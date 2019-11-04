Learning opportunity for mid-level female media professionals













Forty female media professionals have the opportunity to apply to be part of a media management skills programme being run by fraycollege and the FP&M Seta in partnership with frayintermedia.

The programme targets South African women from formerly disadvantaged backgrounds with a least three years’ experience in media. Applicants who meet the criteria will be finalised on a first come, first serve basis with submission of all supporting documents.

The 40 qualifiers will be signed up for the eight-week, Media Management Foundation e-learning course and will be receive a certificate of completion at the end.

The 20 applicants who excel at the online course will be selected continue with the programme with a scholarship to attend the Wits Media Management Certificate Programme and additional career coaching.

Participants who want to be considered for career coaching and Wits University honours course in media management must also meet the following criteria:

Write a letter outlining why they should be considered.

Must make a commitment to complete the course or pay back the fees.

Must have at least three years’ experience

Available to attend training in February 2020 in Johannesburg.

Opportunity closing date: Thursday, 8 November 2019, 11am

All applications must be completed online. Click here to access the form.

For more information, contact Abigail Ngwenya angwenya@fraycollege.com or call 011 888 0140.

For more about fraycollege refer to www.fraycollege.com

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.