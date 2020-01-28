Awards wrap: Call for My Station nominations, SAFTAs return to Joburg, nominations open for 2020 WOO awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Listeners, show your station some love by voting in The Radio Awards’ ‘My Station’ competition

Last year’s winners, Ligwalagwala FM

It’s time for listeners to show their station some love by voting in The Radio Awards ‘My Station’ Competition.

Public voting for the My Station Competition has opened. By voting, listeners will automatically be entered into a lucky draw where they stand the chance to win a R40 000 cash prize, as well as two tickets to The Radio Awards gala dinner – a high profile event to be held in Sandton on 18 April 2020.

The My Station category of The Radio Awards calls on the public to support their favourite South African radio station by voting for them online. The My Station Competition runs until 13 March 2020.

The voting results will determine the winners of two separate My Station awards: Most Votes for the station that generates the highest number of online votes; and the Most Loyal Listener for the station that has the most votes as a ratio against their RAMS numbers.

“Winning a My Station award is one of the strongest signals that a radio station can send to advertisers about the influence it holds amongst listeners,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Holdings’ Events Division – who has managed The Radio Awards since their inception in 2010. “We’re therefore encouraging radio broadcasters to use the My Station voting window as an opportunity to motivate their listeners to vote.”

SAFTAs return to Joburg (and bring into the fold Word of Mouth Production and Ferguson Films)

The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) are returning to Johannesburg after a stint being hosted at Sun City. The 2020 awards will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng.

“We are cognisant of the criticism that has been levelled towards the SAFTAs in past instalments and we are keen to show the industry our commitment to benchmarking against best practise. To that end, the NFVF team met and consulted with the BAFTA’s team to see what learnings could be incorporated into making these awards better and as a result, some categories were revised, and we feel we are inching closer to having an award show with proper and continued industry buy-in,” said Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO of the department of sports, arts and culture mandated NFVF.

“Ensuring the credibility of the awards within the industry meant reaching out to some production companies that had previously boycotted the SAFTAs and we are pleased to announce that both Word of Mouth Production (Muvhango) and Ferguson Films (The Queen) have once again entered their work for consideration into the awards. And we continuously aim to improve the prestige of the golden horn.”

The SAFTAs recognise and honour South African talent, under the #LoveSATalent banner. The 14th SAFTA’s ceremony will broadcast LIVE on Saturday, 28 March 2019 on SABC 2 at 19:00 from Sandton Convention Centre.

Follow the SAFTAs on all social media platforms for regular updates. Twitter: @saftas1 Instagram and Facebook: @saftassa

BlowUP CEO Katrin Robertson to head World Out of Home Organisation Awards judging panel – nominations now open

Katrin Robertson

Katrin Robertson, CEO of blowUP media and a board member of the World Out of Home Organisation (WOO), will head the organisation’s panel of judges for its 2020 Awards, to be announced at its congress in Toronto from 3-5 June 2020. The judges include WOO’s president Tom Goddard and executive director, John Ellery.



There will be two creative awards for classic and digital, a Lifetime Achievement Award, Leadership Award, a technical award chosen by Congress delegates following three shortlisted presentations, and Rising Star, celebrating the contribution to global out of home of an executive 35 or under.



“These awards have become the benchmark for excellence in Out of Home and I’m honoured to be asked to co-ordinate the very difficult task of choosing the winners,” said Robertson. “Entries are welcomed from all Organisation members and National OOH Associations.”



Entry details are available of the World Out of Home Organisation website.

Promo micro businesses can win marketing opportunity at Promo Product Expo 2020

In an effort to play its part in supporting the promotional products industry’s growing SME sector, the Promo Products Expo, a new reseller-focused trade show, has announced that it will be giving 10 micro enterprises a complimentary stand at the inaugural event, which will be held in July 2020.

“The SME sector is viewed as a growth mechanism for both economies and job creation, two are of key focus in South Africa today, and so it is critical that local manufacturing and upskilling be supported and encouraged as far as possible,” said Nick Sarnadas, event director at Specialised Exhibitions, a part of the Montgomery Group.

“The belief that change in the local unemployment figures lies within the small business sector, our own government has literally put the money where its mouth is with the launch of a $95 million fund focused on SME growth in this country,” he added.

“The small business is ‘where it’s at’ and we want to offer 10 of these pioneers a platform on which to demonstrate their offerings to an audience of thousands of resellers – at no cost.”

The Promo Product Expo is asking businesses and people in the industry who know of a micro business (with a turnover of less than R1 million per annum) that truly deserves a win, to put them forward by filling in a nomination form here.

The Promo Product Expo will run on 21 and 22 July 2020 at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. For more information on the trade show, please visit the website.

Cape Town Tourism video from HaveYouHeard wins at ITFF Africa

‘Cape Town Winter Song’, a tongue-in-cheek video parodying Mother City clichés and good-naturedly teasing its residents, has won two awards at the inaugural International Tourism Film Festival Africa.

Created by HaveYouHeard as part of a digital campaign to promote the city and its surrounds as an ideal winter getaway destination, the video features cameos by a number of celebrities as well as original music by HaveYouHeard’s head of content and platforms, Jon Savage. It was conceived by HaveYouHeard’s group ECD Dan Berkowitz and ECD Gavin Whitfield and directed by Ari Kruger from Sketchbook Studios.

The aims of the International Tourism Film Festival Africa include contributing to the development of domestic and international tourism, encouraging the growth of the local film industry, and promoting South Africa and Africa as tourist destinations.

//youtu.be/kqY6y971goo

WARC announces winners of its Effective Use of Tech awards

The World ADvertising Research Centre (WARC) has announced winners in its Effective Use of Tech category of the WARC Media Awards 2019. Google Translate, Knorr and Maybelline, and local brands including Danner in Denmark and Jinlingguan in China, were among the winners.



A total of eight winners – one Grand Prix, two Golds, two Silvers and three Bronzes – have been awarded in the Effective Use of Tech category, which showcases communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix, contributing to the overall business success of the campaign.

Read more details of all the winners in the Effective Use of Tech category in the WARC Media Awards here.

The Drum Online Media Awards – deadline looms

The Drum Online Media Awards is the worldwide awards scheme that identifies the most innovative, engaging and stand-out news and views from across the globe. It also celebrates the best commercial solutions and teams.

Now in its tenth year, the awards deliver an opportunity to showcase content and commercial solutions that are original, clever and thought provoking.

Past nominees include CNN, Channel 5, Al Jazeera, Joe Media, Evening Standard, Nursing Times, ITV Central, ITN, Pink News, Jungle Creations, Guardian News and Media, Trinity Mirror, RT, The Hook, Bloomberg, South China Morning Post, Haymarket Automotive, The Independent, Huff Post, Politico, The Sun, Ruptly, Sky News, Immediate Media, New York Times, Lad Bible, Vice, BBC New.

Deadline for entries is 14 February 2020. The entry pack can be

downloaded here.



Campaign UK announces Agency of the Year finalists

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB, Lucky Generals, McCann, Mother London, The & Partnership London, Uncommon Creative Studio and VCCP have all been shortlisted by a panel of marketers for Campaign magazine (UK) Advertising Agency of the Year awards.

Essence, Goodstuff Communications, Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMD, PHD, UM London, Wavemaker and Zenith are finalists in the Media Agency of the Year category.

For more, read the Campaign story here.

Cannes Lions releases first Lions Essentials video

The Creativity Conundrum & How Burger King Struck Gold is the first in a series of videos being created for the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2020.

In this edition, Burger King’s CMO, Fernando Machado, delivers the case study.

//youtu.be/M86PTdi9-DI

