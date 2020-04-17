DStv: The platform for great content

[PARTNER CONTENT] In our communication last week, you will have seen how we have grown our daytime audiences, while maintaining (and in some instances, growing) our prime-time viewership.
This is testament to our commitment in delivering relevant content to our audiences.
Now, let’s talk about the content.
Our news channels
Our news channels continue to grow audiences during this lock down period! The latest data (15 March – 7 April) shows a 105% YOY increase in News audiences from a reach perspective.
E! Entertainment going to Compact!
We’re excited to announce that, from 14 April 2020, our Compact viewers now have access to E! Entertainment! The Channel will launch into Compact with the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well as Celebrity Game Night 1B.
From previous experience of MultiChoice’s E! Entertainment open period campaigns, we know that this channel resonates well with the Compact audience – with viewership increasing as high as 4 times in certain instances, and the profile adapting accordingly.
See graph:
The channel will therefore be moved to the big middle multichannel bundle from July 2020, in response to the wider distribution into DStv Compact audience on the platform.
Music weekends
Our music channels have curated music content that will keep our audiences engaged and entertained during this Lockdown period.
Channel O’s Lockdown House Party on Friday and Saturday evenings has kept our audiences entertained. This programme has shown unprecedented social media engagement as well as extraordinary increases in TV audiences, that hold across the night, as demonstrated in the table below:
Mzansi Magic Music continues to deliver music that resonates with its target audience, with its flagship Vinny’s House driving engagement across both linear and social platforms.
Trace Urban and Trace Africa will also be launching a weekend music experience on Friday, 17 April, House of Trace. This programme will feature mixes from some of South Africa’s best DJ’s with a focus on genres such as Mapiano, Gqom etc.
M-Net binge – The home of HBO pop up channel 114
This channel offers the most binge-worthy content for series, movies and documentary junkies – straight from HBO. From classics like Sex & The City to world-acclaimed favourites likes Game of Thrones, this channel promises an experience not to be missed by our viewers.
Family viewing on our movie channels
M-Net Movies has scheduled family viewing programming for the lockdown period as well school holidays to ensure that everyone is catered for. Please look out for our Animania offering on M-Net Movies Smile for the little ones.
Gomora – Mzansi Magic’s new HIT!
During the first week of Lockdown, Mzansi Magic premiered their brand-new local telenovela Gomora, with a great response from viewers in rating as well as on social media.
This gripping drama is about inequality – the poor, the rich and the thin line between the two. This one is the one to watch!
In a short space of time, Gomora has increased viewership in the time slot by an incredible 57%! Within the first week on the schedule, the show has already taken its place in the top five shows on Mzansi Magic, with an average of just under three million viewers per episode.
By all accounts, Gomora has endeared itself in Mzansi Magic’s audiences across both males (41%) and females (58%), with a commercially viable age profile (25% in 15-24yrs, 30% in 25-34yrs and 33% in 35-49yrs).
Our non-linear offerings
DStv Catch Up: Viewers are making the most of the opportunity to catch up on series they have missed.
DStv BoxOffice has broken all previous rental records during lockdown with people enjoying a big-screen movie experience from the comfort of their homes.
DStv Now continues to grow exponentially, showing a YOY growth of 40% in active users.
So, what are the opportunities for our advertisers?
A few opportunities to look out for:
Our breaking news package is a popular choice given the current spike in news channel viewership and has a wide demographic reach.
The headline sponsorship for Gomora is still available. This headline sponsorship includes a TVC, opening and closing billboards, promo tags, a digital campaign and pre-roll ads on DStv Catch Up and DStv Now.
Following the success of Channel O’s Lockdown House Party, more entertainment initiatives are in the works and sponsorships will be available. The House of Trace opportunity is currently available for the taking! Please contact your DStv Media Sales Account Manager about this opportunity amongst others!
We continue to operate, and are more than happy to assist in helping you make your brand famous with our audiences during this lock down period and beyond! Please contact your Account Manager for any sales related queries:
Keep well and stay safe!
