Media moves: Jacaranda FM SA’s most-visited radio site, Sue Napier to head Wunderman Thompson advertising, ABC’s Beiles retires

This week’s BIG move: Jacarandafm.com becomes a digital powerhouse

Jacaranda FM was South Africa’s most visited radio station website in 2019, with over a million unique users visiting the station’s website every month.

Statistics from Narratiive show a year-on-year-year growth of 196% (October 2018 – October 2019. Month-on-month growth for the period between January and October 2019 comes in at an amazing 192%.

The website recorded more than 31 million-page views since the beginning of January.

Programme Manager Hennie Myburgh said Jacaranda FM’s multimedia approach has enabled the station to engage with different audiences on different platforms on a consistent basis.

“We are consistently looking for new ways to engage on a variety of topics that we know the audience love. This phenomenal growth is testament to great content driven by world-class personalities. Content from Breakfast with Martin Bester has been accessed over a million times this year on our Audio on Demand platform alone,” he said.

Jacaranda FM’s online success can be attributed to its efforts to ensure consistent synergy between its on-air and digital platforms. Online content promoted on Breakfast with Martin Bester and The Scenic Drive with Rian scored some of the highest pageviews, beating a few of the biggest news stories covered this year – proof that on-air has a crucial role to play in digital growth.

People moves

Charles Beiles retires from ABC

After being at the helm of the ABC for the past 15+ years, Charles Beiles has decided to retire with effect from 31 December 2019.

Rickey Gounder, the Audit Bureau of Circulations’ senior auditor, will be relocating to Johannesburg, and will take over from him.

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to lead the ABC under the direction of the Board, and I am sure that Rickey will ably continue with the task of taking the organization forward,” said Beiles. “I wish him and the organisation all the success in the future.”

Sue Napier appointed MD of advertising for Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson, formerly Wunderman SA, has appointed Sue Napier as managing director of the advertising division of the Wunderman Thompson Group in South Africa. This national role includes the management and overseeing of the 200 team members across the Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban offices.

Haydn Townsend, Group CEO of the agency, approached Napier to further establish Wunderman Thompson as a formidable, creative brand and communications advertising agency, that is focused and driven to deliver novel business solutions for its clients.

Although a journalist by qualification, Napier recognised her calling to work in advertising more than 20 years ago. “I am living my dream. I’m excited about working for a global agency and look forward to being exposed to the thinking and the talented people who work within it. I truly believe Wunderman Thompson is the agency of the future. Fulfilling a national role and looking after multiple regional offices is the next step in my career. It makes my heart beat faster; in a good way!” she said.

Culture, Napier believes, is the life-blood of an agency. She is an advocate for fostering healthy internal agency cultures to encourage better performance and collaboration.

Business moves

Primedia Broadcasting partners with AI company

Primedia Broadcasting has partnered with global AI company, Veritone Inc, to demonstrate the impact of radio advertising on online activity at scale.Select clients will have access to Veritone Attribute to help them better understand how their radio media spend helps build their brand and business, and how to make their campaigns more effective.

Veritone Attribute demonstrates the return of radio investment in terms of online activity and engagement, and is the first of a series of tools being rolled out by Primedia Broadcasting to effectively measure return on investment (ROI).

For the full story, click here.

Microsoft to partner with Seedstars Summit Africa

Seedstars, the emerging market startup community and investor, has joined forces with Microsoft on the African continent once again. With the support of the multinational technology giant, the 5th Seedstars Summit Africa will be held in Johannesburg on 3-5 December.

Concluding the 2019 Seedstars World Competition for the African region, the Summit will showcase more than 23 of the most promising startups from Africa who will pitch in front of investors and industry experts. “Innovation is the birthright of every human being. We are excited to partner with Seedstars as they continue to transform and empower startups all over Africa,” said Chris Lwanga, senior director of Software Partnerships at Microsoft. “At Microsoft, we believe in empowering every person and organisation to do more – and start-ups play a big role in this.”

The event will take place at The Fox Junction and gather over 300 key stakeholders from over 25 countries in a three-day journey that will conclude with the main stage conference, where the major technology and innovation trends of the region will be showcased and thoughtfully discussed. This year, a particular spotlight will be put on female entrepreneurship.

Avatar and Yoco partner to encourage everyone to #ShopTheStreets

Yoco have appointed Avatar PR to execute the consumer-facing element of their national summer campaign after a blitz of a chemistry session, brief, pitch, applause and now execution.

“We asked agencies to deliver a big idea that will meet big KPIs and Avatar PR stepped up to the plate,” said Yudhvir Ranchod, Yoco brand marketing manager, “#ShopTheStreets is about supporting small businesses by encouraging everyone to shop with them this season. We really want the public to understand the positive impact of shopping small.”

Group MD of Avatar Veli Ngubane said, “Yoco are entrepreneurial, we are entrepreneurial and this campaign is about growing the economy from the grassroots up. It’s a perfect storm.”

Martech Marine appoints Boomtown

Boomtown has been appointed by Mertech Marine to create a professional brand strategy for its subsidiary business, Mertech Cable and Wire.

Working across the corporate identity, Boomtown has created a new brand architecture for the company that included updated contemporary photography, website development, and an e-brochure. The objective was to develop a clear brand narrative and communication directive for the business’ key audiences.

Mertech Marine recovers and recycles redundant telecommunications cables from the seabed, and with Mertech Cable and Wire manufactures a wide range of high-quality steel cables and wire products – providing a full end-to-end solution that complements the Mertech Group’s zero to landfill vision.

New category introduced for The Radio Awards 2020

The Radio Awards has launched a new category for the tenth iteration of the annual event, the Station Manager’s Choice award.

“Innovation and inclusivity are what make The Radio Awards a respected, relevant fixture on the industry’s calendar,” said Taryn Westoby, head of events for Arena Holdings. “We’ve been guided by The Radio Awards’ new advisory board, key industry stakeholders, and active input from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). We’re excited to deliver on their recommendations.”

The aim is recognise those individuals – the unsung heroes – who have previously not had the opportunity to be acknowledged for their contributions in previous years of The Radio Awards. Anyone who works behind the scenes is eligible, Westoby said.

For more, click here.

Cape Town developers first African developers with game on Apple Arcade

Launched in September 2019, Apple Arcade is Apple’s video game subscription service for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS devices. At launch, the platform had just over 100 exclusive titles, including Cricket Through the Ages, created by Cape Town developers, Free Lives.All the games on Arcade are free to subscribers and can be played offline.

Cricket Through the Ages is a single button physics game, which combines major milestones in human history, cricket, and a wild sense of humour that is the hallmark of all Free Lives games.

“Few South Africans are able to afford the upfront capital required to get game projects off the ground, and most studios have to take contract or service work to sustain themselves. That takes time and energy away from the process of developing original titles,” said Free Lives founder Evan Greenwood.

