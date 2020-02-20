Media Moves: The Odd Number & King James create JV, new MD for HaveYouHeard, Arena Events rebrand













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Groundswell, a new joint venture between The Odd Number and King James

L-R Alistair King, Sbu Sitole, James Barty, Zola Nouse

South African independent agencies, The Odd Number Group and King James Group have announced a new joint venture agency called Groundswell. A collaborative effort geared to tackle current and future client opportunities, it signals the two agencies’ intent to form an ongoing and forward-looking partnership and sets up the prospect of specialist agency acquisitions to bolster their joint capabilities.

“We’re building a partnership that will deliver real value to clients,” said The Odd Number CEO, Xola Nouse, “Over the past five years we’ve successfully demonstrated the case for an agency such as ours. As we now set our sights on continued growth and expansion, we’ve found in King James, partners whose business and creative philosophies mirror that of our own – our collective independence and entrepreneurial flair resonates with the clients and markets we serve.”

A sentiment echoed by King James CEO, James Barty who added: “A coming together of two African born independent businesses that can serve uniquely African opportunities with an innovative approach rings true to us. And while we’re obviously at very different stages in our business lifespan, this new structure sets up a shared long-term vision for both agencies to work towards.”

The two agency brands will continue to operate as standalone agency groups while leveraging the skills and expertise that each company can bring to the other through this partnership, collaborating where possible and teaming up when necessary.

People moves

HaveYouHeard appoints new MD

HaveYouHeard, the full-service agency launched in Cape Town 11 years ago and now with satellite offices in Johannesburg and London, has appointed its head of integrated execution, Victoria Gabler, as managing director.

Gabler, who joined the agency two years ago after several years running her own business, heading FlicFlac and spending time in the corporate world overseas, takes over from co-founder, Jason Stewart.

Stewart, who has been largely responsible over the past three years for re-structuring and re-skilling the agency to transform it from a small specialist mainly active in the influencer and social media spheres to a full-service agency able to meet the needs of any client or project regardless of size, hands over responsibility for the day-to-day running of the agency to Gabler.

He will focus on adding value for the agency’s clients, as well as exploring unexpected opportunities for growth and building new revenue streams.

Call for candidates to serve on the Council of National Film and Video Foundation

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has invited members of the film and video industry and the general public to nominate persons to serve as members of Council of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

Nominated candidates should possess a broad understanding and experience in the field of film and video industry. Nominees who possess specialised skills which are not directly related to film and video industry but could be beneficial to the Council, for example, managerial and financial expertise, legal knowledge and knowledge of marketing and liaison, fundraising, education and cultural/social research, as well as a willingness to render community service are also encouraged to apply. The remuneration of the appointed council members is in line with the remuneration scheme of the National Treasury guidelines.

Anyone wishing to nominate person(s) to serve as members of Council of the NFVF should submit the following:

a) A letter containing full names, address and telephone numbers of the nominee, giving reasons for nomination;

b) Recently updated curriculum vitae of the nominee, including three contactable references, copies of certified identity documents and academic qualifications;

c) A brief statement signed by the nominee explaining his/her suitability for appointment.

No nomination will be considered unless all of the above are included. Correspondence will only be entered into with shortlisted candidates.

Nominations are to reach the Director-General of the Department of Arts and Culture by 05 March 2020via post: Private Bag X897 Pretoria 0001 for attention: Mrs. Lindeka Moeng or sent via e-mail to: lindekam@dac.gov.za

Business moves

Tiso Blackstar Events becomes Arena Events

Arena Holdings has announced the rebranding of its events division to Arena Events. Arena Events previously traded as Tiso Blackstar Events.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, said the business draws on the editorial expertise and media-powerhouse advantage of Arena Holdings to deliver stimulating and engaging encounters that encourage excellence across South Africa’s various industries.

Aligned to the thought-leadership of Arena’s prominent platforms like the Sunday Times, Business Times, Financial Mail, Business Day, Sowetan and Business Day TV, Arena Events is committed to facilitating events that nurture the socio-economic success of South Africans.

Leading industry events presented by Arena Events include the MOST Awards, Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, Sunday Times The Directors Event, the Standard Bank SME Summit in association with Business Day TV, Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards, The Radio Awards, Sunday Times Gen Next, Sunday Times Top Brands, the Future of Media Conference, the Business Day Focus 4.0 Conference & Exhibition, as well as a host of additional bespoke events for clients.

Global Out of Home Media strengthens Nigeria offering

Global Out of Home Media is beefing up its staff complement in response to greater demand and as a means of better servicing its customer base in Nigeria, along with investing in a new asset management system that will allow it to improve its service delivery.

Nigeria remains a key focal market for Global Out of Home Media and it has been strengthening its presence in the West African country with a number of initiatives that will continue to support its objective of providing advertisers with attractive out of home options with which to engage this market.



It is also in the process of conducting in-depth research in order to better understand the unique Nigerian market, with a focus on what advertisers are looking for from media partners in this market, along with gaining a better understanding of the Nigerian consumer.



“With a population in the region of 200 million people and as Africa’s second-largest economy, the size and scale of Nigeria and the attractiveness of the market just cannot be ignored, and it’s where a lot of brands want to be, communicating and engaging with this massive market,” said Patrick De Robillard, sales director.



Columinate rebrands to InSites Consulting South Africa

Insights agency Columinate was acquired by the global leader in online insight communities, InSites Consulting, in October of 2018. Following this acquisition, the South African research alliance has now rebranded to InSites Consulting South Africa, strengthening its strategic position on the continent.

Founded by Henk Pretorius and Elna Pretorius in October of 2008, the two-person operation Columinate established itself as the first full-service digital research agency in South Africa. Growing from their living room to employing over 45 consultants in its first 10 years, the Johannesburg-based team has built a strong reputation of delivering consumer insights with impact to brands across the continent, from Absa to MultiChoice among many others.

Following its acquisition 18 months ago, Columinate will trade as InSites Consulting South Africa from February 2020 onward. The Johannesburg office remains the central research hub for the region, offering the flexibility of a local agency, while providing its clients access to resources and capabilities from the global InSites Consulting network.

“We recognised something special in Columinate; their disruptive approach to marketing research mirrored ours, and they proved to be the perfect partner to realise our growth ambitions for the continent,” said Kristof De Wulf, CEO of InSites Consulting. “With the acquisition of Columinate, now known as InSites Consulting South Africa, we have taken a strategic position in Africa, and we trust that, together, we will grow from strength to strength, and continue offering our clients the best, most innovative solutions the industry has on offer.”

Hive Digital Media’s Spectrum Roadshow

As part of the launch of Caxton’s new locally produced video-on-demand platform, Hive Digital Media presented Spectrum to a few select agencies from November 2019 to January 2020.

The roadshow has been a resounding success as agencies are eager to hear of the successful integration of Spectrum across 73 Caxton-owned local news websites. The agencies visited were: Mediacom, Mediaology, Dentus Aegis, PHD and Publicis Group.

Speaking to the value of local content Amber Valentine (biddable specialist, MediaCom) noted, “I would probably trust somebody more from a local blog just because they have similar experiences to me”

Spectrum’s stats already prove that the demand for local video is abundant. Between its launch in December 2018 and January 2020, the platform has seen over 9.7 million plays, almost 2.5 million unique browsers, and enjoys an outstanding average dwell time of 3 minutes and 48 seconds.

Discussing the significance of Spectrum and the value of a channel affords clients Hive Digital’s CRO, Parmeshan Moodliar, said, “Spectrum represents a defining moment in video-on-demand platforms. We want agencies to be part of Spectrum’s revolution and experience the value of the brand safety and the sustainable reach that the platform can offer.”

Making moves

SABC launches campaign against femicide and rape

SABC Education has launched a campaign to raise awareness and drive public education focusing on the scourge of Femicide and Rapethat continues to haunt thiscountry.

Central to the campaign is the reality that on a daily basis, South Africans deal with the horror of rapes and murders that affect primarily, women and the girl child.

As the country’s public service broadcaster, the SABC plays a pivotal role in ensuring that citizens are empowered with valuable information, to create awareness regarding various social ills, and influence their behaviour.

Ms Phathiswa Magopeni, the acting group executive for television, said, “As SABC Education, we view rape and femicide as enormous threats to family and social stability. They are devastating, and tear into the very fabric that holds the society together. As a public broadcaster, we have a role to play in heightening citizen consciousness on this matter.”

She said SABC Education would drive the awareness throughout the year, and invite other like-minded organisations to join in the fight against this corrosive epidemic. The year-long campaign will drive public participation through targeted content on television, radio and digital platforms.

Executives bare it all for cancer in Daredevil Run

Company bosses are baring their souls – and most of their bodies – to rally support for a campaign to eradicate cancer. The executives are pledging to join the Daredevil run on 13 March, when thousands of men will jog 5km through Johannesburg wearing nothing but takkies and Speedos to raise awareness of male cancers.

The Daredevil run was founded by Hollard Insurance company to help its clients live healthier lives, and Hollard CEO Saks Ntombela was the first to dare other CEOs to join Joburg’s ballsiest run.

Now the CEO Dare is spreading through cheeky videos where the executives encourage their counterparts in other companies to pound the pavements with them. Those who are too busy or too shy to participate can wriggle out of it by paying for 10 or more of their colleagues to participate instead.

The challenge was quickly taken up by Nicholas Maweni, chairman of the South African Musical Rights Organisation, who urges men to ‘give prostate cancer the finger,’ in his video.

Others accepting the dare include Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala, vice chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, and Shonisani Makhari, the CEO of Ambani Reputation Management. “The list of CEOs and other high-profile executives who are responding positively is growing,” says Ntombela.

The Daredevil Run has a serious side behind the frivolous near-naked dress code. It raises awareness about prostate and testicular cancers, which needlessly kill many men every year. Both are easily cured if they’re detected early, but few men think of taking the test or even realise the risks.

Men over 40 are most at risk of prostate cancer and can get a free blood test at the Daredevil run.

For the Diary

Creative industries career expo at Museum Africa

The Creative Industries Career Expo provides a platform for learners and youth to easily access information and gain insight into the different careers in the creative, cultural and heritage sectors. Taking place from 11 – 13 March at Museum Africa in Newtown, the Career Expo is being hosted by Creative Knowledge, in partnership with the Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Joburg Museum Africa, the SAMRO Foundation, the Market Theatre Foundation and Creative Feel. Entrance is free.

“The creative industry is one of the most rapidly growing sectors of the global economy and has a major positive influence on income generation and job creation. Government has also recognised this sector as a key contributor to job creation, as well as significantly contributing to social development and nation building,” says Rosie Katz of Creative Knowledge.

Schools that wish to attend can contact them on bookings@creativeknowledge.co.za or www.cicareerexpo.co.za The Expo is open to all and will run from 09h00 – 16h00 daily.”

The Creative Industries Career Expo aims to showcase a range of offerings in the following sectors, in all years of studies, whether for certificates, diplomas or degrees:

Animation Architecture Archiving Arts Management Administration Arts Journalism Broadcast Craft Culinary Arts Cultural Entrepreneurship Cultural Policy and Research Dance Digital Arts Drama Fashion Film and Television Fine Art Galleries Graphic Design Heritage Management Heritage Studies Jewellery Design and Manufacture Languages Librarianship Literature Marketing for the Arts Media Museums Music Promotion Music Studies Musicology New Media Photography Publishing Puppetry Set Design Sound Engineering Technical Production Textile Design Theatre Therapeutic Arts Visual Arts

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.