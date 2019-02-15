ICASA chair sentenced to 20 years in jail

Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) chair Rubben Mohlaloga has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for money laundering and fraud.

BDLive reports that the conviction relates to a Land Bank scam, which saw Mohlaloga (who was an ANC MP and chair of the parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture) allegedly conspire with then Land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and attorney Dinga Rammy Nkhwashu to unlawfully transfer R6 million into the law firm’s trust account from the bank in 2008.

Mohlaloga is currently out on bail pending the outcome of an appeals process, which his lawyers successfully applied for.

