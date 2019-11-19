Awards wrap: Two South Africans on One Screen jury, NatGeo and Consul win gold













The One Club names two from South Africa

Two creatives from South Africa are among the 65 film directors, producers, agency creatives and heads of production companies named to serve on the jury for the eighth-annual One Screen Short Film Festival.

The jury includes Moe Kekana, creative group head, King James in Cape Town and Ksenija Strydom-Micic, executive producer, The Star Film Company in Johannesburg.

The One Screen Short Film Festival celebrates and awards global filmmakers from both commercial advertising and film industries.

In addition to awarding work in specific genre categories, One Screen expands this year to also recognise creative excellence by region with best-of awards for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America and Middle East-North Africa. Last year’s festival saw a significant increase in global entries, with work submitted from 45 countries.

Entries can be submitted here. Please visit One Screen to view categories and submission requirements. Questions can be directed to onescreen@oneclub.org.

National Geographic wins big for Consol partnership at world’s premier marketing and design awards

Planet or Plastic – the partnership between Consol and National Geographic – was awarded two Golds in the PromaxBDA Africa 2019 Awards on 7 November.

The PromaxBDA Awards are the world’s premier celebration of outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing and design. The National Geographic and Consol partnership won top honours in the Best Integrated TVC and Partner Sponsorship Campaign categories.

The winning TVC was flighted on the National Geographic, Wild and Fox channels on DStv, showcasing the life-cycles of glass packaging versus single-use plastic packaging, which ultimately causes immense harm to the environment. The Partner Sponsorship Campaign award also recognised the associated digital campaign and activations.

//youtu.be/lbEobVmZyHA

Stroop wins at SAB Environmental Media of the Year awards

Karen Trendler

‘Stroop – Journey into the rhino horn war’ has won the Video Media (Long Form) award for 2019 at the annual SA Breweries Environmental Media of the Year awards.

The awards, now in their third decade, recognise South African journalists who have excelled at reporting on, and creating awareness of, environmental issues across print, electronic and digital media. Bongani Bingwa, MC of the event, said it was a unanimous decision by the judges for the hard-hitting South African film that has ignited world-wide interest in rhino poaching and has screened at numerous film festivals as well as on TV channels around the globe.

This is the 25th award for the filmmakers of Stroop, Susan Scott and Bonné de Bod. One of the film’s characters, Karen Trendler, was honoured with the Nick Steele Memorial Award for Environmentalist of the Year – the top nod at the award ceremony.

First Nedbank IMC Bursary winners are working it

Khensani Nobanda and Marang Nwako

Since taking over the Nedbank IMC Conference in 2018, Dale Hefer has been determined to uplift youth in South African marketing and get more young people excited about marketing as a career. “Enough of us oldies already!” she said.

In addition to launching a bursary programme with MSC Education Holdings, Hefer has made over R200 000 worth of entry discounts available to young, black marketers for the 2019 and 2020 conferences.

“I am working hard and loving marketing,” says Marang Nwako, one of the two winners of the 2019 Nedbank IMC Bursary Programme in which she won a full bursary to study a marketing diploma with Nedbank IMC Bursary partner, MSC Education Holdings.

Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs for Nedbank said, “As a purpose led brand, we’ve always supported initiatives that uplift the youth. What we love about the Nedbank IMC Bursary Programme is that it’s giving young people the opportunity to study, begin a career, and change their lives.”

In 2020, two winners will be awarded bursaries to study a two-year National Diploma in Marketing and a 1-year FET Certificate in Marketing through MSC Education Holdings. Eligible candidates can apply through the Nedbank IMC 2020 website. To find out more about the course content and to apply to win the 2020 bursaries, click here.

Ogilvy SA is Agency of the Year at the Assegai Awards

Ogilvy South Africa celebrated a triumphant night at this year’s Assegai Awards, hosted by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa, to celebrate the most effective marketing in 2019. Ogilvy walked away with a total of 52 awards on the evening, including 18 golds and the ultimate prize of Agency of The Year.

“We’re very proud of these results, and the amazing teams behind the work. This achievement echoes the talent and innovation that exists at Ogilvy, and there’s no better time for an agency to prove its ability to deliver results for brands,” said chief creative officer, Pete Case. “It underscores our mission as a Modern Marketing agency which creates ‘work that works’.”

Work won across multiple categories including; integrated marketing, online campaigns, and social media, was for the following clients: Cadbury, Vodacom, Castle, Carling Black Label, KFC, MultiChoice, Audi, Schweppes, Energade, Clorets, the Rape Crisis Trust and National Sea Rescue.

Ads24s spears its first Assegai Award

Ads24 has won bronze in the Experiential Media category of the Assegai Awards for their 2019 Food for Thought event, Robots vs Humans.

“We are delighted to have won our very first Assegai Award,” said brand manager, Marise van der Lith. “We are passionate about creating campaigns and events that go well beyond PowerPoint presentations and fact sheets. We continuously strive to improve ourselves, so by establishing a place in the Experiential Media category of the Awards, we are setting a benchmark against which we can measure the impact of future campaigns.”

The Assegai Awards, which took place in Johannesburg, acknowledge exceptional results in the field of integrated marketing and score the entries on: Strategy 30%, creativity 30% and return on investment (ROI) 40%.

Food for Thought is an annual event that aims to engage and inform leaders and decision makers in the media, marketing and advertising space, through a thought-provoking event that focuses on cutting-edge developments and future trends impacting business, politics and lifestyle.







