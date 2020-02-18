Awards wrap: SAFTAs news, WOO names judging panel, Patricia Nzolantima is 2020 YPO Global Impact global honoree













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

14th Annual SAFTAs’ nominees announced

Nominees for the 2020 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) have been announced. Hosted under the custodianship of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), with Brand South Africa, the awards honour and celebrate South Africa’s local film and television talent, under the theme #LoveSATalent.

Leading this year’s nominations was #SAFTAs13 winner and popular telenovela The River, which raked in 15 nominations across numerous categories, including Best Achievement in Directing, Scriptwriting, Original Music/Score, Editing, Sound, Cinematography, Wardrobe, Make-Up and Hairstyling and Art Directing. Actress Sindi Dlathu secured a nomination for Best Actress in the genre, while Presley Chweneyagae was nominated in the Best Actor category.

Close on its heels was the soapie Isibaya, drama Lockdown S4 and the feature film Fiela se Kind, which all clinched 11 nominations each, while the drama series The Republic rounded things off with 10 nominations.

Makhosazana Khanyile

“The love for SA talent is certainly in the air and I would like to congratulate all our SAFTAs14 nominees for telling authentic stories that resonate and connect with the people of South Africa. As the NFVF we couldn’t be prouder of the immense contribution that these women and men make to the local film and television industry, not forgetting the broadcasters that provide the platforms for these stories to come alive,” said Makhosazana Khanyile, NFVF CEO

The NFVF joined forces with 205 industry experts from across the country to form a judging committee that spent over two months deliberating and rounding off the final nominees of the 70 categories, which were all then later audited by Nexia SAB&T.

This year, the power to decide who wins the Best TV Presenter and the Most Popular Soap/Telenovela will remain with the South African audience through the use of the public vote. To vote for their favourite in these two categories, they will need to dial *120*45884# and follow the prompts on their screens.

Voting lines went live on Monday, and close on 28 March 2020.

The 14th South African Film and Television Awards will be hosted at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre over two-nights: Craft Awards on Friday, 27 March 2020 and Main Awards on Saturday, 28 March 2020 – with the Saturday show broadcast live on television.

SAFTAS open the call for In Memoriam

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture and custodian of the SAFTAs, has extended a call to the South African film and television industry to submit names of practitioners who died between 1 March 2019 to date. This call is to get all relevant names that will be honoured in our In Memorium section of the live awards. This call is across the board for all practitioners both in-front and behind the camera.

Please submit the full name and surname and a preferred high-resolution image of the deceased. All submissions must be emailed to staceyl@nfvf.co.za by the 6th of March 2020.

World Out of Home Organisation names heavyweight 2020 Annual Awards panel

Gill Reid

Gill Reid, board director out of home at MediaCom and Guy Cheston, partnerships director of Harrods, are joining a heavyweight panel of judges for the World Out of Home Organisation Awards, to be presented at the Organisation’s Annual Congress in Toronto from 3-5 June.

The panel, chaired by Katrin Robertson, CEO of blowUP media, also numbers senior board members of the World Out of Home Organisation plus former president Matthew Dearden, CEO of Alight Media, and innovation consultant Dino Burbidge of Dinomo, a well-known figure at Congress.

Organisation board members are headed by president Tom Goddard and executive director John Ellery and also include former President Antonio Vincenti, Chairman and CEO of Pikasso Lebanon, Christian Schmalzl, co-CEO of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in Germany and Jeremy Male, chairman & CEO of OUTFRONT Media in the US and Canada.

Chair of the Awards panel Robertson says: “The World Out of Home Association Annual awards have become the blue riband for marking achievement in the Out of Home industry worldwide and we’re especially delighted to include Gill Reid and Guy Cheston on this year’s Awards panel, two people who have supported the growth of the industry with their insight and enthusiasm and, in Guy’s case, a number of truly outstanding out of home campaigns.”

2020 Anzisha Prize applications launch with 10th year celebrations

The Anzisha Prize, an award and fellowship for Africa’s youngest entrepreneurs – has opened the 2020 call for applications. Every year, the prize celebrates 20 African entrepreneurs, aged 22 years and younger, each of whom have a chance to win a shared prize of $100,000. The grand prize winner receives $25,000, the first runner-up $15,000, and second runner-up $12,500. Every finalist receives $2,500.

In addition to the cash prize, selected entrepreneurs will join 120 previous winners and become Anzisha Fellows, receiving business consulting support and coaching services by a team of industry experts. They also gain access to the Young Entrepreneurs Fund – a catalytic matching fund designed to strengthen the credibility of very young entrepreneurs through investment.

To celebrate the decennial, the Anzisha Prize has planned five regional events across the continent, including South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Kenya. The events end in October with the Anzisha Prize Forum in Nairobi, Kenya where the 2020 winners will be announced.

Young African entrepreneurs between the ages of 15-22 years old, who are running job generative businesses, are encouraged to apply before 31 March 2020. To apply, click here.

//youtu.be/qnaBFy339ec

Patricia Nzolantima is 2020 YPO Global Impact global honoree for the Africa region

Patricia Nzolantima

Patricia Nzolantima, the managing partner of the marketing agency EXP-Comunicart and a YPO member, has been selected as the 2020 YPO Global Impact global honoree for the Africa region.

At EXP-Comunicart, Nzolantima helped drive brand strategies for Coca-Cola, Samsung, P&G, and Unilever, the first agency to do so in sub-Saharan Africa. The success of her partnerships led her to want to empower local businesses in DRC the same way she supported legacy brands, which inspired her next endeavour.

Through her work as Founder and Chairwoman of BIZZOLY HOLDINGS, she is fostering the next generation of women entrepreneurs by providing them with the education, networking and mentorship support needed to launch their businesses. By the year 2025, her women’s economic empowerment hub, The Working Ladies-WIA Hub, aims to support one million women entrepreneurs by opening 53 additional hubs around Africa. Watch Patricia’s impact video.

The 2020 YPO Global Impact Award Winner will be announced at YPO EDGE, a gathering of industry leaders looking to share thought leadership, in March.

Hear us roar! Design Indaba thrilled with AAXO ROAR Award

Design Indaba is “thrilled” to have been recognized at the AAXO ROAR Awards held on 31 January 2020, with a Distinction in Social Media for 100% Design South Africa.

“This recent accolade chases our win for Best Social Media in 2017. What a privilege to have worked with Reed Exhibitions and Platform Creative on the 2019 campaign and we’re excited to be crafting the 2020 campaign, too. This lion is not sleeping tonight!”

Vote for South Africa’s Most Beautiful Object! It’s time to cast your vote

Design Indaba asked 10 industry mavens to nominate 10 objects that stand out for being not only aesthetically pleasing, memorable and zeitgeist-capturing but also socially impactful, sustainable, functional, relevant, and even humorous.

Although anyone can vote for their Most Beautiful Object in South Africa from anywhere, come and see them up close at Nightscape, on the Artscape Piazza in Cape Town from 26-28 February 2020.

Voting closes at 12h00 on 28 February 2020 and the winner – as decided by public vote – will be announced later that same evening at Nightscape. Gates open to the public from 16h00 onwards. There is no entrance fee to view the exhibition – however, entrance to Nightscape costs R50 per person at the gate (cashless payment systems only) and R30 per person if you pre-book via Webtickets.

Read more about the Most Beautiful Object nominees here.

Calling all station managers to nominate their behind-the-scenes hero

Station managers have until 28 February to submit their nominations for the inaugural Station Manager’s Choice category of The Radio Awards. The award was created to recognise those individuals – the unsung heroes – who have previously not had the opportunity to be acknowledged for their contributions in previous years of The Radio Awards.

“The important feature of the Station Manager’s Choice award is that station managers now have the opportunity to acknowledge an individual within their station who works behind-the-scenes – the unsung hero who is not on air. It could be a PA, a member of the finance department, a sales executive, or someone who brings unique energy and positivity to the work environment, in support of the on-air talent and station management. A nomination from the Station Manager is a huge sign of appreciation for the work that they do,” said Taryn Westoby, head of the events division for Arena Holdings.

Station managers interested in submitting a nomination of their stations’ unsung hero must contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa to receive the secure link to the online nomination portal.

Finalists in the Station Manager’s Choice category will be announced via the Awards website, The Radio Awards social media pages (@SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, and using #SARadioAwards), as well as direct notification to the relevant station managers. The recipient will be announced on 18 April 2020 at The Radio Awards gala dinner being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

