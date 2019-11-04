East Coast Radio launches new golden oldie digital station













East Coast Gold digital radio station launches today [Monday, 4 November]. The station is designed to appeal for music lovers wanting to listen to a playlist of classic hits.

The digital radio station will be accessible via the East Coast Radio app and on the station website.

East Coast Radio is the first commercial radio station in South Africa to launch a digital music radio station.

East Coast Radio General Manager, Boni Mchunu said that she is proud of the strides ECR is making.

“At ECR we are committed to innovative, cutting edge offerings and East Coast Gold is a testament to that. It’s a proud moment for us as KZN’s No.1 Hit Music Station to launch something that is the first-of-its kind and especially to hero this unique music offering. We are extremely excited to launch East Coast Gold and more importantly we look forward to the future as we launch many more of these unique digital stations,” said Mchunu.

Kagiso Media Chief Exec: Radio, Nick Grubb said: “We see that access to streaming channels is starting to grow in the SA market, and they offer an infinite number of new entertainment options to consumers. But we also see high loyalty to FM radio brands that have been a part of listener’ lives for so long. This is an exciting combination of these two factors. Anyone can publish a music channel these days, but ECR will do it radio-style – with their unique flair, talented presenters, and reliable local information.”

The digital offering has an exciting line-up planned for listeners.

Veteran radio presenter, Gordon Graham, will helm the breakfast show, weekdays from 6am to 9am. The morning show will include news and traffic reports.

Jane Linley-Thomas brings her colourful personality to the daytime show (weekdays 10am-2pm), while KZN favourite, Damon Beard heads up the drive show (Weekdays 3-7pm).

Radio legend Alex Jay will keep listeners entertained on the weekends.

Sunday Solid Gold will air the best music from the 60’s and 70’s.

East Coast Gold is officially launching November 4 on the East Coast Radio website and app, which is available on the App store and Google Play store.

Visit www.ecr.co.za for East Coast Gold’s full line-up.

