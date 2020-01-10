eNCA to launch the biggest in-studio HD screen on the continent













eNCA will launch its high-tech HD studio on Monday [13 January]. The massive 12 x 3 metre curved LED video wall, the biggest on the African continent, will allow viewers to receive voice, pictures, text and videos at an enhanced sensory level.

“Our use of this technologically advanced equipment in the new HD studio is exceptional and will provide a sharp and refreshing feel to all our programmes,” said group technical GM, Rose Rogers. “The semi-circular set shape will allow for an increase in camera angles compared to the previous U-shaped set design. It took us months of work to ensure that the new studios are a perfect fit for the upgraded broadcast quality.”

Live in-studio action will be captured by six HD cameras, five of which are on robotics and the sixth on a jib.

Joe Heshu, group executive for corporate affairs at the MultiChoice Group said eNCA’s launch of the high-tech HD studio on its platform was “just one more way of ensuring we can play a role in supporting the growth of the local TV industry and creating lasting partnerships with local stakeholders which will guide the success of the industry”.

