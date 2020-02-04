Awards wrap: Time to nominate radio’s unsung heroes, Atmosphere PR wins Most Admired PR agency













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Calling all station managers to nominate their behind-the-scenes hero

Station managers are invited to submit their nominations for the inaugural Station Manager’s Choice category of The Radio Awards. The Station Manager’s Choice award was created to recognise those individuals – the unsung heroes – who have not had the opportunity to be acknowledged for their contributions in previous years of The Radio Awards. The nomination process runs from 3 to 28 February 2020.

“The important feature of the Station Manager’s Choice award is that station managers now have the opportunity to acknowledge an individual within their station who works behind-the-scenes – the unsung hero who is not on air,” said Taryn Westoby, head of the events division for Arena Holdings. “It could be a PA, a member of the finance department, a sales executive, or someone who brings unique energy and positivity to the work environment, in support of the on-air talent and station management. A nomination from the station manager is a huge sign of appreciation for the work that they do.”

Here’s what station managers need to know:

Station managers that are interested in submitting a nomination of their stations’ unsung hero, must contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa to receive the secure link to the online nomination portal.

Nominations can only be made by the station manager, with only one nominee being entered per station;

Station managers can then visit the portal, complete the nomination form by providing a 200-word motivation, and submit their nomination;

The Radio Awards advisory panel will adjudicate the nominations based on the following criteria: credibility, fellowship, work commitment, and personal performance as an unsung hero;

Finalists in the Station Manager’s Choice category will be announced via the website, The Radio Awards social media pages (@SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, and using #SARadioAwards), as well as direct notification to the relevant Station Managers;

The recipient of the first Station Manager’s Choice award will be announced on 18 April 2020 at The Radio Awards gala dinner being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Atmosphere Communications scoops ‘most admired PR agency’ in SA for 2019

For the second year running, Atmosphere Communications has been voted most admired PR agency in South Africa for 2019. The MarkLives #AgencyLeaders poll asks industry executives to vote for their peers, according to who they view as effective and creative managers and their future competition.

“It’s truly such an honour to be MarkLives‘ Most Admired PR Agency for the second year in a row! We deeply appreciate the recognition from our peers. It means a huge amount to us all,” said Atmosphere’s managing director, Nicola Nel.

Amid a tough economic climate that has seen many local businesses struggling, Atmosphere increased from 32 employees to 40 last year, and top-line revenue grew by 24%, 72% of which was from retained clients.

Fast Company SA launches Most Innovative Companies awards

Fast Company South Africa has announced the launch of their inaugural innovation awards, coupled with a conference and exhibition, aimed at mapping out how innovation can enable South Africa to achieve its National Development Plan 2030 goals.

The events will coincide with the release of the magazine’s annual (since 2015) Most Innovative Companies issue, which will feature the top 25 innovative companies sourced through the Awards process.

For more, read the story here.

The Canon ME20F-SH is a recipient of the 2020 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award

Canon Europe has announced that its parent company Canon Inc. will be recognised at the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards for the ME20F-SH Ultra-High Sensitivity Full-HD camera.

Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards honour development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognise companies, organisations and individuals for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering. The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards will be presented on 19 April 2020, during NAB 2020 in Las Vegas.

“We are grateful to receive this esteemed recognition for our revolutionary ME20F-SH camera,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A. “This marks Canon’s fifth Emmy, an accomplishment we are immensely proud of. This award is a testament to the company’s commitment and vision for developing imaging tools that help creative professionals see what was previously considered impossible.”

AAXO Awards coming up

AAXO is hosting the fourth annual ROAR awards with EXSA under the EIA (Exhibition Industry Alliance) banner. The event will take place on 31st January 2020 at Gallagher Convention Centre. ROAR stands for:

R – Respect

O – Opportunities

A – Achievements

R – Recognition

These awards acknowledge and recognise excellence in exhibition organisation. All entries will be judged on their successful exhibition strategy incorporating marketing, public relations, operations and activation. This prestigious award will provide organisers with a platform to showcase their event, positioning the exhibition as an award winning event and allowing for further growth opportunities.

Partnership and sponsorship winners announced in WARC Media Awards

A total of 14 winners – one Grand Prix, two Golds, six Silvers and five Bronzes – have been awarded in the Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category in the WARC Media Awards. They showcase how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals.

The Grand Prix and the Successful Sponsorship Award were awarded to PHD UK and Fuse for #ThisIsOurTime, a campaign for Volkswagen-owned auto brand ŠKODA UK

A Silver and the Effective Native Award was won by FP7 McCann Dubai for Arla Foods-owned brand Puck’s Save The Cows campaign.

Mindshare China was awarded a Bronze and the Collaboration with an Influencer Award for From Tianyi with love, a campaign which saw bottled coffee brand Nescafé Smoovlatte take on the bubble tea trend by partnering with top virtual idol, Luo Tianyi.

Read more details of all the winners in the Effective Use of Tech category in the WARC Media Awards here.

Entries for The Drum Awards are open

The Drum Awards is a global scheme that aims to identify the best practices, companies and people in the media industry. Its mission is to share that information with readers of The Drum to help them make better decisions. The Drum Digital Advertising Awards entry deadline is on Friday 14 February. Entry forms can be downloaded here.



Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.