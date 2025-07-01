I recently gave a talk to a cohort of JSE public relations students. The topic was future-proofing yourself for your career – and I felt woefully inadequate.

When people want to make me wince, they describe me as a doyenne – which is all very well and flattering, but doyennes just aren’t future ready. So what advice could I possibly offer?

Some thought brought me to this: at this point, the job market of the future isn’t knocking politely and waiting at the door. It’s already bursting in, flinging open the windows and rearranging the furniture.

The students I was talking to (especially the soon-to-be-graduates) are stepping into an industry that has changed enormously since I first started my career.

I’ve seen media releases getting replaced by social media posts. I’m living the shift to TikTok trend-watching heavily influencing communications strategies. Artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and Midjourney are the new office interns – getting trained to generate content, analyse sentiment, spark creative direction and support campaign planning in a matter of minutes (or even seconds).

This is the new normal. When I first started in PR, we delivered printed media releases to the desks of journalists via courier and then came fax machines, which were a game changer. I can’t predict what the future will hold for these young, eager and with-it minds.

But I did have some things to say to them, which I thought would be unchanging and useful advice.

So, here are four constant pillars that can always help you as a young person, whether you’re still studying or about to step into your first job.

1. Show up like a pro

Professional readiness isn’t about waiting until you get your first job. If you want to stand out, start acting like a professional as of this second. Join an industry body such as the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa and plug into networking opportunities.

Build a digital portfolio that shows what you’re learning and doing. Create it using Google Drive, Canva, Wix, LinkedIn or whatever else that works for you. Have a portfolio that says, “I’m ready to talk shop” before you even step into your first job .

How you present yourself matters. From emails to Zoom calls, show up like you mean business.

2. Learn by doing

Regarding my first point above, yes, I didn’t give you a step-by-step guide on what exactly to do with Google Drive, Canva and Wix – and that’s on purpose. The fastest way to grow is to do.

Theoretical knowledge is great, but in the world of work, you would be helping yourself (and us as mentors) if you can start building a foundation of experience that your future employer can add to.

If you’re interested in joining a digital marketing business, create something by yourself. Post something. Try something proactively. Then ask for feedback and actually use it. If it’s public relations that you’re passionate about, find five PR or communications professionals on LinkedIn that you want to follow and learn from what they’re sharing.

Reflect on what you see working for them, what doesn’t and what you might do differently. Every project you take on is a step forward.

3. Be someone people want to work with

You can be a Canva wizard or write copy that sings, but if you’re rude, unreliable or resistant to collaboration, you’re going to struggle.

Emotional intelligence, good communication skills and the ability to work on a team are some of the attributes that turn interns into indispensable team members. You have to learn to listen, take initiative and bring your youthful ideas to the table. Being easy to work with can take you far in your career.

4. Keep learning, always

Thanks to technology, changes in today’s world of work come our way faster than a 5G connection. Tools such as ChatGPT are rapidly changing the rules of the game, but your responsibility as the future of your chosen profession is to learn how to use them.

Don’t fear AI. You have to learn to adapt to it, but be careful not to follow it blindly either. No matter how impressive the tools, they’re only as effective as the thinking behind them.

As a future professional, you must also develop the ability to analyse, question and find the “why” behind every message you’re helping a client share. Tools can support you, but your knowledge about your target audience (from one human to another) is what truly adds value.

Make sure that you balance the speed of tech with the timelessness of showing up like a professional, making connections, listening to learn and staying curious.

Caroline Smith is the head of PR at Flow Communications, one of South Africa’s leading marketing and communications agencies. Founded in 2005 in a small spare bedroom, Flow is now a multi-award-winning agency. For more information, visit www.flowsa.com. You can also follow Flow on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or Instagram.