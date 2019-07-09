MediaHeads 360 MD talks to T’Bose on Kaya FM

[PRESS OFFICE] On 3 July 2019 in the Kaya FM Outside Broadcast van, live from the largest conference in Africa – Radio Days Africa, @tboseZA had a chat about radio dramas with @mediaheads360 MD, Candy Dempers. Candy talked about the name change from RadioHeads to MediaHeads 360 as well as the relevance of radio dramas today.

T’bose: Why the name change?

Candy Dempers: We relaunched our brand in February this year. It was a transition from a pure radio focus as we didn’t want to niche ourselves too much. Over the last couple of years, we have moved into a more content marketing space and across multiple platforms, this has also been as a result of the demand from a client perspective. We have moved more into the TV space as clients are looking at tactical and disruptive content marketing campaigns which can transcend across TV and radio. When we made this move, we had to look at our name, and change it appropriately, as a result we are now MediaHeads 360.

T’bose: Of course, because you are more media than you are just one particular platform. This leads me to the next question, what do you have in your bedroom?

Candy Dempers: I have a radio, of course, no TV unfortunately, neither do my kids, much to their dismay.

T’bose: With regards to radio dramas, you make radio dramas and we grew up listening to them. Why do you think they are still relevant?

Candy Dempers: Radio is the original storyteller and radio dramas are very relevant in people’s lives. They touch the heart of communities. Brands have a story to tell and a lot of information to communicate to their audience. It is a soft form of content marketing. In a 30 second spot, you can’t convey a whole lot of information nor show the listeners how to use a product; how it fits into their lives or how to build it into their socio-economic environment. That is what dramas allow clients to do.