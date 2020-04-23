Media moves: Future of Media conference postponed, new head for MRF, programmatic opps for new gaming site, Glitched















The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media. As South Africa entered lockdown, businesses closed across the country. But the media will continue to do its job, and The Media Online will continue to report on the sector. #StaySafe.

This week’s BIG move: The Future of Media Conference has moved to 1 October 2020

Arena Events, organisers of the Future of Media Conference, have announced that the event has been postponed until 1 October 2020. It was initially scheduled to take place in Parktown, Johannesburg on 23 July. The Future of Media Conference has been endorsed by WAN-IFRA, and is presented in partnership with EziAds and Vodacom.

The Future of Media Conference is directed towards the media, advertising and marketing sectors, where the paradigm shift that’s happening in the media environment as well as the way in which the industry needs to change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will be explored to ensure that each industry remains relevant and can thrive. The conference is set to attract the country’s leading marketing, media and advertising strategists as they engage on various aspects affecting the industry today.

“In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, we’ve decided – in consultation with our partners – to move forward with the Future of Media Conference by postponing it for a few months,” said Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events. “However, we are monitoring the situation closely and will follow the lead of the South African government. In the meantime, we recognise the need to keep the media and marketing industries engaged, which is why we’re setting up a series of free online digitised events.”

The first online digitised event associated with the Future of Media series is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 April at 15h00 with international branding guru, Patrick Hanlon. With the challenges presented by COVID-19 lockdowns globally, Hanlon will strip away “the fog” of how to create meaningful brands that attract fans, community and customers, by revealing a simple, easy to use methodology from his book Primal Branding in this one-time-only online PRIMAL.LIVE x AFRICAevent. To register, click here.

People moves

MRF announces management changes

The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) appointed Johann Koster as CEO of the organisation. Koster will spearhead the MRF’s upcoming MAPS initiative and will work closely with existing and potential members.

The MRF is an independent non-profit company, acting as the custodian and repository of research expertise for marketers and their advertising industry partners.

Koster has a long and steady track record both with the MRF and SAARFwhere amongst other duties, he oversaw SAARF’s organisational repositioning and developed sustainable value propositions that were needed at the time.

“I’m extremely passionate about the research industry and am especially looking forward to launching and updating the industry on MAPS, the long-awaited products and brands replacement survey for AMPS, soon,” he said. “We know that this comprehensive national product and brand data research is long overdue to once again drive improved advertising effectiveness and ROI.”

Existing board members of the MRF are Virginia Hollis, Brenda Koorneeff, Bruce Williamson, Immaculata Segoa and Celia Collins with alternate representatives Anneen Dedekind, Nomsa Khanyile, Andile Kona and Sharon Bergman.

Business moves

Caxton Local Newspapers temporarily suspends printing of some papers

Caxton has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend the publication of the majority of its Gauteng newspapers for the remaining two weeks of the government mandated lockdown. All online properties will however continue undisrupted. Certain areas of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo will continue to print.

“We had to make the very difficult call at the end of last week after extensive deliberation by the board of directors,” said Gill Randall, CEO of SPARK Media. “As a company, Caxton has been acutely aware of the vital role played by local newspapers during these uncertain times, and have tried everything in our power to ‘keep the lights’ on for as many of our communities as possible.”

Randall thanked advertisers and media owner partners for their support thus far, and encouraged them to continue supporting the many titles that would still publish until the end of April.”

Managing director of Caxton Local Newspapers, Jaco Koekemoer said while printing may have stopped, the group’s “72 digital platforms are still focusing on covering hyper-local and national news”.

He added that it was clear from the statistics that readers rely on its platforms as a source of accurate information, “We have seen unprecedented growth in traffic on our digital platforms, with over 10 million visitors and more than 20 million page views in March.”

A detailed list of papers that will and will not be available over the next two weeks can be found here.

Hive Digital Media and NexusHub deliver access to premium inventory on gaming platform Glitched.Online

Nexus Hub has launched a new online platform called Glitched for gamers and tech enthusiasts, which features detailed reviews on the latest video game releases, technology reviews and updates and all things nerd.

The site also features segments for videos, e-sports, Eclipse Gaming and a livestream called the 404 which aims to bring the gaming community together.

Nexus Hub, in collaboration with Hive Digital Media, has made Glitched inventory accessible through Hive Digital Media’s programmatic offering, Ignition SELL. Through Ignition SELL, buyers can access desktop, mobile and video inventory across the Caxton Network of Premium News & Lifestyle focused websites in a premium, brand safe environment.

The inventory is available through programmatic direct, open auction and private market place. Although only display inventory is available for now, the Hive Digital Team expects Outstream formats to be available on Glitched soon. With a host of loyal gaming and tech enthusiasts visiting the niche gaming platform, Glitched provides valuable targeting opportunities for programmatic buyers.

A view of Balcony Stories, a ViacomCBS video series

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has announced the production of Balcony Stories, a slate of short-form content to celebrate the positive and creative ways people are experiencing this complicated situation. The short-form series, produced by VIS in collaboration with Fremantle, leverages user-generated content from both audience and talent, redefining the role of the users by transforming them into active storytellers and the protagonists of their shows.

Raffaele Annecchino, President of ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA, said, “At ViacomCBS, we have always been committed to reaching our audience everywhere and at any time. Now that we are living in this unprecedented situation, more than ever, we need to stay connected and close to our fans, helping them to stay positive. Balcony Stories was born with this spirit. During these months, our eyes have opened up as well as our imagination, our sense of humor, and the artist within us all. Sharing the fun and emotional stories that we are all living can underline even more the fact that we are still all together, reflecting the empathy, creativity, and positive vibes from around the world. With Balcony Stories, we want to celebrate this positive attitude.”

It’s a go for live WWE – catch it on SuperSport

With WWE officially recognised by Florida governor Ron DeSantis as an essential business, the show goes on this week with three live performances coming to SuperSport.

Three of the most popular staples – Raw, SmackDown and NXT – will take place behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Centre in Florida. Fans won’t be allowed in and employees must wear face masks and get medically screened before they’re allowed to enter the closed set.

The recent WrestleMania event took place under similar conditions and went off safely.

This week’s live shows on SuperSport:

2am, Thursday, April 23: NXT (SL5G / SS4 / SS4A / SS9 / SSM2).

2am, April 25: SmackDown (SL5G / SS4 / SS4A / SS9 / SSM2).

2am, April 28: Raw (SL5G / SS4 / SS4A / SS9 / SSM2).

Replays and highlights will also be broadcast.

MTV International & the MTV Staying Alive Foundation announce short-form, digital mini-series

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation, in partnership with the United Nations’ Every Woman Every Child Partnership and Unitaid: supporting innovation for global health, Viacom CBSAfrica, and MTV International have announced a 60-part mini-series of MTV Shuga to raise awareness in the global fight to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Produced remotely, the self-shot series will be written and directed by acclaimed writer, Tunde Aladese, and will be available for streaming and sharing across online platforms from the 20th of April 2020.

Set in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Cote D’Ivoire during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, MTV Shuga Alone Together will depict every aspect of life during the pandemic over the next three months. The relevant story will be told through video calls between MTV Shuga characters, reflecting how social media has become the new form of socialising during this era of lockdown, and reflect the changes in our lives as lockdown changes across the months.

Community arrives at Samsung Members

In 2019, responding to the needs of its users, Samsung launched Samsung Members, a platform for customers to be in direct contact with experts from the brand and enjoy exclusive discounts, special promotions, raffles and tutorials, among many other contents.

In Community, experts, fans and other members of this app can create and co-create content about different products to make the most of their functions. In addition, contests will be generated, talking about the diverse and fascinating interests of consumers and, above all, inviting the same community to propose topics of conversation.

Regarding this launch, Cambridge Mokanyane, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung South Africa said, “This launch is intended to give added value to our consumers. Technology cuts across many aspects of our lives and it is important to know how to fully capitalise on what it can provide us in our day to day lives.”

Making moves

Arena announces digitised events line-up for the rest of April

Earlier in April, Arena Events announced that it would take its bespoke event series online, and has announced the line-up for the rest of April.

Most recently, Arena Events hosted the online announcement of The Radio Awards, which over the past 10 years has cemented itself as the leading platform to acknowledge excellence in South African radio.

“Our success in these early online events shows us that being associated with the country’s most respected news titles brings unmatched benefits in terms of presenting topical content, with the participation of leading experts,” said Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events. “We have the right technology, with an experienced team, and access to the most exclusive content to provide audiences with a worthwhile online experience. For partners and sponsors who want to keep their profiles visible during this disruptive time, we certainly believe we’ve provided an early taste of what is possible.“

Here’s the April 2020 line-up

Thurs, 23 April at 10h00: Sowetan Women’s Club Personal Finance A one-on-one interview with Sowetan Editor, Nwabisa Makunga, and champion of financial literacy, Palesa Lengolo. Click here to register.

Fri, 24 April at 09h30: Financial Mail Redzone in discussion with… Join the Sunday Times GenNext discussion on how brands should interact with young people during the COVID-19 lockdown. Click here to register.

Fri, 24 April at 20h00: Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz 2.0 Join our quizmasters as they challenge your knowledge about sport, fashion, travel, literature, food, motoring, music and the world, online and from the comfort of your couch! Click here to register.

Tues, 28 April at 09h30: The Radio Awards in conversation with – Join leading radio figures as they discuss the future of radio and the opportunities the medium presents both for radio stations, and for brand marketers. Click here to register.

Wed, 29 April at 15h00: PRIMAL.LIVE x AFRICA with Patrick Hanlon In this one-time-only, online event, Patrick Hanlon strips away “the fog” of how to create meaningful brands that attract fans, community and customers, by revealing a simple, easy to use methodology from his book Primal Branding. Click here to register.

Thurs, 30 April at 20h00: Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night Join our host, Sowetan Editor, Nwabisa Makunga and her quizmasters as they challenge your knowledge about fashion, travel, literature, food and music! Click here to register.

For more information about partnering with a bespoke online event, please visit www.arenaevents.africa or contact Melissa de Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa

#WeAreFamily – Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar to support families with a share of half-a-million rand

As South Africans continue to stay home amid mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar are coming together to support the K-fam, the station’s many listeners across the Cape.

The national lockdown has brought about many challenges and physical distancing has resulted in hardships being faced by families in the Western Cape and beyond. To combat the financial challenges many of the Kfm 94.5 listeners are facing, the station and LottoStar have launched a new on-air campaign called, #WeAreFamily.

“Through #WeAreFamily, Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar will be sharing R500 000 with families across the Western Cape. If you’ve been affected by the lockdown and unable to earn an income or play your bills, we are the family you can call on,” commented LottoStar director, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou.

“This is one of the hardest times for us as a country and as a province. We are known for creating life-changing moments for our listeners in partnership with LottoStar. #WeAreFamily is an extension of this and our way of trying to ease some of the difficulties our Kfm family are experiencing,” said Kfm 94.5 station manager, Stephen Werner.

Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar will help five families every day, for the next 2 weeks, from 7am to 6pm.

Listeners can nominate a family in need by sharing their stories on Kfm 94.5 website: www.kfm.co.za .

Discovery Rise supports Save The Children South Africa with COVID-19 relief fund

Students participate in Save The Children peer to peer health education programme ‘Little Doctors’, at a school in West Sumba, Indonesia

Discovery’s recently launched ‘RISE’ initiative, a global campaign focused on reducing inequality and supporting empowerment around the world, has announced that in response to the pandemic, it will be helping to drive donations to Save the Children South Africa’s local COVID-19 relief fund. The funds will be allocated to useful resources like food, essential items, sanitation and developing educative tools so that no child is left behind.

“At Discovery, we understand these are unnerving times and are responding to this crisis as best we can through the power and reach of our brand worldwide. Our Discovery RISE initiative, which is focused on working with local organisations that address social mobility through access to the most basic human needs, is the best platform for us to do this. Our close partnership with Save the Children South Africa (SCSA) will help drive donations to a local COVID-19 relief fund providing nutrition, education, and healthcare to vulnerable families,” said Henry Windridge, Discovery Networks Head of Brand for Middle East & Africa.

Your donation will help to:

Purchase, distribute and install water (10 000-litre capacity) at Early Childhood Centres, Child and Youth Care Centres, and Drop in Centres supported by Save the Children South Africa

Provide basic food and hygiene packs to vulnerable children, women and families

Help Save the Children to digitise educational material for parents and child protection programming

Discovery’s global partnership with Save the Children aims to support

Visit the RISE website //discoveryrise.org/en-ZA/#covid and learn how you can make a difference by donating to Save the Children.

#FACEUPTOCOVID19 campaign provides cloth face masks to SA’s most vulnerable

In response to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s call for all South Africans to wear cloth face masks to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, NGO Afrika Tikkun has launched the #FACEUPTOCOVID19 campaign. The campaign calls on all South Africans to join together to save lives and help protect the nation by stopping the spread of the virus. Afrika Tikkun is appealing to all citizens to ensure that everyone across the country has access to face masks. A R20 donation equals one mask.

With over 2.5 million cases of coronavirus reported globally and almost 3 500 confirmed cases in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government have displayed unparalleled leadership and acted swiftly to confront the pandemic.

“There is something we can all do – help make sure that everyone in our country has access to a reusable, cloth face mask. By contributing to this initiative, and wearing a mask yourself, you are no longer disempowered – you have the power to do something. You have the power to FACE UP to COVID19 and make a difference by saving lives and helping to stop the spread of the virus” said Precious Nala, Afrika Tikkun marketing manager.

For the Diary: A whole lot of surveys

How has Covid-19 affected your business? Take this survey

South Africa is still in lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. How has this affected your business? How is Covid-19 affecting your staff, strategy, supply chain and other areas?

Let your voice be heard by taking part in the Biz Impact Survey, which aims to shed light on how small, medium-sized and large businesses across SA are responding to the crisis. It will take about 10 minutes to complete and all responses will be kept confidential, aggregated and anonymous.

Take the survey here.

Take part in this year’s mobile marketing survey

The fifth annual mobile marketing survey, in partnership with the MMA, is open and we need your expertise and knowledge! We ask for ten minutes of your time to provide your experience of the current state of mobile marketing and advertising. In return, all respondents will receive a copy of the final report.

Use this link to begin our 2020 survey. You have until this Friday 24th April to share your views.

The effect of COVID-19 on your family, organisation and country – survey

How have you been impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown? Do you feel that you, your company and country were sufficiently prepared? Reputation specialists, Reputation Matters, are running a short online survey to get insights into these questions to help people and entities to be better prepared for future crisis situations.

“As we all contend with an extended COVID-19 lock down, everyone is dealing with a new reality and new ‘normal’,” said Chanell Kemp, reputation specialist at Reputation Matters.

“The goal of the survey is to determine to which extent individuals, organisations and countries have been affected by the pandemic. The research also examines how prepared organisations were for the current crisis situation, with specific focus on their communication initiatives.

The results will be collated and analysed by mid-May and it will be presented back in a webinar series. Reputation Matters focuses on building businesses that people want to do business with and by conducting this research, organisations will be enabled to learn from the current scenario and build up resilience for future crisis situations.

Here is the survey link to the survey.

Four virtual digital marketing conferences added for 2020

The health, safety and wellbeing of our digital marketing community is our first concern in these unprecedented times. After careful consideration in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and concerns worldwide, DigiMarCon has created a Virtual Digital Marketing Conference Series of 4 additional Events in 2020, including:

DigiMarCon America 2020 – June 16-18, 2020 (//digimarconamerica.com)

(//digimarconamerica.com) DigiMarCon Asia Pacific 2020 – September 15-17, 2020 (//digimarconapac.com)

(//digimarconapac.com) DigiMarCon EMEA 2020 – October 20-22, 2020 (//digimarconemea.com)

(//digimarconemea.com) DigiMarCon World 2020 – November 17-19, 2020 (//digimarconworld.com

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.