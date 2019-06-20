On the record: What Sandra Gordon is doing next













“If you really want something in life you have to work for it. Now, quiet! They’re about to announce the lottery numbers… “ ~Homer Simpson.

After four decades of honing my working skills and developing relationships, the thought of retirement, extended leave, easing back, are not terribly appealing. Or especially rewarding.

Much of this time has been spent serving on the board of listed companies, starting businesses, launching over 27 magazine and online brands, conceptualising Women in the Media and The MOST Awards, supporting start up businesses, guiding entrepreneurs, serving on industry bodies, judging numerous awards and assisting with turn arounds, mergers and acquisitions.

Age brings wisdom and I intend to share it.

I am satisfied the brands I have built up within Wag the Dog over 17 years are in safe hands and now it is on to fresh adventures, and building on the Iconic Group platform.

In 2002 I launched a successful public relations business called Stone Soup. I am revitalising the brand, introducing new skills and extending the communication package to include digital and content marketing and event management.

I see opportunities to couple what a revitalised Stone Soup will offer, with the skills, experience and track record of Ideaology, an advertising and design company focusing on below-the-line client needs across the private and public sector.

Expect to hear from me soon about Media Symposium, a new brand tackling key issues facing the marketing and media sector.

Come August, and I will keep in touch through handy social network platforms. Until then, I have the 2019 MOST Awards to oversee and handover on 10 September to Tiso…

Life is fun and the best way I know to enjoy it is to work at something you enjoy with people that matter.

~ Sandra

