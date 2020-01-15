Get your entries in now to qualify as a Station of the Year finalist at The Radio Awards 2020!













The 10th iteration of The Radio Awards will see an amendment in how the Station of the Year will be decided in 2020, and it is therefore imperative that radio stations submit their general entries before the 24 January 2020 deadline.

“We believe that transparency in the adjudication of awards is essential if The Radio Awards is to maintain its credibility as the SA radio industry’s most important recognition event,” says Taryn Westoby, head of events at Arena Holdings.

One of the most notable changes to the 2020 programme is the determination of the Station of The Year award. It is one of the most prestigious accolades, and an early understanding of how the winner will be decided is therefore imperative.

“Stations that wish to be in the running need to ensure they submit high-quality entries for as many categories as possible,” says Westoby.

However, Westoby says, “we have engaged with our advisory panel, which includes members of the NAB, and determined that the Station of the Year needs to be based on more than Awards performance, and that it’s imperative that the needs of the listening community are also met.”

Here is how Station of the Year in the Campus, Community, PBS and Commercial categories will be decided in 2020:

Stations will be short-listed for Station of the Year based on the number of times they appear as a finalist across all general categories of The Radio Awards.;

Stations will be notified if they are in the running for Station of the Year, and they will then be required to motivate why they should win, based on a series of motivating questions that will be posed to all stations that are up for consideration;

The Radio Awards advisory board will review the station motivations in conjunction with the overall performance of the station, and then vote independently on which station they believe should be awarded as the Station of the Year in the Campus, Community, PBS and Commercial categories;

How much weight will the station motivations hold in determining the Station of the Year winner? Fifty percent of the final score will be based on the station’s performance in the overall awards (number of wins, number of finalist nominations), but the remaining 50% will be based on the supporting motivation.

The winners will be announced at The Radio Awards Gala Dinner on 18 April 2020.

Mark these dates!

24 January 2020 – general category entries close

27 January 2020 – My Station competition opens

3 February 2020 – Station Manager’s Choice nominations open

18 April 2020 – The Radio Awards gala dinner

For enquiries about The Radio Awards 2020 entries, please contact Phila Nkanunu on NkanunuP@arena.africa | 011 340 9465.

For more information, please contact Taryn Westoby on westobyt@arena.africa or visit www.radioawards.co.za

For the latest updates and news on social media, follow @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.