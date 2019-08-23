IAB launches first in series of podcasts, this one on How to Win in Digital













The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa has launched its IAB SA Podcast, following on the heels of its Insight Series.

“With over 43% of South Africa’s online audience listening to podcasts, this is an excellent channel to create and share access to expertise, and having set up our IAB SA Digital Audio Committee last month under the leadership of Daniel Courtenay, managing director of Adjoin – this is also a live case study of our learning in action,” says Paula Hulley, IAB CEO.

The first series, titled Benchmarking Digital Excellence: Work that Wins in Digital, is sponsored by Mark1. It was created and produced in collaboration with Nick Hamman from 5FM and Johann Schwella, MTN SA creative director at TBWA\Hunt/Lascaris, out of the IAB SA Agency Council Project WORKS THAT WORKS led by Robyn Campbell, HelloFCB+ managing director.

In the first episode, Hamman and Schwella interview IAB SA Bookmarks committee lead and IAB SA Bookmarks 2019 innovation engineer judge, Ernst van der Merwe (Ogilvy SA), as well as IAB SA Bookmarks 2019 performance marketing chair, Clare Trafankowska (head of digital of Carat, Red Star & Dentsu), on their experience and insights as judges at the 2019 Bookmark Awards.

Click here to listen to Episode 1.

