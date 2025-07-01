South Africa’s youth are increasingly showing a growing commitment to sustainability and recycling in their everyday lives.

Recent insights show that over half of South African youth report actively recycling, whether at home, on campus, or at work. This indicates that recycling is not just a passive ideal, but a routine practice embraced by many.

A significant proportion of youth now consider eco-friendly packaging when buying products. The environmental footprint of packaging is no longer a niche concern – it’s become a mainstream filter through which they evaluate brands.

Risk of being overlooked

Companies that ignore sustainability risk being overlooked by this values-driven segment.

What’s more telling is their willingness to pay more for products that come in eco-conscious packaging. While affordability remains a key factor – especially in an economy with high youth unemployment – the sentiment is clear: if the price premium is reasonable, they’re prepared to support greener alternatives.

It’s a delicate balance between cost and conscience, but many youth lean toward sustainability when given the choice.

These attitudes are pushing industries to do better. As the ‘green generation’ continues to grow in influence, their commitment to the planet may be one of the most powerful tools for change.

Claire Heckrath is managing director of infoQuest. She is an experienced managing director with a demonstrated history of working in the market research industry.