Awards wrap: Ogilvy and DStv strike gold, apply to be a speaker at Cannes 2020, AMARA winners













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions and winners in the media industry.

Ogilvy and DStv strike Gold at media awards

Ogilvy South Africa and MultiChoice have received top accolades at the 2019 PromaxBDA Africa Awards. Promax Africa represents more than 10 000 companies and individuals at every major media, creative, strategic and marketing agency. The Awards acknowledge exceptional work in the media marketing space, across categories such as network TV, radio and interactive media.

“Our partnership with Ogilvy has been a journey of excellent creative work,” said MultiChoice chief customer officer, Simon Camerer. “It is a proud moment for us to see the DStv brand being awarded at Awards of this scale, amongst some of the top brands in the world.”

Ogilvy and DStv took home two golds and three silver awards:

Gold: Best Outdoor & Print Ad

Gold: Best CG Animation for DStv Adventure kids

Silver: Best Entertainment Promo for DStv Family Click

Silver: Best Themed Campaign for DStv Premium ‘Everyone’s talking about #ProteaFire’

Silver: Best Radio for DStv Access

“South Africa consistently produces world-class on-air promotions. To win in these award categories, for work at scale, is a massive achievement for Ogilvy,” said executive creative director at Ogilvy, Matthew Barnes. “We are grateful for our partnership with DStv, the opportunities it delivers to drive results, innovate, and strengthen the brand’s role in consumer’s lives.”

AMARA award winners announced

The winners of the AMARA Annual Media Recruitment Awards were announced at a formal awards event held at the The Empire Venue in Parktown on Friday.

“The AMARA’s are an opportunity for the industry to acknowledge the considerable dedication of professionals working in the recruitment industry, and the challenges they regularly overcome,” said Eben Gewers, head of advertising at Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar. “Securing the best talent for their clients is paramount, and where the value of print advertising to promote exciting employment opportunities cannot be underestimated.”

The AMARAs recognise outstanding service and achievement in the South African recruitment industry, across the public, private and education sectors – where individuals, agencies and print advertising creativity are celebrated.

Best Recruitment Advertising Agency

Winner – Ultimate Recruitment Solutions

1 st runner up – Whoodoo Media and Advertising

runner up – Whoodoo Media and Advertising 2nd runner up – Human Communications

Best Newsprint Creative: Private Sector

Winner – Human Communications for South 32 Rock Engineer

1 st runner up – Human Communications for AIDC – Call for applications

runner up – Human Communications for AIDC – Call for applications 2nd runner up – Siyafika Communications for LEDA – New Era Life

Best Newsprint Creative: Public Sector

Winner – Human Communications for World AIDS Day

1 st runner up – Ebony & Ivory for IDC – Presidential Infrastructure

runner up – Ebony & Ivory for IDC – Presidential Infrastructure 2nd runner up – Siyafika Communications for Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF)

Best Newsprint Creative: Education Sector

Winner – Gear Advertising for St Andrews Operations Manager

1 st runner up – Gear Advertising for Sol Plaatjie University – Vice Chancellor

runner up – Gear Advertising for Sol Plaatjie University – Vice Chancellor 2nd runner up – Human Communications for University of Johannesburg – Is 4.0 the demise of childhood?

The Publisher’s Award went to Duduzile Ntuli of Basadzi, while Siyafika Communications was the recipient of the Rising Star Award. This was the fist year that the Innovation and Multiplatform Award was made – joint recipients were Ebony & Ivory, and Jonti Tenders.

Nedbank and Clicks take top honours in 2019 SARA Reward Awards

At the recently held 2019 Reward Awards ceremony hosted by the South African Reward Association (SARA), Clicks Group won the Reward Project of the Year award for the second consecutive year while Nedbank won the Remuneration Report award. Sue Tosh won the prestigious President’s Award.

Reward Project Award

The 2019 SARA Reward Project award recognised the team from Clicks Group that enabled the company’s aspiration of providing medical aid benefits to all staff, especially their most vulnerable employees not covered by a medical aid scheme.

The other placed nominees of the 2019 SARA Reward Project of the Year award were MultiChoice in second place, and Investec in third place.

Remuneration Report Award

The winner of the 2019 SARA Remuneration Report of the Year Award, among an excellent number of nominees, was Nedbank.

Tiger Brands was second and Sasol received third.

This award recognises organisations for how well they have demonstrated compliance with the King IVTM principles through clear and concise disclosure of the company’s remuneration philosophy and its application.

President’s Award

A special President’s Award that honours outstanding achievement in the field of reward was awarded to Sue Tosh.Throughout her career, she has been a highly respected remuneration practitioner at large listed companies and has contributed personal leadership as well as building effective and valuable reward teams within her organisations that help companies and their employees achieve success.

FCB Joburg celebrates with 3 Gold, 5 Silvers and 4 Crafts at Pendorings

Ahmed Tilly

FCB Joburg celebrated the end of the 10th month of 2019 with three Gold and five Silver Pendoring Awards for ‘contagious’ work for three iconic brands and a design for its agency refurbishment, as well as four prestigious Craft Awards.

Its all-encompassing promotion for Coca-Cola South Africa, the Phonetic Can, took home Gold in both the Integrated Campaign and Out of Home Direct Mail categories, while the design for Kwa Mailos, its lifestyle area in the agency, received Gold in the Brand Identity & Collateral Design: Identity.

Included in FCB Joburg’s Silver Pendoring haul were General Design for Unilever ‘Since Since Sunlight Laundry Bar Direct Mail Boxes’; Television and Cinema Commercials with a budget under R1 million for Toyota South Africa ‘Start your Impossible, Paralympics’; Brand Identity and Collateral Design for Coca-Cola ‘The Phonetic Can’; Direct Mail for Unilever ‘Since Since Sunlight Laundry Bar Direct Mailer’ and Tactical use of Newspaper for Unilever ‘Since Since Sunlight Laundry Bar’. The agency also brought home 4 Craft Awards for Unilever; Writing for Design ‘Sunlight Since Since Boxes; Illustration for Design – Sunlight Since Since Boxes; Art Direction – Sunlight Since Since Print and Writing – ‘Sunlight Since Since Print. ‘

“FCB Joburg has a long history of helping create the country’s favourite brands,” said chief creative officer, Ahmed Tilly.

Capitec and its CEO, Gerrie Fourie, are the big winners at the 2019 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, futured by BCX

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd has, for the second year running, been announced as the Sunday Times Top 100 Company of the Year, based on its share performance on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) over the past five years. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie was also celebrated as Business Leader of the Year at the 2019 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards gala dinner which was held at The Empire Venue in Parktown.

The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, futured by BCX, is one of the most prestigious and highly-anticipated events on the South African business calendar, where industry leaders come together to celebrate the JSE-listed companies that have delivered the highest returns for their shareholders – based on an initial investment of R10 000 – during the period 1 September 2014 to the end of August 2019. To qualify, companies are also required to hold a minimum market capitalisation of R5 billion at 31 August 2019.

SA woman among winners at Next Creative Leaders awards in New York

Lauren van Aswegen

The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement, the advertising industry’s leading voice for gender equality and diversity overall, have announced the winners of their joint Next Creative Leaders global awards programme for 2019 at the eighth annual 3% Conference in Chicago.

Among the winners is Lauren van Aswegen, originally from Johannesburg and currently a freelance ACD/art director in New York.

Next Creative Leaders identifies and celebrates talented creative women who are making their mark with both great work and a workplace perspective on diversity that helps change the industry for the better.

“The One Club for Creativity has a long-standing commitment to providing programming that helps improve the industry’s diversity and gender equality,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “We created our own Inclusion & Diversity Department nearly a decade ago, and are proud to support programs like Next Creative Leaders that identify, elevate and give voice to those who are making a real difference. They are the ones who are opening the door and inspiring the next generation of women who follow in their footsteps.”

The 3% Movement started as a passion project to spotlight a huge business opportunity in advertising — the lack of female creative leadership and its impact on connecting with an overwhelmingly female.

Bosch Africa announces the Smart Mobility Competition winners

In early August 2019, the Bosch Africa Mobility Solutions team launched a competition to find Africa’s best smart mobility start-ups who are looking to solve Africa’s mobility problem. With 222 entries received from 27 countries in Africa within a space of one month, the judging panel had a tough job to find the top ideas.

Yves Nono, vice president – Bosch Mobility Solutions, sales region Africa commented, “Africa current faces significant issues around the topic of mobility; with a growing population, these issues will only be exacerbated. Now is the time, we need to find smart mobility solutions for the future Africa.”

The judging panel selected the top 11 start-ups from seven countries in Africa. The winners were Hello Tractor founded by Jehiel Oliver from Nigeria and BuuPass founded by Wyclife Omandi from Kenya, each winning $15 000 and a three month accelerator programme from Bosch.

Apply to speak at Cannes

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity brings the industry’s most important issues to life with talks, debates and live experiences that connect our community and fuel progress.

You can now submit your proposal and apply to speak at the Festival in 2020. Cannes Lions is a level playing field and the opportunity to speak at the Festival is open to absolutely everyone. “We’re simply looking for great ideas from extraordinary people.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.