The Bookmarks gala event cancelled













The Bookmarks gala event has been cancelled. The Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa (IABSA) said in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, it had decided to take a “cautious approach”.

“In conversations regarding company mandate to minimise risk to assure health and safety, we have decided to ask our attendees not to gather in the same venue at the event and, as such, we have cancelled the physical event planned for Thursday, 19 March at The Galleria,” said IAB CEO, Paula Hulley.

Jury president Andrea Quaye said the IAB’s plan to “pivot to a new event format” had been positively received by its partners.

“We are transforming the 2020 event into a digital-first, free awards experience that will be accessible to all online through the IAB SA digital platforms and supporting local media,” she said.

Tickets will be refunded, the IAB said. Those who bought tickets via Howler should email support@howler.co.za, while those who paid via the IAB South Africa, should contact thebookmarks@iabsa.net.

