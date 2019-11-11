It’s Teddy-thon time again













[PRESS OFFICE] It is that time again when award-winning radio station, Hot 91.9FM, celebrates its fifth birthday with their annual Teddy-thon, taking place at the Checkers Court, Sandton City on 15th November from 06h00 – 18h30.

Following the success of last year’s Teddy-thon that raised an astounding R2.1 million, Hot 91.1FM is looking forward to another opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.

Throughout the past year we have really made it one of our biggest priorities to touch as many lives as possible through community outreach. We’ve awarded bursaries at all levels of education, assisted those in need of medical attention and helped victims of unforeseen, life-changing circumstances. However, in order to continue doing this, we need to raise vital funds through initiatives like our Hot Cares Teddy-thon.

You can pledge on the day by phoning in 010 035 0919, visit our website and pledge online or come down to Sandton City and pledge in person (Snapscan and credit card facilities available).

Catch Jeremy Mansfield and the Mansfield in the Morning team, Mark Pilgrim, Bunny Majaja and Tony Murrell, before welcoming The Big Joburg Drive to end the celebration. Join us throughout the day where we will be sharing the stage with fantastic performances by, Beverley Jane, Pedro Barbosa, RJ Benjamin, Milho Ramai, Daniel Baron and the ultimate party band Dr Victor & Rasta Rebels.

It is with great delight that we welcome some of the Emirates Lions players to the event where they will be manning the lines and posing for photos with fans!

You are invited to make your pledge and join the Hot 91.9FM team at the 2019 Teddy-thon! Please help us raise the bar yet again!

About Hot Cares

Hot Cares is the Hot 91.9FM community upliftment initiative that strives towards making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us. Since 2015, Hot 91.9FM has provided much-needed assistance to those in need within our community. Beneficiaries have ranged from the development of crèche’s in informal settlements, previously disadvantaged entrepreneurs, NPO’s needing guidance, resources and awareness of their programs, medical assistance, educational bursaries and individual assistance to those who need little bit of hope and a helping hand at a particularly difficult time in their life.

The appreciation and the difference Hot Cares makes in the community is evident in the support it receives from its’ listeners. Our listeners have not only grown to love our music and station but have opened their hearts to those in our community who are less fortunate. It is from Hot 91.9FM together with the income received from the pledges at our annual Teddy-thon, the monthly Hot Cares auctions and other donations, that Hot Cares is able to make a sustainable difference.

The spirit of Ubuntu, is imbued with the sentiment, ‘I Am, because We Are‘ and we truly believe that together we can reach our goal of making a difference in as many lives as possible.

In a world filled with continued economic challenges, environmental concerns and declining living stands, Hot Cares receives requests for assistance on a daily basis. For further information on the difference.

