In a South African radio FIRST, Hot 91.9FM Locks ‘n Loads its airtime













[PRESS OFFICE] In a daringly innovative move, Managing Director of the award-winning Hot 91.9FM, Lloyd Madurai, today announced the launch of Hot 91.9FM’s new online buying platform Lock ‘n Load.

Lock ‘n Load is a package that has been tailormade for the exclusive benefit of small businesses that have reopened or are reopening as the lockdown eases and need their brand to be top of mind now.

This is a real time buying platform that puts the buying power of radio in the hands of small business owners at a price point within their reach.

After following a simple process, the advert will be on radio within two hours, immediately giving small businesses the exposure they need. The Process is Simple:

Go to www.hot919.co.za and click on the Lock ‘n Load Hot Deal Select the timeslot and the number of spots you would like to purchase across the day or week, add to your cart and check out. Complete the simple buying detail form and tell us about your business. Within 20 minutes of your payment being processed, you will be contacted by a Hot 91.9FM representative to assist you with your script and within two hours, your 20-second read will be ready to go live on-air.,

Madurai concludes, “Hot 91.9FM is deeply passionate about the development and survival of SME’s, particularly those that are community based as we believe that they are the engine room that drives our economy and as a proud partner to the NSBC (National Small Business Chamber) we are offering their members a further 10% discount on ‘Lock ‘n Load’.”

For more information on Hot 91.9FM go to: www.hot919.co.za

About Hot 91.9FM

Hot 91.9FM is a community radio station based in Northriding and broadcasting to Johannesburg North and surrounding areas. Since its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into a radio gap that existed in Gauteng.

Playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music, with the most popular radio personalities as well as the most spectacular on-air promotions and off-air presence, it’s been a thrilling journey of change for radio and the station, which is driving innovation and leading change in the industry. “HOT 91.9FM is about FUN radio with the purpose of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us,” says founder and station Managing Director, Lloyd Madurai.

Award Winning Station

For the fourth year in a row, Joburg`s hottest radio station Hot 91.9FM has scooped the prestigious STATION OF THE YEAR award at the 2020 South African Radio Awards. This is a landmark achievement considering the station has won this award every year since 2017.

Added to this, Hot 91.9FM won another eight awards including the MY STATION accolade which is given to the radio station with the most loyal listeners. The litmus test for any radio station is its appeal to its audience. Station loyalty is of paramount importance to a radio station and is perhaps the most important aspect of broadcasting.

Reacting to the impressive array of awards, Lloyd said, “What brings us to the finishing line every year, is Hot 91.9FM’s total commitment to our audience and community. It is our combination of world-class entertainment and social engagement which is a testament to our station’s passion for radio and our core values. We are blessed to have some of the greatest radio talent in our country, some of whom are graduates of our landmark Radio Academy”.

