting in Sandton on Friday, brings over 20 years of strategic communications experience to the role. He is the CEO of Alkemi Collective, a strategic marketing and storytelling agency with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg. With a career rooted in values-led leadership and narrative clarity, he takes on

this role at a defining time for the profession.

“We are entering a new era for PRISA,” Howland said. “It’s time to rebuild our credibility, elevate professional standards, and re-establish our relevance in a world where communications has

never been more vital. My focus is on creating a PRISA that is respected, responsive, and rigorously committed to its members and the future of our profession.”

A cornerstone of the year ahead is the launch of PRISA’s Accountability Charter, which will outline shared expectations for practitioners, clients, and organisations. The Charter is part of a broader

set of initiatives to improve ethical client-agency relationships, ensure fair resource engagement, and promote long-term credibility over short-term tactics.

Cassidy Nicholson Joins Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.5

Kfm 94.5 has announced that the multi-talented and vibrant Cassidy Nicholson will be joining the charismatic Carl Wastie on The Flash Drive. Starting this week, your daily commute is about to transform into a joyful ride filled with entertainment and infectious fun.

Wastie, the multi award-winning voice behind the Western Cape top Afternoon Drive show, is renowned for his sharp humour and engaging personality. With Cassidy stepping into the mix, listeners can anticipate an electrifying blend of witty banter and side -splitting moments that will make the journey home the highlight of their day.

Hennie Myburgh, Kfm 94.5 station manager, expressed his excitement: “Welcoming Cassidy to our team is an incredible milestone. Her unique comedic flair and relatable insights will resonate deeply with our audience, ensuring their afternoons are filled with laughter and connection.”

Cassidy said, “I’m absolutely excited to join Carl on The Flash Drive!” Cassidy shared. “This is an amazing opportunity to connect with Western Cape audiences and share some hilarious, familiar moments that we all experience. I can’t wait to bring a little chaos and a lot of laughter to Kfm afternoons.”

South African entrepreneur Kerushan Govender elected president of AMA New York

Kerushan Govender, the South African-born CEO of growth strategy firm Blacfox, has been elected President of the American Marketing Association’s New York chapter, one of the world’s most respected marketing networks, founded 94 years ago.

It’s a breakthrough moment for Govender and a proud one for South Africa. A long-time member of the AMA community, he steps into the role with a strong track record of helping global businesses grow and a belief that marketing should be more; it should help people unlock financial independence, dignity, and creative power through honest trade.

“This is a moment to showcase what’s possible when cultures collide in powerful ways,” says Govender. “I’m proud to bring a South African lens to this role and have a deep belief that marketing can be a force for both growth and for good.”

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the global marketing profession, as the industry navigates seismic shifts in technology, consumer behaviour and societal expectations. Traditional playbooks are being rewritten in real time and marketers are being called on to drive growth while responding to complex challenges with agility and integrity.

As President of AMA New York, Govender plans to champion a bold, future-facing agenda rooted in three priorities: inclusivity, digital transformation and the cultivation of high-impact marketing leaders.

SABRIC appoints Andre Wentzel as Interim CEO Johannesburg, South Africa The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) has appointed Andre Wentzel as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. Wentzel is a highly respected industry leader and regulatory compliance specialist with more than two decades of extensive experience in the banking and financial services sector. Throughout his career, Andre has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the development and implementation of Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Financial Sanctions Control, and Fraud Risk Management programmes.

Business moves

ACA joins the global alliance of communications agencies

VoxComm, the global voice of communications agency associations, has announced the expansion of its global footprint with the membership of the Association for Communication & Advertising (South Africa) and the Union des Agences Conseil en Communication (Morocco). Their arrival marks a first in VoxComm’s history: all continents are now represented, affirming its role as the global voice for communications agencies.

Together, South Africa and Morocco join an alliance that now spans more than 30 markets across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. Founded in 2020, VoxComm brings together national agency associations from around the world to champion the value of communications agencies, promote high standards, and foster global collaboration on shared industry challenges.

“I’m thrilled for the ACA to join VoxComm and represent South Africa as the first African member of this important global alliance. No matter where we are in the world, agencies face many of the same challenges – from proving effectiveness to navigating change. VoxComm creates the space to learn from one another, to share what works, and to ensure that diverse perspectives are part of shaping the future. We’re proud to bring Africa into the conversation and to collaborate with peers from across the globe”, said Gillian Rightford, Executive Director of the ACA.

Jacaranda FM partners with Hey Neighbour as festival’s official media partner

Following a wildly successful inaugural event in 2023, the highly-anticipated Hey Neighbour music festival makes its grand return in 2025, and Jacaranda FM is thrilled to announce its official media partnership for this epic two-day musical extravaganza. Set to ignite Legends Adventure Park in Pretoria on 30 and 31 August 2025, Hey Neighbour promises an unparalleled celebration of local and international talent.

This year, Doja Cat, Leon Thomas, Central Cee and Black Coffee are set to headline the iconic festival, joined by an electrifying local line-up that includes Elaine, Muzi, Akio, DJ Nkosh, DJ Lochive, Nia Pearl, Tortured Soul, Sun-El Musician, Holly Rey, DJ Lag, Adillah and Khuli Chana — with even more exciting artist announcements still to come.

“Music is in our DNA, and we’re proud to partner with a festival that not only brings world-class talent to our doorstep, but also celebrates homegrown artists and fans,” said Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM. “

Tickets are available now at: https://heyneighbour.co.za/festival-passes/

Study finds ads in South Africa perform best on news websites

In South Africa, online ads showcase the best engagement results on news websites and entertainment apps, according to the latest investigation by Eskimi, a global AdTech company. Overall, ads published on websites are doing better than those on apps.

Ads displayed on online news portals are significantly more engaging compared to other websites. Examining the list of the most effective websites for ads in South Africa, news portals account for 40 percent and portals with entertainment content comprise 15 percent. To get these results, Eskimi researchers analysed over 14 000 banner advertising campaigns worldwide, including in South Africa.

“Many online ads quickly become information noise – a major challenge in today’s advertising landscape. When businesses neglect audience behaviour and creativity, their ads get lost. This study demonstrates that channel choice, besides other factors, impacts campaign success. Evaluating platform reputation and content quality is essential,” says Cornelis Ouwehand, regional director for Eskimi in Africa.

Although news portals lead among websites, a different trend is observed in mobile applications. Here, entertainment apps perform best, followed by technology applications.

Viu makes South African TV history with K-Zulu launch

Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, is introducing Korean dramas dubbed in isiZulu to South Africa, in a move that enhances cross-cultural entertainment and language inclusion.

Elouise Kelly, country manager, Viu South Africa said, “K-dramas have captured global audiences with their vivid storytelling and heartfelt themes. By dubbing popular Korean content into isiZulu, a first in South Africa, we’re bringing international stories closer to home while affirming the cultural and commercial relevance of indigenous languages in mainstream entertainment.”

Available this winter on both the free and premium tiers of the platform, the first wave of K-Zulu titles – each with a cult following in its home market – are now made even more accessible through local language dubbing and English subtitles.

World Out of Home Organization launches Women in WOO Network

The World Out of Home Organization is setting up a network of women throughout WOO to promote connections, share best practice, provide support and inspire women throughout the OOH industry.

Women in WOO will set up an exclusive mentoring programme to support and grow senior female leaders within OOH. This will involve a prestigious line-up of committed mentors with a wealth of expertise.

Through this programme, mentees will benefit from the wisdom and experience of Mentors, who in return will grow an even better understanding of the challenges women face in OOH. Male OOH members will also be encouraged to become mentors.

There will also be a system of connect and exchange through events alongside WOO Congresses, starting with the APAC regional Congress in Seoul in November 2025.

Women in WOO will have an advisory board of senior high profile women, representing all regions and disciplines, who will set objectives and actions for the community and meet two or three times a year.

The inaugural members are:

Annie Rickard, managing partner, OOH Capital (Europe)

Laetitia Lim, CEO, Quividi (APAC)

Anna M. Pisano, CEO, Global Studio (Europe)

Katrin A. Robertson, CEO, blowUP Media (Europe)

Maud Moawad, CEO, 7th Decimal (Middle East)

Angie Cutter, managing director South East Asia, Billups (APAC)

Claudia Damas, CEO, Altermak (LATAM)

Elisabeth McIntyre – CEO, OMA (ANZ)

Siemens completes acquisition of Dotmatics

Siemens AG has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dotmatics, a provider of Life Sciences R&D software headquartered in Boston and portfolio company of global software investor Insight Partners, for an enterprise value of $5.1 billion.

With the transaction now completed, Dotmatics will form part of Siemens’ Digital Industries Software business, marking a significant expansion of Siemens’ industry-leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) portfolio into the rapidly growing and complementary Life Sciences market.

The acquisition of Dotmatics strengthens Siemens’ position as a global leader in AIpowered PLM software and enables Siemens to scale its technologies into Life Sciences to fully address growth opportunities in this market.

Digify Africa successfully hosts the Meta Youth Summit

In closing out Youth Month, Digify Africa hosted the Meta Youth Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday. The event had young digital innovators, tech leaders, content creators and aspiring creatives to explore the future of technology and how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to venture into digital entrepreneurship.

Under the theme, Future Unlocked: Youth, AI & the Digital Landscape, the Summit featured an exciting lineup of speakers, including Thabo Makenete, head of public policy, SSA and Chinny Francis, policy programmes manager from Meta.

The panelists shared insights with the youth in attendance about the real world of the digital landscape and how to turn disruption into opportunity by equipping themselves with the skills, tools, and networks needed to succeed in the intelligent digital economy.

“This summit was needed; it equipped young people with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy,” said Qhakaza Mohare, CEO of Digify Africa Foundation. She continues to state that “As AI continues to influence every aspect of our lives, events like these ensure our youth are not only prepared, they are taking charge of their own future in space.”

Making moves

Good Hope FM celebrates six decades of moving the Mother City

Cape Town’s original is celebrating six decades of moving the Mother City, and it’s doing it in true Good Hope FM style: with a trio of three rocking “Live Since 65” celebrations that are bold, banging, and epically entertaining. The celebrations kicked off with an outside broadcast on Table Mountain on Tuesday. On Thursday, the party continues at Community Chest, 82 Bree Street, home to Cape Town’s First Thursdays party scene, where Kyeezi and The Great Drive, Celest Anthony and The Pulse, as well as a lineup of DJs – Masoodah, Kyeezi and Roger Goode – will bring the vibe with live broadcasts, birthday cake and a party for the books, celebrating with Good Hope FM’s commercial partners and two lucky listeners, who can each win a set of double tickets to the event. Info on how to win will be shared on air. To close out the month, Friday, 25 July flips the script with the Birthday Mash-Up 6.0 – a full-day presenter shake-up across the station’s schedule where teams will “steal” each other’s shows. Expect chaos, laughs, and surprise moments as your favourite shows trade places for one unforgettable day on air.

“Six decades of moving the Mother City in all the right ways is no small feat, but Good Hope FM is not just still here – we’re packing venues, pairing with amazing local and international acts, partnering with top brands, and expanding to fresh and exciting platforms to increase our reach and impact even further,” said Masi Mdingane, business manager for Good Hope FM and 5FM. SABC Sport and S3 to broadcast the Durban July experience

Africa’s Greatest Horseracing event is almost here, and S3 and SABC Sport are rolling out the red carpet, as the channel gets ready to broadcast the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience on Saturday, 5 July 2025 from 13:00.

Hollywoodbets Durban July is South Africa’s premier horse racing event, bringing together a culture and social setting. The event is held annually on the first Saturday of July at Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

The glitz and glamour of the VIP Celebrity Experience will be brought to life by Zanele Potelwa and Kat Sinivasan will cover the Fashion Experience.

The hosts of the in-studio broadcast will be Neil Andrews as the Studio Anchor, Rahiel Radhakrishna and Rachel Venniker as co-hosts for the 3 – 6 races, and Carol Tshabalala and Anthony Delpech as co-hosts for the principal race.

The broadcast will focus on four content pillars: Racing, Celebrity and Entertainment, High Fashion and Continuity.

Global film leaders head to Durban for Durban FilmMart 2025

The Durban FilmMart’s industry programme is now live. Taking place from 18-21 July 2025 at the Elangeni Hotel (Durban), the programme presents a curated series of panel discussions, masterclasses and networking opportunities designed to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing African filmmakers today.

Under this year’s theme Bridges not Borders: Stories That Unite, the programme emphasises the need for collaboration through multiple dedicated sessions. Focusing on the Global South, Exhibitors and Distributors: Who is Building and Furnishing a Home for Global South Content? brings together Monde Twala (Paramount Africa), Laurent Sicouri (Canal +), Jeanne Deny (MAD Solutions), Reem Maged (Cimatheque Cairo/NAAS) and Nicky Scheepers (Ster Kinekor) to discuss the distribution of Global South content.

The “Latin American Visions” session, presented in partnership with DW Akademie, features Rodrigo Díaz Díaz (Taturana), Tzutzumatzin Soto (Documental Ambulante A.C. Ambulante), Marcela Lizcano (Nodo Sur), and Lucia Suarez (Mullu TV) who will reflect on alternative models of film circulation beyond the box office.

Global South Activities and Initiatives Towards Archival Justice offers industry organisations and individuals who are actively reclaiming archives protected time to talk through shared resources and set out strategies for continued archival justice work.

RSG’s matric dance project delivers glitz and glamour

In 2024, RSG made the dreams of two matric learners, Tumelo Diale and Thembi Buys a reality, by gifting each with a custom designed suit and dress specially made by Elizabeth Galloway Academy of Fashion. 2025 will be the third year that this project is running.

This year, RSG in collaboration with the Elizabeth Galloway Academy of Fashion, will once again sprinkle some stardust on another two deserving matric students whose circumstances don’t allow for splurges on things like suits and dresses.

Amoré Swanepoel, RSG’s Marketing Manager says: “This project is really one that RSG is so proud of; each year the stories move us, and motivates us to want to do more and more for our community.”