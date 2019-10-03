Media moves: King James expands into publishing space, SABC appoints COO and head of news channel, Leigh Kinross new MD of AMP













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media, with many coming from the SABC.

This week’s BIG move: King James expands into content publishing space

Independent agency group, King James has concluded a deal with Cedar Communications Limited in the UK to take over the licensing agreement in Southern Africa by acquiring a majority stake in privately owned content marketing agency, Cedar SA.

This is a move designed to further strengthen the Group’s position in the market as the go-to for integrated services and campaigns across the entire customer journey by adding content publishing to its suite of services.

This announcement follows the recent deal with retail and shopper marketing agency, 34°, making it the Group’s second acquisition in as many months.

“We’ve always remained focused on being the agency of today, with half an eye on where communication is headed and the kind of work we’d like to be doing tomorrow. It’s a very intentional mindset that works to guide us on acquiring the skills we need to be the very best company we can be in the now, while incrementally changing to stay ahead of new ways of creating and curating narratives,” explained King James CEO, James Barty.

Cedar SA MD, Helena Gavera, agreed that there was definite synergy between the strengths at King James and the expertise her team brings to the table. “We have depth and breadth of experience working with blue chip local and international brands across a wide range of industries, all with vastly different content needs. Not least of all, British Airways’ High Life which has been the Cedar group’s anchor client for 46 years. Additionally, the Group will gain direct access to international best practice, expertise and experience through the Cedar network operating in four other key markets.”

People moves

SABC appoints Ian Plaatjies as chief operations officer

The SABC has appointed Ian Plaatjies as the corporation’s new chief operations officer, who will start work in November.

Plaatjies joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards where he is the chief digital officer. He has more than 30 years experience in various industries, including telecommunications, mining, banking and the financial services sector. Plaatjies has held the senior executive positions of group chief information officer at SBV and COO for Absa Group Payments, respectively.

He holds an MBA, BA, Higher Diploma in Management Practice, Diploma in Electronics and Project Management.

“The SABC board, management and all its employees wish Mr Plaatjies well in his new role. He has the required expertise, experience and leadership skills to lead in this critical position,” said SABC Board chairperson, Bongumusa Makhathini, adding that Plaatjies would add tremendous value to the executive team headed by GCEO Madoda Mxakwe and joins the SABC at a critical time as the public broadcaster implements its turnaround strategy.

Leigh Kinross new MD of Associated Media Publishing

Associated Media Publishing has promoted Leigh Kinross to managing director, effective 1 October 2019.

“Leigh has worked inside and alongside AMP for the last 20 years,” said CEO, Julia Raphaely. “She is totally immersed in the world of omni-channel publishing and has shown commitment above and beyond through the toughest times in the reinvention of traditional publishing.

“I have total trust and confidence that Leigh will take Associated Media to the next level in her new and well deserved role of managing director!”

Njanji Chauke is the new editor of the SABC News channel

Njanji Chauke has been appointed editor of the SABC News Channel (24-hour News Channel) with effect from 01 October 2019.

Chauke is a multi-skilled media professional, with a journalism career that spans over 22 years. He began his broadcast career on campus radio at Tshwane University of Technology, where he obtained a Diploma in Journalism.

Chauke has a long history with the SABC, first joining SABC News in 2001 as a reporter for a period of seven years and returning in 2011 as a specialist correspondent, and rising through the ranks.

Phathiswa Magopeni, group executive of news and current affairs said the appointment came at a crucial moment for the SABC News channel, as we “aggressively pursue our vision to become the most trusted and premium news source for our audiences in South Africa, and on the African continent”.

Former Springbok and rugby commentator Thando Manana joins trufm team

Thando Manana is joining the trufm as a sports presenter on the weekday breakfast show ‘truMornings’ which broadcasts from 05:00 to 08:00. He will be joining Reggie Solani and AJ Maclean as from 01 October 2019.

Acting trufm atation manager, Masixole Mdingane, said Manana brought with him “a wealth of knowledge in both local and national sport. His outspoken personality, passion for developmental sport and in-depth knowledge of social issues will be a great addition to the station’s breakfast team. Our listeners can expect to be treated to in-depth sport analysis and vigorous conversations with various stakeholders in the sport fraternity”.

Manana was one of the grittiest loose-forwards of South African rugby, despite only starting the game at the age of 16. He was the third black African player to don a Springbok jersey after unification in 1992, when he made his debut in 2000 in a tour game against Argentina.

TCF appoints Zamokuhle Sibisi

The Communications Firm has appointed Zamokuhle Sibisi as an account director. Sibisi has over 10 years’ experience in strategic communications, having worked across many of the disciplines of the communications industry.

She was a public relations consultant at Text100, account manager at Ogilvy South Africa, most recently at Vodacom Business in marketing.She holds aBachelor’s Degree in Communication Science from UNISA and is currently studying for Post Graduate Diploma in Management at Wits Business School, School of Governance.

Nomalanga and Warras coming back home

Gagasi FM has welcomed two influential KZN personalities back home. Nomalanga Shozi and DJ Warras are the new co-hosts of the brand new afternoon drive show called That Drive.

Starting on 30 September, the show airs between 15h00 and 18h00 weekdays and promises to be both informative and entertaining. The new team is set to bring in their fresh, energetic and versatile characters to the show. The duo will be joined by Nomfundo Clarissa who returns to traffic reporting and as a contributor to the show.

Announcing the new show, Gagasi FM programmes manager Mimi Kesaris said the two presenters fit in perfectly with the brand and are not new to the KZN audience. “Their track record is unquestionable and the combination promises exciting times ahead.”

For the Diary

SPARK Media presents Smart Targeting with the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute

SPARK Media is hosting Dr Carl Driesener this October. He is a senior marketing scientist from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute (EBI) based in Australia. His presentation, themed Smart Targeting, will focus on the highly topical and hotly debated subject of effective targeting.

Each year, SPARK Media hosts a speaker from the world’s leading marketing science centre based at the University of South Australia Business School. These sessions provide media and advertising professionals access to cutting-edge insights into marketing and consumer trends across the world.

“Our annual seminar with EBI always delivers crucial insights into current marketing trends and, more importantly, changes in the way in which brands and consumers are adapting to the ever-changing marketing landscape, both locally and globally. We’re excited to share these latest findings with our guests,” says Gill Randall, CEO of SPARK Media.

