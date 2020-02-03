WAN-IFRA endorses the 2020 Future of Media Conference













The World Association of News Publishers, WAN-IFRA, has endorsed the Future of Media Conference.

The Conference is set to attract the country’s leading marketing, media, branding and advertising strategists who will engage on various aspects affecting the media industry today.

“We believe there has never been a more important time for the media to reflect on its role and future in society – not only from an ethical perspective, but from one in which technology is rapidly evolving – and where publishers and advertisers need to ensure they keep themselves relevant and in-the-game,” said Eben Gewers, head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings, which will present the Future of Media Conference as part of the Group’s commitment to the development of South Africa’s media industry.

“Arena is itself an organisation which has made a significant transition from being a predominantly print-based publisher to become the country’s second largest online publisher, by embracing technology to ensure the highest-quality content is available to every South African,” Gewers added. “We are deeply appreciative of WAN-IFRA’s endorsement of the Future of Media Conference, and the value it brings to the industry.”

WAN-IFRA has 60 national association members representing 18 000 publications in 120 countries, and aims to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world. The organisation drives the conversation on the future of independent news publishing while promoting editorial quality and professional practice.

“Everything we do at WAN-IFRA is because we believe that freedom of expression is a fundamental right, a touchstone of all our freedoms, and press freedom enhanced by solid independent news publishing companies as one of its fundamental pillars,” said Vincent Peyrègne, CEO of WAN-IFRA. “Strengthening an ecosystem where marketing, media and advertising leaders can work together and discuss the various aspects that are affecting the industry, including the tech-evolution that drives the future of media is one of our core missions.”

Peyrègne said it was clear there was a pivot towards a digital economy in which users understand that “good journalism has value and where publishers understand that new forms of collaboration and alliances will be absolutely essential to achieve sustainable profitability”.

He said publishers needed to encourage all the places where those exchanges take place, where an ecosystem crystallises, where ideas and people meet, where emulators cross paths. “The Future of Media Conference is one of these places. We are glad and proud to join and support the event to convey this message and grow our community of partners in the region so they can access the unique resources and professional services that we provide to our members worldwide to help their businesses prosper,” he said.

The Future of Media Conference line-up and agenda can be found on the event website. It will take place on 23 July 2020 in Parktown, Johannesburg.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Cortney Hoyland | hoylandc@arena.africa. To register interest in participating as a speaker or to book tickets, please contact Jade Fleishman | fleishmanj@arena.africa.

