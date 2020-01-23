Media moves: New management for 5FM, Diphoko to edit Fast Company, Rosin is CEO of SAMRO













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: 5FM kicks the year off by welcoming new management

JD Mostert has joined 5FM as the new station manager, and Siyanda Fikelephi has taken on the role of programme manager.

Mostert, an award-winning media executive with more than 12 years’ radio industry experience, is optimistic about his departure from a regional station to the national youth powerhouse. He comes from a strong radio background having started at TUKS FM in 2008 as a production manager and has held positions at various regional radio stations including executive producing two breakfast shows before taking on the job as executive and content programme manager at a Johannesburg radio station for the past five years.

“5FM has always been an exciting brand, with a rich and proud history, not only for the audience but also for the industry, and being afforded the opportunity to be part of the team is an incredible honour,” said Mostert. “The bar has been set high with the audience appropriately only demanding the best, and while it is a seemingly daunting challenge, it is a challenge which the team is eagerly willing to take on.”

Fikelephi is equally pleased with his new role. No stranger to the SABC, Fikelephi worked as the station producer and music compiler at Radio 2000 in 2010 before taking on a management role as the stations’ programme manager two years later. Moving to Umhlobo Wenene FM in 2016 – leading a team for three years – winning 15 Liberty Radio Awards and 2 Station of the Year awards between 2016 – 2019. “It is always exciting to join an iconic brand such as 5FM. We have an amazing team with immense talents,” he said.

5FM’s marketing manager, Liesl Hefkie, who has acted as station manager since May 2018, said she was eager for their fresh ideas and plans for the station.

People moves

Sikonathi Mantshantsha takes on role as Eskom’s spokesperson

Power utility Eskom has appointed former Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as its national spokesperson, seeking to improve its public image amid huge taxpayer bailouts and load-shedding.

“His appointment is a firm step from our side to strengthen our efforts to improve Eskom’s image, to add another layer of success to our media response strategies in order to be more direct and proactive when engaging with media and other interest groups,” said new Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, in a statement.

Mantshantsha has worked in the media since 2004, starting as the chief editorial researcher at Media24, he later joined FinWeek and Fin24.com as a financial journalist for five years, Eskom said.

He joined joined Bloomberg News in November 2010 as the equities, industrial and markets reporter before moving on two years later to Business Day and Financial Mail as an investment and energy writer, a role that saw him interact extensively with energy issues and with Eskom in particular.

Read more on BusinessLive here.

Wesley Diphoko new editor of Fast Company (SA)

Fast Company magazine (South Africa), has announced the appointment of Wesley Diphoko as editor in chief. He succeeds Zainab Slemang van Rijmenant, who had been acting in the position since the end of 2018.

Diphoko is no stranger to challenges and leading new thinking, something he is looking forward to bringing to South Africa’s premier business magazine. He has been editor in chief of The Infonomist, a technology media start-up, since 2016, overseeing a range of newsroom initiatives and editorial projects, and launched Independent Media’s Innovation Lab, a platform designed to develop digital and technology talent within Independent Media.

“I’m honoured to be appointed editor of Fast Company magazine, the world’s most respected business innovation and technology publication of its kind,” Diphoko said. “I’m looking forward to growing the local Fast Company edition into an authority on the innovation and technology eco-system in South Africa.”

Mark Rosin is SAMRO’s new CEO

Mark Rosin has been appointed CEO of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

Rosin, who holds an LLB specialising in corporate, media and entertainment law from the University of the Witwatersrand, will assume his duties at the beginning of February. His career in media and entertainment spans more than three decades, during which he has represented South African and international music industry clients in litigation and commercial matters. As an attorney he represented music publishers, composers, recording artists, recording companies, live concert promoters and visiting international artists.

“Mark Rosin’s appointment comes at a time when the organisation has set up stringent performance targets which include diversifying income streams, increasing revenue, delivering real meaningful value for the SAMRO members and organisational costs reduction, all of which will be key focus areas for Rosin”, said Board Chairperson, Nicholas Maweni.

From 2011 until the first quarter of 2019, Rosin was employed by eMedia Investments, home of e.tv, eNCA and Openview in various roles, holding the position of Group Chief Operating Officer since 2014. Prior to his appointment at SAMRO, he was operating as a freelance legal and business affairs consultant.

Alex Okosi appointed MD of YouTube’s EMEA emerging markets

YouTube has announced Alex Okosi will be taking on the role of managing director of emerging markets for YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Okosi will be responsible for running YouTube’s business and partnership teams across emerging markets in EMEA including Russia, the Middle East, North and Sub-Saharan Africa. He will report to the head of YouTube EMEA, Cécile Frot-Coutaz. Based in the London office, Okosi will start in April 2020.

“YouTube is a game-changing platform that plays an increasingly important role in our lives today through the dynamic content and innovation that it delivers,” Okosi said. “I am very excited to be joining Cecile’s leadership team to continue empowering creators and elevating value for viewers and partners across the region.”

Read more here.

ViacomCBS appoints Monde Twala and Craig Paterson to replace Alex Okosi

With the announcement that Alex Okosi is leaving VCN Africa and BET International, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced that at the end of February 2020, Craig Paterson and Monde Twala will take over as co-general managers of ViacomCBS Networks Africa. As co-head of the business, Twala will focus on content, creative, editorial and marketing across all VCNI brands. Twala is currently the VP of ViacomCBS Networks Africa’s BET, Youth & Music brands.

Paterson will be responsible for all corporate functions, including business development and strategy. Currently senior VP of business operations for ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Paterson is responsible for driving strategic growth and business opportunities in Africa. Prior to this role, Paterson was responsible for operations and finance for multimedia brands MTV, MTV Music24, Nickelodeon, Nick Toons, Nick Junior, MTV Base, BET and Comedy Central on the African continent.

Read more here.

Zeitz Mocaa announces appointments to lead institutional advancement team

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) has appointed Annicia Manyaapelo as head of marketing and communications, while Michelle Stein has taken on the role of the museum’s head of philanthropy.

Manyaapelo brings over 20 years’ experience as a media, marketing specialist and business director to the museum. Most recently, she served as executive business director for FCB Joburg where she led the integrated agency teams that produced work for the South African Tourism authority.

Stein, meanwhile, spent 12 years in London where she worked in fundraising for a range of charities, including the British Museum and the Commonwealth Secretariat.

She led and managed a large portfolio of capital donors to the British Museum with a focus on securing international gifting, grant-writing and major donor events.

“Annicia and Michelle bring a richness of expertise and knowledge to their roles and the institutional advancement department. I am very excited to have them on board and look forward to working with them to expand the museum’s reach with key partners and individuals,” said Koyo Kouoh, executive director and chief curator at Zeitz MOCAA.

Business moves

What do South African CEO’s really think of 4IR?

What do South African CEO’s really think of 4IR? This and other dynamic topics focusing on the impact of the fourth industrial revolution have been announced for the inaugural Business Day Focus 4.0conference and exhibition, which will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre on 3 March 2020.

Business Day Focus 4.0 is presented in partnership with Cold Press Media and is billed as a new platform for information-sharing and debate that intently examines the impact of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) in South Africa.

“The immediate rush of interest that was generated when the event was announced last year required the shift to a venue that could accommodate the demand of conference delegates and exhibitors,” said Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Holdings’ Events Division. “It’s clear that CEOs across all industries in South Africa find the onset of 4IR a pressing issue, for which they need their businesses to remain ahead of the curve.”

The line-up of speakers includes:

Musa Kalenga – CEO & Founder, Bridge Labs

Reshaad Sha – CEO, Liquid Telecom South Africa

Alison Jacobson – Director, The Field Institute

Prof. Brian Armstrong – Chair: Digital Business, Wits Business School

Tashmia Ismail-Saville – CEO, Youth Employment Service (YES)

Jonas Bogoshi – CEO, BCX

Kirtan Sita – Managing Director: Technology, Accenture

Marius Oosthuizen – Futurist

Suren Govender – Group Chief Digital Officer, Life Healthcare Group

Tumelo Seaketso – Organisation Transformation & Talent Director, Deloitte

Dr Ntsibane Ntlatlapa – Impact Area Manager: Networked Systems and Applications, CSIR

Prof. Tawana Kupe – Vice Chancellor, University of Pretoria

Dave Ives – Digital Advisory Executive, Altron Karabina

Vino Govender CM(SA) – Executive: Strategy, Mergers & Acquisition and Innovation, Dark Fibre Africa

José Casado Suarez – Professor IE University/ School of Human Sciences & Technology, IE University

Nomso Kana – Nuclear scientist & Founder, Sun n Shield 84 Tech

Jon Foster-Pedley – Dean & Director, Henley Business School

Media personality and entrepreneur Andile Khumalo will perform the MC duties, supported by panel moderators Dominic Gaobepe (business consultant and author), and Joanne Joseph (presenter on 702 and eNCA).

Parkupp the latest brainchild app to come from SA

JanuWorry, the month that often brings financial stress post the December holidays for many individuals and businesses across South Africa. However, some residents and owners are able to weather the storm with some extra cash in the pocket from their unused parking.

ParkUpp has over 4 500 listings on the platform, predominantly in Johannesburg and Cape Town. These include The Union Castle building owned by Izandla Properties, Design Quarter on William Nicol Dr, along with other commercial and residential parking facilities.

It has also been awarded some accolades from property industry incumbents such as the Women’s Property Network (WPN) for Young Achiever’s category and South African Institute of Black Property Professionals (SAIBPP) for Disruptor of the Year.

This award winning platform not only creates extra income from empty parking spaces, it also decreases drivers’ anxiety of parking in unsafe space and also saves them a buck. In the Cape Town CBD, with over 45% cars parked on-street, paying an average of R18/hour, amounting to R2 880 a month, ParkUpp users are able to save up to 50% by renting out a parking for R1 500.

Making moves

Call for applications for WVL SA grants

South African Women’s Rights organisations are invited to apply for funding under the Government of Canada’s Women Voice and Leadership-South Africa Fund (WVL SA). The initiative arises from Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP) addressing six main elements: i) promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls; ii) human dignity; iii) growth that works for everyone; iv) environment and climate action; v) inclusive governance; vi) peace and security.

Eligibility criteria can be found here. The grant call is managed by Gender Links through its GL Services portfolio.

Please read through these questions and responses to familiarise yourself with the process.

All applications must be filled in online. Nomthandazo Mokoa on email grants@genderlinks.org.za, or Chido Machakanja, senior finance officer – Grants, on Grants.finance@genderlinks.org.za or phone 082 560 0066 or 011 029 0006 are available to offer virtual support.

MINISTER STELLA NDABENI-ABRAHAMS TO ENGAGE THE 4IR SKILLS PROGRAMME STUDENTS

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will, on 23 and 24 January 2020, conduct an oversight visit to various Gauteng facilities where over 500 students are being trained on the department’s 4IR Skills Programme.

In 2018, the Minister announced a bold vision to train one million young people in data science and related skills by 2030. To kick start this initiative, the department of telecommunications and postal services concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MICT SETA. The MoU led to the launch of a pilot project to train 1 000 young people on data science, cloud computing, digital content production, 3D printing, drone piloting, cybersecurity and software development.

“Skills development is an important pillar of our 4IR response and Building a Capable 4IR Army. We are therefore proud of this inaugural class of 2019 for heeding the call to acquire skills that will enable them to thrive in the digital era and thereby contribute to the country’s economy,” emphasised Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Oversight visits to facilities in other provinces will unfold in the proceeding weeks as part of the nationwide Back-to-School Programme.

SANEF reports progress on its media ethics and credibility enquiry

The South African National Editors’ Forum says important progress has been made regarding the independent media ethics and credibility inquiry.

It was launched at the end of June 2019, with funding raised by SANEF. The Inquiry is run by an independent panel, chaired by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell and includes panelists Nikiwe Bikitsha and Rich Mkhondo. By mid-December 2019, the Panel had rigorously engaged with 55 substantive submissions, many of which required follow-up including oral hearings and further research. Among a number of issues, the Inquiry has been engaging with the Sunday Times SARS “Rogue Unit” story.

The Panel will conclude receiving unsolicited approaches by the end of January 2020. SANEF encourages all interested individuals and organisations to contact the panel via email – panel@mediainquiry.co.za within the remaining days.

The Panel will then spend February to April 2020 following up with further meetings with selected individuals and organisations, reviewing their own and the research of others.

The panelists anticipate submitting the final Report to SANEF in June 2020 to enable us to engage with the contents and proposals and to prepare for our planned media industry conference in October 2020. The plan is for the conference to adopt a media industry action plan and for media houses to sign an ethics pledge.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.