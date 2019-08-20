A MOST memorable evening













For 11 years now, MOST has gained a reputation in the media sector as an event that is not to be missed. While there are other annual awards and celebrations, there are none quite like the MOST Awards.

This is due, in large, to the loyalty and annual participation of our sponsors – and we aren’t just talking about financial support; it’s the heartfelt enthusiasm with which each of our sponsors embraces the awards that makes it a truly special evening.

It’s getting close to that magical evening when media owners and media agencies are acknowledged as the MOST Award winners. To boost the excitement of winning and add to the celebratory air some of MOST’s sponsors are going the extra mile to create memories.

From the moment guests arrive they will be treated like royalty. Starting at the YFM sponsored car park and activation, guests will make their way to the registration area where they will receive their official armbands sponsored by Student Radio Network (SRN). From there they will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet to Primedia’s welcome drinks in the foyer area.

Jacaranda will again provide the live tunes in the games room, where guests can enjoy the music and network before hitting the ever popular photo booth sponsored by Media Connection. DJ Wandi will be on the decks in Kaya FM’s popular chill room and patio.

As an added bonus all winners of MOST Awards will receive a celebratory bottle of rum from De Vry Distillery.

A word from MOST’s founder

“From the outset, almost all of the trophy and award sponsors have claimed annual ownership of their category and those that sponsor individuals who excel, do so with enthusiasm” says Sandra Gordon, founder of the MOST Awards. “I remain surprised at the take up and commitment every year, and 2019 is no exception. So book your tickets now. Even if you don’t win a sheep trophy the networking opportunity is out of this world.”

Make sure you don’t miss out by downloading your ticket application and submitting your completed form online here.

