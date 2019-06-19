Lizelle McConnell to join executive management team of Tractor Outdoor













[PRESS OFFICE] Change is the name of the OOH media industry game, and with change comes opportunity and once again Lizelle McConnell has proven her value to Tractor Outdoor.

When she was appointed as head of sales Gauteng earlier this year she was quoted as saying, “I am delighted to be stepping into this new exciting role. OOH advertising has been my passion and I have enjoyed being part of this dynamic ever evolving industry and continue to be inspired and motivated with all the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Since then she’s provided invaluable insight into the industry and proved to Tractor that she has much more to offer.

“Lizelle has a long track record of delivering for her clients and she will be a valuable asset to our management team as her in-depth, on the ground knowledge base of clients requirements is essential to our decision making as a business,’’ says Simon Wall, managing director.

Furthermore long time veteran Remi Du Preez, in his role as commercial director will be responsible for implementing Tractor Outdoor’s sales intelligence strategy and work closely with McConnell to present this data across the board.

“Data is the cornerstone of our forward growth strategy and we have identified this as a one of our key market differentiators here in South Africa. We will be ensuring that data is in the DNA of everything we do and will be implementing OMC and ROAD in the coming months. Simultaneously we are working with industry leaders to roll out location based audience measurement metrics that will be on par with all other leading global OOH and DOOH operators.” Says Remi.

