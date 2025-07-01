The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

MediaMix 360 and the IEC win Bronze Polaris Award for 7-in-1 Electoral Excellence Media Campaign

MediaMix 360, in partnership with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), has been awarded the Bronze Polaris Award in the Third Party/Non-Party Campaigns category for their far reaching 7-in-1 Media Campaign for Electoral Excellence.

The award was announced at the prestigious international Polaris Awards ceremony, which recognises the world’s most outstanding political and public interest communication campaigns.

Designed to reach and empower every eligible South African voter — no matter where, the award-winning campaign was integral in supporting the delivery of South Africa’s 7th National and Provincial Elections on 29 May 2024. Through strategic, inclusive and highly agile media execution, the campaign reached millions across the country and abroad, educating citizens, promoting voter registration and inspiring turnout.

The award is a testament to what’s possible when public service meets strategic media thinking. The Polaris Awards are doing important work in acknowledging the critical role that communicators and media professionals do within the sphere of public service.

Spanning over 1.2 million square kilometres, the campaign was delivered in 12 official languages, including South African Sign Language. With a sharp focus on voter education and participation, it featured an impressive seven integrated campaigns that covered voter registration, new electoral laws, international engagement, as well as turnout messaging.

The campaign also leveraged strategic partnerships, notably with the SABC, to provide widespread broadcast coverage, live content from the National Results Centre, and trusted public service messaging throughout the election cycle.

2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalists announced

Now in its fourth year in South Africa, the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot continues to highlight the power and potential of women who are redefining the business world. The six exceptional finalists for the 2025 edition are transforming entrepreneurship across sectors—from health and wellness to energy—ushering in a new era of leadership rooted in purpose, resilience, and innovation. Each embodies the boldness that has characterised the award since its inception over 50 years ago.

Inspired by the legacy of Madame Clicquot, who boldly took the reins of the Maison at the age of 27, in an era when women couldn’t even open a bank account, the award celebrates women who share her pioneering spirit.

BOLD WOMAN AWARD

Botheo Lentsoane – founder, Khetho Healthcare is transforming how hearing and swallowing disorders (dysphagia) are addressed across marginalised communities in Southern Africa.

Retang Phaahla – CEO & founder of Setšong Tea Crafters is former quantity surveyor turned social entrepreneur, founding Setšong Tea Crafters to celebrate Indigenous tea knowledge while driving rural development.

Sydelle Willow Smith – co-founder of Sunshine Cinema, Africa’s first solar-powered mobile cinema, Sunshine Cinema, which empowers youth in townships and rural areas to become impact facilitators.

BOLD FUTURE AWARD

Dr. Phindi Cebekhulu-Msomi – founder & CEO, Hazile Group, is a social entrepreneur and thought leader in climate resilience,

Phumzile Khoza – founder, Lathitha Biodiesel, runs an award-winning green energy company that turns waste cooking oil into biodiesel, improving air quality while creating jobs and green skills in local townships.

Vanessa Mhlom – founder & CEO, Pleroma Patch, a modern wellness brand pioneering a simpler, smarter way to care for your body, through transdermal vitamin patches designed for modern life.

South African-founded Irvine Partners’ CEO, Rachel Irvine honoured on UK top 40 PR power list

Irvine Partners’ CEO, Rachel Irvine, has been named to the prestigious Women in PR 40 over 40 power list in the United Kingdom. This recognition celebrates women in leadership who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, driven change, and championed effective staffing strategies within the industry.

“This list celebrates the vision and lasting impact of women who continue to lead with purpose,” said Irvine.

The honour underscores the strategic advantage of Irvine Partners’ approach to assembling the most effective teams. This emphasis on broad perspectives and a range of experiences has propelled the agency from its South African roots to international acclaim, with wholly owned offices now thriving in the UK, Germany, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

“Good ideas don’t carry passports,” Irvine adds. “Our global success isn’t just about market expansion; it’s a testament to the power of diverse perspectives and a culture where entrepreneurial spirit thrives, consistent excellence is expected, and everyone’s potential is actively grown. As we’ve grown from Woodstock in Cape Town to Westminster, London, we’ve built an environment where every team member is actively coached and cultivated to excel. This ethos isn’t just a moral compass; it’s our strategic asset.”

FORGE by Brave to sponsor two categories at the 2025 New Generation Awards

Brave Group, South Africa’s leading tech-forward marketing company, is proud to announce that its award-winning AI-powered marketing platform, FORGE by Brave, will be the official sponsor of two prestigious categories at the 2025 New Generation Awards.

Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency

Best use of AI in a Corporate Marketing Campaign

The sponsorship underscores Brave Group’s ongoing dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the marketing and communications industry, enabling brands to leverage the power of technology for tangible results.

Launched in September 2024, FORGE by Brave has acquired 145 customers in just 10 months, thanks to its effective and efficient marketing efforts.

“FORGE is an AI-powered platform that reshapes how campaigns are created, developed and delivered,” says Musa Kalenga, group chief executive officer of Brave Group. “Connected to the top AI platforms, with FORGE, marketers can input a brief and generate a complete marketing strategy, creative concepts, social media posts, assets, and even production – all in one place – efficiently and effectively.”

Mall of Africa wins top global award with SOOK x Tyla activation

Mall of Africa has received international acclaim after winning a Visual Victory Award at the prestigious International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) Global Marketing Awards in Las Vegas last week. The award, which recognises excellence in retail visual merchandising, was presented in the category of Most Creative In-Line Pop-Up Store Design for the SOOK x Tyla activation co-hosted with Spotify Africa and Sony Music Africa.

The event, which took place at the unique SOOK Mall of Africa space in April, attracted thousands of fans eager to experience a unique in-person encounter with South African music sensation Tyla. The pop-up drew queues of excited supporters who arrived to purchase exclusive merchandise and immerse themselves in the bold, nostalgic aesthetic that brought Tyla’s universe to life.

Neutral by design, the SOOK space at Mall of Africa was completely reimagined for the pop-up, using tie-dye hoarding, old-school telephone handsets, vinyl record displays and digital screens looping Tyla’s music videos. Cropped tees emblazoned with her image doubled as décor, while mini and maxi plush toy tigers added a playful nod to her fanbase, affectionately known as Tygas. A live DJ played tracks from her chart-topping debut album, turning the retail environment into an intimate fan experience that went beyond a traditional store visit.

Engage Communications only Indigenous Kenyan agency to win big at the 2025 Africa SABRE Awards

Engage Communications has once again demonstrated its exceptional capability in strategic communications, securing top honours at the prestigious 2025 Africa SABRE Awards. The agency’s innovative campaign, #GalaxyintheSky, developed in collaboration with Samsung Electronics East Africa and Jambojet, was named the winner in the Travel & Leisure category.

Additionally, Engage Communications’ #CarrefourBlackNovember campaign, executed in partnership with Carrefour Kenya, earned two Certificates of Excellence, securing finalist positions in the Social Media Campaign and Digital Campaign of the Year categories.

“These accolades are a testament to the creativity, passion, and strategic depth that our team brings to every project,” said Engage Communications’ managing partner, Desiree Gomes. “Winning at the SABRE Awards underscores our commitment to delivering impactful campaigns that resonate deeply with our clients’ audiences and achieve outstanding business outcomes.”

WPP wins Creative Company of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity today named WPP as Creative Company of the Year for 2025. This prestigious award recognises the collective creative excellence of WPP’s agencies and their outstanding work for clients. In addition, WPP’s Mindshare received the joint highest points tally in Media Network of the Year.

Across the festival, WPP agencies collected an impressive haul of 168 Lions – a coveted Titanium Lion, 10 Grand Prix including a Glass Lion for Change, 23 Gold, 53 Silver and 81 Bronze Lions – with winning entries representing creative talent and client partnerships from across the world. Mindshare’s Grand Prix for Media also marked the first time a media agency has been the sole recipient of the award since 2018.

The Grand Prix-winning campaigns in particular showcased WPP’s ability to deliver innovative approaches to audience engagement, deep cultural relevance and pioneering, responsible applications of technologies such as AI.

Unilever professional claims gold with standout brand marketing excellence

A bold commitment to cleaner, safer kitchens earned Unilever Professional top honours at this year’s Marketing Achievement Awards. The business-to-business division of the global FMCG giant walked away with Gold in the highly contested Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B category for its Food Safe product launch campaign, Better Clean, Better Business.

Developed in partnership with advertising agency Attic Rush, the campaign repositioned cleaning as a critical business advantage in the foodservice industry. Designed specifically for professional kitchens, the Food Safe range offered clients more than just sparkling results. It provided peace of mind in high-pressure, high-compliance environments.

The campaign combined a high-impact digital rollout, national trade show appearances, and strategic partnerships, including collaboration with Unilever Food Solutions. Results included over 29 million impressions, 600,000 new customer engagements online, and R4.4 million in revenue within the first 18 months.

Pharma Dynamics’ heart-healthy cookbooks clinches top spots at global cookbook awards

South African heart-health is in the global spotlight after Pharma Dynamics celebrated two major honours at the 30th Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, that took place during the Cascais World Food Summit in Lisbon, Portugal in June .

Hearty – Pharma Dynamics’ recently launched digital heart-healthy recipe collection was awarded first place in the category: Best Free Recipe Resource in the World and also secured second place in the Free Resources for Healthcare Professionals category.

As part of its milestone celebration, Gourmand International reviewed three decades of award-winning cookbooks to identify the “cream of the crop” from each country. Cooking from the Heart’s DASH Edition, which won the Gourmand Award in 2023 in the Professional Health and Nutrition category, was selected as one of 20 standout South African titles of the past 30 years, nominated for the Gourmand’s 30th Anniversary Showcase.

The Cascais World Food Summit and Gourmand Awards bring together more than 500 food professionals from over 80 countries, celebrating excellence in culinary publishing and innovation.

Tracy McQuarrie, first animal welfare advocate to win Woman of Stature Award in Community Category

This marks the first time an animal welfare advocate has received this prestigious award, spotlighting the critical role of animal rescue in community development. The Woman of Stature Awards celebrated its 10th season, with over 700 nominations and 134 finalists. The 2025 awards highlighted the growing demand for platforms that honour women making a significant impact on society.

This marks the first time an animal welfare advocate has received this prestigious award, spotlighting the critical role of animal rescue in community development. The Woman of Stature Awards celebrated its 10th season, with over 700 nominations and 134 finalists. The 2025 awards highlighted the growing demand for platforms that honour women making a significant impact on society.

McQuarrie’s journey into animal welfare began with a simple website and a click-to-feed programme, which has since donated approximately six million food bowls over the past ten years. Her passion for saving more lives led her to create a sanctuary that has rehomed over 1 000 dogs and provides individualised care to each canine resident.

“This recognition isn’t just about me; it’s about every shelter worker, volunteer, and supporter who believes that animals deserve love, dignity, and a second chance. For years, animal welfare has been sidelined in community development conversations. This award tells us that our work matters,” said Tracy, reflecting on receiving the award.

Recognising the dual challenges of youth unemployment and the urgent need for skilled animal carers in shelters, Tracy launched an innovative learnership programme that bridges both sectors. After a year of research and consultation with shelters nationwide, she identified a critical skills gap.

Winner of the Improve My School Challenge

In celebration of Youth Month and its 20th anniversary, the Prescient Foundation announced the winner of the Improve My School Challenge at the Prescient Leadership Summit, held at Cape Academy of Maths, Science and Technology on 21 June 2025.

The Improve My School Challenge is an extension of the Foundation’s broader Made4More programme, an initiative focussed on educating youth by equipping them with the knowledge and skill to lead with purpose and confidence.

Launched in April this year, the Challenge invited prefects from the Foundation’s 11 beneficiary schools to submit innovative proposals aimed at transforming their school environment.

After receiving 21 entries, the proposals were judged not just on creativity, but on sustainability and long-term impact – ideas that could truly make a difference in school communities. The winning proposal from Linge Primary School in Nyanga impressed the judging panel with its thoughtful plan to enhance the classroom experience. The school won R20 000.

2nd place – Constantia Primary School

3rd place – Lourier Primary School

4th place – Zwaanswyk Academy

Standard Bank wins 10 awards at EMEA Finance Africa Banking Awards

Standard Bank, the biggest bank in Africa by assets, has won an impressive 10 awards at the 17th annual edition of the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Finance Magazine Africa Banking Awards.

The EMEA Finance Magazine Achievement Awards were recently held in London. Award winners are nominated by banks and their clients and chosen by the EMEA Finance editorial team.

Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking was recognised across three categories, equity capital markets, taking five awards, three in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and two in syndicated loans. These are inclusive of the Best M&A house in Africa accolades, two Best M&A deals in Africa for deals originated in Nigeria and East Africa, and the Best IPO in Africa Awards for the Boxer Retail deal.

“We are proud to be recognised across various categories for our innovative and client-led solutions. They reaffirm our commitment to sustainably growing the continent we proudly call home. “This highlights the importance we place on aligning our purpose with action through innovative deals across the African continent,” said Luvuyo Masinda, chief executive of Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.

FNB hailed as the Most Admired Banking Brand in South Africa at the Brand Africa awards 2025

FNB has been recognised as the top performing financial institution across three categories at the 15th Brand Africa 100 South Africa’s Best Brands awards ceremony.

According to Brand Africa, the results were determined through a comprehensive muti-language and multi-touchpoint survey of African consumers aged 18 years and older, across more than 30 African countries, representing over 85% of the continent’s population and GDP.

FNB’s chief marketing officer, Faye Mfikwe says, “These accolades affirm our brand’s unwavering promise of help and how it has deeply resonated with our customers over the years, forging a powerful connection that transcends transactional boundaries. We proudly occupy the top spot in brand admiration, a testament to the effectiveness of our brand strategy, which weaves emotional resonance, loyalty, and trust into the fabric of our brand.”

The PRISM Awards 2025 call for entries now open

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) is proud to announce the launch of PRISMS 2025, a bold evolution of Southern Africa’s leading platform for public relations and communication excellence.

More than just an awards programme, PRISMS 2025 now includes:

The prestigious PRISM Awards, recognising impactful storytelling campaigns and communicators

The PRISMS Summit, bringing together thought leaders, professionals, and change makers for future-focused learning and collaboration.

A new Academic Track, showcasing research that informs and advances the profession.

This year’s theme, The Human Factor honours the empathy, authenticity, and purpose that define powerful communication in a world craving real connection.

“The PRISMS has grown into a movement that champions meaningful storytelling, ethical leadership, and professional excellence,” says Bradly Howland, president of PRISA. “We’re not just spotlighting great work — we’re building the future of our industry, together. As part of this, we’re honouring communication that connects, moves, and shapes society through strategic, human-centred storytelling.”