Awards wrap: Free entry into the Loeries, Radio Awards’ winners, Cannes Lions launches creative space for storytelling

Loeries 2020 announces free entries in support of the brand communications industry across Africa and the Middle East

The Loeries will be free for all entrants in 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges across society and the brand communication industry is no exception,” said CEO of the Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj. “The brand communication industry is an essential part of society and has been active in fighting the spread of the pandemic by working with governments to seed hygiene information, working with retailers to highlight where essentials can be bought and even working with various organisations to show businesses how to reduce the economic impact of COVID-19. We need to ensure that this industry is supported more than ever and we have decided to lend a helping hand to the industry by continuing to recognise the great work that has been done across Africa and the Middle East.”

Tseliso Rangaka, chairperson: Loeries Africa Middle East, said as a non-profit initiative, the key goal of The Loeries has always been to support the growth and diversity of the brand communication industry. “This has been one of the most challenging times in our history and making the entries free will ensure that we maintain a robust brand communication industry which benefits all sectors of society,” he said.

A key focus of Loeries Creative Week, which will be held late in 2020, will be on how society can overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and find ways to recover.

The entry deadline has been extended to 15 June 2020.

SABC Radio’s stations scoop 19 awards at the 2020 Radio Awards

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is celebrating winning a total of 19 awards, and trufm Makhosandile Mpumzi’s honour as a Bright star, at the 2020 Radio Awards. The SABC’s radio programmes, along with its on-air and behind the scenes talent, were recognised in various categories for excellence in radio programming and these wins speak volumes of the credibility and sustainability of our radio brands.

“These accolades are evidence that SABC radio stations remain true to their public mandate while delivering entertaining and relevant programming to their target market which is every South African, young and old, rich or poor,” said SABC head of radio, Nada Wotshela. “It is no wonder that SABC Radio has continued to dominate the industry and find a permanent home in the hearts and minds of its listeners”.

Wotshela added, “According to the latest BRC RAMS released in February 2020, SABC Radio currently commands 73.2% audience share, representing a 0.2% increase from the previous year’s market share of 73%”.

Nine out of the Top Ten radio stations in the country belong to the SABC stable with stations like Metro FM and Ukhozi FM, the biggest commercial and public mandate platforms dominating in their respective categories with 4.3 million and 7.6 million listeners respectively. Their reach and appeal have been instrumental in developing new talent and growing local brands for many years.

Jacaranda FM wins Best Breakfast and Best Community Project

Jacaranda FM emerged with wins for Best Breakfast Show and Best Community Project in the Commercial category at the 2020 Radio Awards, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.

It was a dual accolade for Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast with Martin Bester, who completed an on-air Mandela Day drive called Hearts of Hope in 2019, where R1.8 million was raised during the show for a drive that eventually totalled R2.7 million raised, to give 67 kids life-saving heart operations as part of Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels. This popular feature assisted 60 different communities, causes and individuals with more than R13 million in 2019.

“Each member of the Jacaranda FM team is honoured and humbled by these awards. Countless hours of research and tireless work by the team to consistently deliver a world-class product are paying off, motivating us to do even better,” said Jacaranda FM’s programme manager, Hennie Myburgh.

“Especially under the unique and challenging circumstances we find ourselves in due to COVID-19, it takes an A-team of people to bring top tunes, breaking news, hot topics, engaging events and community projects together in a recipe that works well. We’ve seen substantial, national growth across on-air, online, social and physical engagement platforms, so these accolades are a major cherry on top!”

Leading radio in the Western Cape: Kfm wins big at The South African Radio Awards

The Cape’s biggest commercial music radio station Kfm 94.5 received six awards at the 2020 The South African Radio Awards.

The awards saw the station walk away with the most wins of any commercial radio station in the Cape. Kfm 94.5 was also joint leader for most wins of any commercial station in the country. The station celebrates six wins from thirteen nominations (including a nomination for Station of The Year) in the following categories:

Commercial Radio Music Show – The Kfm Top40 with Carl Wastie

Commercial Radio Weekend Show – The Kfm Top40 with Carl Wastie

Commercial Radio Breakfast Show Presenter – Darren Simpson

Commercial Radio Content Producer Category – Jeanne Michel, Brad O’ Regan and Rameez Khan (Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs)

Combined Drama Programme – Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs (Boet en Saartjie)

Combined Radio Innovation – Big September

“Ensuring we’re serving our listener will always be our number one priority. Kfm’s mix of incredible talent – both on-air and behind the scenes combined with our music proposition and our approach to content and storytelling has hit the right note with our audience,” said Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5 station manager.

Werner added: “This recognition is testimony to how we are able to make a difference in peoples’ lives every single day. We are elated by the acknowledgement by industry peers and share this accomplishment with every single one of our listeners across the Cape.”

DJ Fresh Bags Best Afternoon Drive Presenter award at The Radio Awards 2020

947’s Thato ‘DJ Fresh’ Sikwane walked away with the best afternoon drive presenter award at The Radio Awards 2020’s virtual ceremony held on Friday.

The acclaimed DJ and radio personality is the host of the Fresh on 947 afternoons show on 947 weekdays from 15h00 – 19h00. DJ Fresh said that decades of doing radio and he still gets excited for each show like it was the first day on air.

“The butterflies never get old. I am earnestly grateful for the award, a true reminder of the smiles, laughs, tears, heartfelt moments and music we experience on air. My work wouldn’t be possible without my phenomenal team and the amazing listeners we are blessed with daily; I am because they are,” he said.

947 Station Manager, Thando Makhunga added: “DJ Fresh and the team on ‘Fresh On 947’ have been an exciting addition to the 947 lineup. Having launched in August last year the show has already established itself as part of some many of our listeners lives. With features such as ‘Fresh Deeds’ and ‘Kids Vice’ and everyone’s favourite ‘947 Mix @ 6’ the Fresh on 947 show lifts the spirits of the city.

Cannes Lions launches space for creative community to share useful, inspiring stories of hope

As the local Cannes Lions representative, Ster-Kinekor Sales has announced the launch of a Cannes Lions community and content platform: Creativity moves us forward. The platform focuses on amplifying stories from inside the creative industry by looking at great creative responses to the global situation, with the aim of helping creatives to do their jobs better.

“Whether you’re a brand pivoting to make hand sanitisers, a platform providing mental-wellness content or a company ‘building the plane as it’s flying’ to adapt to global changes, the creative community wants to hear about your brilliant insights,” said Cannes Lions managing director Simon Cook.

The Creativity moves us forward platform will also release relevant classic talks from the Festival, along with Lion-winning work, helpful insights and intelligence on the evolving situation. Useful content and inspiring ideas to remind everyone of the power of creative possibility will also be shared.

Ster-Kinekor Sales calls on any South African creative who has made a breakthrough, has an inspiring story or who has come to a recent insight to share it. If you have inclusive, universal learnings that everyone can benefit from, your community wants to hear from you.

Click here to share your stories.

Canon awarded five prestigious 2020 TIPA World Awards

Canon Europe has announced it has been awarded five prestigious accolades from the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA), highlighting its commitment to innovation across its DSLR, mirrorless and compact line- up – from the world-class EOS-1DX Mark III, to the RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS lens.

Representing 26 industry magazines from 14 countries across five continents, the TIPA World Awards is one of the most coveted photo and imaging awards globally.

The winners are:

Best DSLR Advanced Camera: Canon EOS 90D

Best DSLR Professional Camera: Canon EOS-1DX Mark III

Best Mirrorless Telephoto Zoom Lens: Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM

Best Professional Portrait Lens: Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM / Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS

Best Vlogging Camera: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

“Building on our heritage for developing world-class imaging solutions, Canon has had a fantastic year of launches – delivering products that usher in a new era of photography,” said Susie Donaldson, ITCG marketing director at Canon Europe. “This acknowledgement is testament to Canon’s ongoing commitment to providing solutions that push boundaries and empower photographers regardless of skill level, genre or camera system.”

The Campaign Experience Awards goes digital

Campaign has announced that the Campaign Experience Awards are going digital. “This year’s shortlist was filled with some incredible work, and we will continue to recognise and celebrate it,” the magazine said.

On the 28th, 29th and 30th of April Campaign will announce the winners from a selection of categories each day at 4pm. This will be hosted via a live stream on CampaignExperienceAwards.com, as well as each Gold, Silver and Bronze winner being showcased on our Twitter @CxExperience.

“Despite the challenging circumstances everyone now finds themselves in, we want to ensure we continue to recognise the amazing work and celebrate the people and teams behind them as planned,” it said.

The Campaign Experience Awards aim to highlight the very best work and teams in the industry. We will be looking for the most inspiring and creative ways that agencies and brands have delivered on a brief, assessing the execution and results.





