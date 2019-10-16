Kaya FM reinvents aspects of its line-up













A ‘powerful’ year for Kaya FM is drawing to a close with the announcement of a refreshed line-up. The station is “committed to reinvention and quality that puts us at the forefront of radio broadcasting”, it said on announcing the changes.

“On the back of winning Commercial Radio Station of the Year, we had plans around how we wanted to evolve the brand, and some conversations we wanted to solidify,” said station manager Greg Moloko.

It began with a new look Kaya Breakfast when Thabiso Sikwane and Jason Goliath joined David O’Sullivan on weekday mornings from 6am-9am, and an additional hour of Karibu with Mike Siluma on Thursday evenings between 8pm-11pm.

Now the Gauteng-based ‘home of the Afropolitan’ has reviewed how it rolls out day and night.

New to the early morning slot, between 5am-6am, Sotho Meyer will spin uplifting spiritual music. “In a country where thousands of women wake up at the crack of dawn to prepare themselves and their families for a new day – whether in the suburbs or the townships – what are the conversations at that time of the morning? Having done exceptionally well with her weekend show focusing on children’s activities, Sotho is a wonderful addition to this morning slot,” Moloko says, adding that the “spiritual vibe was important”.

Financial financial journalist Sumitra Nydoo brings the latest insights in personal finance, helping listeners lead happier and wealthier lives. Every week on My Money and Me, Nydoo finds the unique link between money and self-improvement, ensuring valuable lessons that are accessible to everyone. Tune in every Tuesday between 8pm-9pm.

Big Black brings his definitive voice and taste in soul music to the discerning Afropolitan listener looking for nostalgic moments and open to exploring new sounds in Late Nights with Big Black. is the perfect way to wind down to expertly selected music. Late Nights is broadcast Monday to Wednesday from 9pm-midnight.



The Best T in the City is back with a new twist in the form of #PlatinumFridays. Afropolitans can expect Thabo ‘Tbose’ Mokwele to ring in the weekend with a range of premium sounds, while interviewing interesting thought leaders with a focus on the more light-hearted aspects of life. Tune into #PlatinumFridays from 09h00-12h00.



Sunday afternoons are devoted to What’s Wrong with Groovin’, curated by DJ Kenzhero and Tha_Muzik. The show will “recalibrate and reimagine the history of Africa and her people with creative meaning”. The show will be compiled and presented as an audio documentary. The show, says Moloko, “is a confluence of many impulses and gives us the opportunity to have a musical conversation about the journey of the freedom of Africa. We are very excited about being able to have a platform that draws from the words of Malcolm X, Miriam Makeba, Steve Biko, as well as the thoughts of many young activists of this day”.

