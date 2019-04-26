First on TMO: Gagasi FM refreshes its presenter line-up













KwaZulu-Natal radio station Gagasi FM has announced its on-air line-up for the new season.

The major reshuffling includes a brand new breakfast show that will be hosted by Felix Hlophe with Njabs Zwane as co-host and Khaya Dladla as traffic reporter and contributor. This new show will be called The Uprising and will air between 06:00 and 09:00 weekdays.

Other brand new shows will be The Mid-Morning Hangout between 09:00 and 12:00 as well as Noma Yini between 12:00 and 15:00 weekdays. The Mid-Morning Hangout will be hosted by Zisto who will be joined by Khulekani Mbambo as co-host. Noma Yini will be co-hosted by DJ LeSoul and Heazy with Flymotion as contributor, while The Kings Drive returns with Sphectacular and DJ Naves between 15:00 and 18:00 alongside Nomfundo Clarrisa on traffic, as well as Indaba with Alex Mthiyane, and Extra Time with Simtho Dladla and Mike Makaab returning to their respective slots.

Gagasi FM also welcomes the multi-talented Afro Soul artist and producer Mondli Ngcobo to the family. He will be hosting the Gagasi Music Sessions – Afro on Mondays between 20:00 and 22:00.

The full Gagasi FM line-up for the 2019 season is as follows:

Announcing the new line-up on the outgoing breakfast show, I Love Mornings, Gagasi FM programme manager Mimi Kesaris emphasised the necessity of change within the dynamic radio environment. “We need to ensure that we are constantly adapting for us to remain relevant to the youthful audience that we talk to. Our talent as the faces of the brand, have to resonate with our audience. Over the years we have been consistent in terms of our programming strategy of developing our own talent and growing them to influential personalities within the entertainment space. With these changes, we have brought in fresh home grown talent to prime time and we are confident that listeners would love what they have to offer. They are bringing in a new energy, a new vibe and a different flavour to the shows, We Got Talent,” says Kasiris.

The new line-up is effective from 2 May. Gagasi FM will then embark on the roadshow all over KZN taking the new shows to the listeners.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za