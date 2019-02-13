Flashback to the ’90s ft Dr Alban & Haddaway

[PRESS OFFICE] Hot 91.9fm has announced that they will be presenting the Flashback to the ’90s Concert ft. smash hot artists Dr Alban and Haddaway on 27 April 2019 at the Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa, Waterfall City.

The concert will feature some of South Africa’s timeless acts including Just Jinjer, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, and Black Ice! Get out those capri pants and high-waisted minis and come shake a tail feather at the Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa, Waterfall City for a good and proper Old Skool dance extravaganza.

The ‘Hot 91.9 Flashback to the 90’s Freedom Day Concert – Saturday 27 April at Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa, Waterfall City.

TICKET INFORMATION

GENERAL ACCESS 🎟R450

VIP ACCESS 🎟R850

TICKET LINK: http://qkt.io/FlashbackToThe90s

EVENT LINEUP:

15H00 TO 16H00: MICKEY P

16H00 TO 17H00: SHAWNY B

17H00 TO 17H45: BLACK ICE

17H45 TO 18H00: MC – SHANE DUKE WELLINGTON

18H00 TO 18H45: JUST JINJER

18H45 TO 19H00: MC – SHANE DUKE WELLINGTON

19H00 TO 19H45: DR VICTOR & RASTA REBELS

19H45 TO 20H00: MC – SHANE DUKE WELLINGTON

20H00 TO 20H40: HADDAWAY

20H40 TO 20H45: MC – SHANE DUKE WELLINGTON

20H45 TO 21H30: DR ALBAN

21H30 TO 22H30: STEVIE C

Hot 91.9FM is an award-winning radio station, bagging 10 Liberty Radio Awards in 2017 and 10 in 2018 including Community Station of the Year in both 2017 and 2018. Lloyd Madurai,

Managing Director and Founder of Hot 91.9FM, Lloyd Madurai, is the youngest ever radio personality to be inducted into the Liberty Radio Awards Hall of Fame.