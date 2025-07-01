Market data points, symptoms, temperature, sentiment and the pulse of the commercial radio space have all occupied discussion in industry forums and C-suite boardrooms over the past year.

A singular point emerges from these discussions: radio, with its proven qualities and new capabilities, remains ever relevant, and more so than ever in the world of brand building.

This outcome is endorsed by the latest global edition of Share of Ear 2024.

This is an invitation by radio – one that calls for a re-set. Radio is more alive than ever, with a time spent listening substantially ahead of other reach mediums.

A library of local research affirms this fact: Radio remains the unmatched reach medium, with its power further amplified by transactional capability and a growing digital audio extension.

And in this attention economy, with messaging wars, radio will continue to healthily support brands through its storytelling prowess. This is important: It points missed opportunity; radio is the buying zone – acting as lead, complimentary or multiplier discipline in rich testimonial form.

Advancing agenda

At its core, it continues to cater for brand needs, the stories brands want to relay and its ability to answer all brief types.

Add in the ‘new’ consumer metrics of trust, brand safety, ad fraud, vanity avoidance, transparency, and measurement and what emerges is radio’s calibre, breed and competencies. Radio’s own story is therefore never closed.

In new form, Mediamark has significantly advanced its agenda in shaping the medium with major initiatives at global and local level, and taking up key positions in industry bodies.

This bonding formula was seen on stage at a global radio audience in Germany in 2024, which we translated into our pioneering Sound Gen platform, achieving a result that accelerated our business on several fronts.

A Million and Change

Our latest salvo is our illuminating campaign by Kagiso Media Radio, East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM, titled A Million and Change, that takes the current language of attribution and effectiveness into new consideration.

It gives clear evidence of the radio’s shift into converged media; spotlights the utility of the world’s oldest medium and shows how radio compliments and amplifies brand messaging in any digital strategy.

Radio 4.0, a collection of thought and execution, has positively shifted our commercial needle, sharpened our client orientation and heightened our media owner reputation that, beyond any doubt, has reinforced our #1 MOST Award standing.

We not finished and will continue to install fresh chapters. Let’s all savour the power of sonic for the next 100 years.

Eric D’oliviera is chief revenue officer at Mediamark.

