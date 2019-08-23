The media hit parade: South Africa’s most talked about stories this week













Hashtag by hashtag. The news cycle continued its frantic pace this week, with the so-called ‘Ramaphosa Leaks’ dominating coverage and stories around the #CR17 campaign showing no signs of abating.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwabane retains her place in the top 10 but the anniversary of the Marikana Massacre didn’t make it into the media hit parade. But on a high note, South Africa Ndlovu Choir continue their stellar ride through America’s Got Talent, making the quarter finals and giving us some good feelings with their version of Beautiful Day. [Check out their inspiring performance in the video below.]

Acumen Media founder Tonya Khoury’s takeout for the time? “That was a week I don’t want to experience again, check out the net sentiment, we’re all so cross! At least we have the #NdlovuChoir – phew!”

Here is her media hit parade for the week.

The #President scrambled this week as the #RamaphosaLeaks blew wide open with the resignation of #EFFMPs and their “admission” to taking money from the #CR17 campaign. Conspiracy theories are rife, and the overwhelming sentiment is negative;

The #EstinaDairy case just gets deeper and more unreal as #StateCapture continues during its one-year anniversary;

The #PublicProtector makes third position, dropping from first earlier this week as she makes her way to ConCourt. It almost feels like we are still in election period the way the opposition and ruling party are publicly tearing chunks out of each other. While they make headlines, the country is frustrated by the lack of moving forward;

Talking of moving forward, FINALLY the #ApartheidFlag has been banned and predictably #Afriforum has come to the defense of a symbol most South African’s despise;

The #SeretiCommission and #ArmsDeal turn of events paves the way to #Zuma’s prosecution but I don’t think we are holding our breath;

#Gordhan made headlines himself saying R2.1 billion had been recovered from #StateCapture, in other news a little published story was that the country is losing R2 billion a DAY in foreign investment, thanks for saving the day guys!

#LandReform is back on the chat group as we ask what happened to that?

The top net sentiment belongs to #NdlovuChoir as they won #AmericasGotTalent

Sadly #MarikanaMassacre just missed the top 10

