SA’s most popular Instagram hashtags of 2019

Wondering what South Africans on social media are passionate about? Wonder no more because Instagram has released details about the most followed Instagram hashtags as from 14 November 2019. They are:
#Love
#Fashion
#Sandton
#Memes
#CardiB
#SouthAfrica
#Iyadilizokumangaza
#Iyadilabantu
#Instagood
#TheQueenMzansi
Hashtags are a great way to connect with people, get your posts noticed and build your following. Here are some tips from Instagram about how to become a hashtag master:
Less is more: Don’t use too many hashtags per feed post—focus on the ones that are most relevant.
Focus on specifics: With a generic hashtag, your post will be harder to find. For example, posting #Labrador rather than #dog will help fans of the breed find your post.
Add hashtags to your bio: You can add hashtags to your Instagram bio, making your profile more discoverable for people who share your interests.
Find related hashtags: Type a hashtag into the app’s search bar, and then select “tags” from the dropdown menu to see the top hashtags that are closely related to it.
To learn more about Instagram visit this link: //help.instagram.com/.
