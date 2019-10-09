Are you #TheTasteMasterSA? SABC3 searching for foodies fo new reality show













SABC 3 is about to launch a new cooking reality show, The Taste Master, and is calling for aspiring, undiscovered foodies to audition. They will be put to the test as a resident chef on the channels popular afternoon variety show, Afternoon Express.

The Taste Master will join hosts Palesa Tembe and Jeannie D every weekday at 17h00 to dish the dirt on culinary trends, share new recipes and explore culture through food. The new resident chef will be able to use the platform to showcase their gastronomic talents while making a name for themselves as an industry leader in the culinary space.

Auditions open until midnight on the 20 October 2019. “Being a taste master is more than simply following a recipe and creating a delicious dish. Your ingredients need to take into consideration the different people, places, styles and atmospheres you’d encounter as you create the ultimate experience to elevate your dish – because every occasion needs a meal tailored to it,” the producers said in a press release.

How do you do it? Simply record a video of yourself telling us why you would be perfect for this role. Upload it onto Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #TheTasteMasterSA and #StartWithAStella.

The finalists will go head to head in a series of challenges which will test both their social and culinary skills as each week contestants are given the chop until the ultimate taste master remains. The finalists will experience a true Christmas market in Belgium, which will be their inspiration for the final challenge.

The Taste Master premieres on 14 November 2019 at 19h30 on SABC 3.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za or brattm@tisoblackstar.co.za