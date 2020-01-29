Fast Company SA launches Most Innovative Companies awards













Fast Company South Africa has announced the launch of their inaugural innovation awards, coupled with a conference and exhibition, aimed at mapping out how innovation can enable South Africa to achieve its National Development Plan 2030 goals.

The events will coincide with the release of the magazine’s annual (since 2015) Most Innovative Companies issue, which will feature the top 25 innovative companies sourced through the Awards process.

“Fast Company will for the first time, celebrate South African innovators and innovative companies,” said newly appointed editor, Wesley Diphoko. “The MIC conference and awards will bring the innovation and technology community together to map out how they can contribute to addressing national challenges through technology and innovation.”

The conference will gather some of the most interesting minds in the industry to discuss topics encompassing technological breakthroughs, innovation and digital transformation of the future. It will also serve as a platform for companies to share how their innovative solutions are aligned with South Africa’s National Development Plan. Additionally, there will be an exhibition area for innovative organisations to present their ideas/products or services. All three events will be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2, and a variety of delegate packages are available.

Nominations from all industry sectors are welcome, as well as entrepreneurs and multinationals. Nominations can be completed through the Fast Company South Africa website by clicking on the Most Innovative Companies banner.

Date: 5th March 2020

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2)

Costs: Exhibition and Day ticket to conference – R1850 per person

Awards – R975 per person

There are also a limited number of University packages available.

