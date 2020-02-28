World of media: OMD offices close over coronavirus fears, WARC releases online advertising forecast













The Media Online’s weekly wrap of need to know global media news.

Omnicom shuts offices temporarily after coronavirus scare

OMD Australia has closed its Sydney office after a London employee, who tested for coronavirus, visited its offices showing flu-like symptons. Staff from OMD UK were sent home on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, as were those from sister office, PHD.

Campaign reported that Omnicom had suspended global travel to or from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, northern Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan.

Dentsu in Japan also shut its office this week after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Campaign has the story.

Omnicom tops COMvergence’s New Business Barometer

Still with Omnicom, the global media network topped the independent research company COMvergence’s New Business Barometer Report, with $2.02 billion in net new business values.

The agency also led the industry in retention, successfully defending more than $1.2b in business that had been in play in 2019 – approximately a half billion more than its closest competitor.

“OMD is starting the new decade with greater-than-ever capacity and commitment to delivering better decisions, better ideas and better outcomes – faster – for our clients all around the world,” said OMD Worldwide CEO, Florian Adamski.

Read more on Mumbrella.

The Alphabet/Facebook duopoly now takes 35c of every ad dollar

The Alphabet/Facebook ‘duopoly’ is taking 35 cents in every ad dollar, according to WARC Data, despite the first growth for traditional media since 2011.

Online advertising will account for over half of a forecast $660 billion globally while traditional media, combined, are expected to record 1.5% growth to $324.2 billion. Internet investment is growing almost nine times faster, at 13.2%. And advertising revenue for the duopoly is forecast to reach $231.9 billion in 2020, having topped the TV total for the first time in 2019.

“… Internet ad growth has been far stronger than the state of the global economy would suggest, rising seven times faster on average since 2015,” said James McDonald, managing editor of WARC Data, and author of the research. ” But, regulation aside, online platforms are bound by the law of large numbers, and revenue growth is easing for key players like Alphabet and Facebook.”

For more, check out the story on WARC.

NBCUniversal delivers detail on One Platform suite of tools

NBCUniversal has released details of its expanded suite of tools for advertisers that let brands “reach all kinds of audiences more easily across the company’s sweeping video assets on big and small screens”, Deadline reported.

The initiative was announced in January. Lina Yaccarino, chair of advertising and partnerships, said at the time that NBCU was “deep in talks” with advertisers about how to implement it ahead of the upfronts.

One Platform is designed to “harness the explosive surge in video viewing and advertiser demands for clear metrics and ease of use across platforms”. It would “reinvent how the company transacts in the marketplace…” with “All Audience tech solutions for advertisers, which combine proprietary technology and selective partnerships in key areas”.

Deadline has the story.

FT writes on turf war between agencies and consultants

Accenture Interactive is at the “centre of an increasingly important turf war for clients’ marketing and IT budgets that has blurred the lines between traditional advertising and consultancy work”, the Financial Times reported this week.

The respected newspaper highlighted how technological change had transformed the business of marketing, and had “pitted tech consultants with growing creative aspirations such as Accenture against old advertising empires…”

Read the FT story here.

