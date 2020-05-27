Tractor Outdoor supports #SendingLove, the world’s largest user generated DOOH campaign













[PRESS OFFICE] User-generated messages of love and unity are being displayed on digital out of home screens worldwide with social media amplification ensuring the messages are seen by millions – at home.

“#SendingLove” is a new global initiative promoting messages of love that unite communities all over the world during the fight against the effects of COVID-19. Launched by outdoor specialist Talon Outdoor, the socially-enabled DOOH campaign is facilitated by The World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) and many of its member organisations and runs on advertising space donated by over 70 media owners across 153 cities making it the biggest UGC campaign ever to run on digital Out of Home.

Created by Grand Visual, the campaign encourages participants to send love to those in places they cannot travel to, by getting creative with the heart-hand symbol and uploading their pictures and locations to www.sendinglove.to. Participants are then given the option to donate to the global COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund before receiving a photo of their picture playing on-screen in their chosen city to share with friends and family across social channels.

The campaign is facilitated by Plexus, Talon’s global OOH network, who along with their partners have built a campaign with a total OOH media value of $15 million. Tractor Outdoor is on board to help display messages of love to people in the Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, Western and Eastern Cape regions. The system developed by Grand Visual geo targets messages to the chosen city, connecting communities to messages of love from afar in a show of global strength and solidarity.

“We are delighted to be on board and displaying messages of love and unity from around the world to the people of South Africa. Despite the constraints of lockdown, it is great to see the out of home community coming together to fight the effects of COVID-19, and social distancing in particular, with a campaign that connects and reassures people that we are in this together,” said Simon Wall, chief executive officer of Tractor.

Frank Bryant, group chief operating Officer, Talon said: “It’s great to see an initial idea to share love between countries grow into a powerful multi-channel concept. Centrally coordinated by our Plexus team, the collaboration from our global network, and the industry as a whole, has been truly inspirational. The willingness to make this happen by all has delivered a media first for user generated OOH creative whilst raising money for the global COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.”













Dan Dawson, chief creative officer, Grand Visual said: “We set out with one thing in mind, to provide people with the opportunity to send love to their favourite places around the world. With an internationally understood heart shaped hand signal at the centre of the creative – we could share the love in cities the world over despite the constraints of lockdown, with shareable content further extending the message via social channels.”

For further enquiries please contact: Alix Wood, Talon & Grand Visual: alixwd@gmail.com, UK +44 (0) 7989 068 416 and Tractor Outdoor at info@tractoroutdoor.com, 086 999 0226

Participating Media Owners: Alight Media, ALPHA MEDIA GROUP, AMS, Asiaray Advertising Media Ltd., Atracta, BackLite Media, BARAM Original Advertising, Beijing Voyage advertising company, blowUP media Belgium BVBA, blowUP media GmbH, blowUP Media Netherlands, Branded Cities, Bravo Outdoor Ltd, Chongqing Tiandi advertising company, Clear Channel Finland, Clear Channel France, Clear Channel Netherlands, Clear Channel Northern Ireland, Clear Channel Poland, Clear Channel UK, Clear Channel Belgium, Clear Channel Italy, COMUNITAC, CS Digital Media, Dalian Vastitude Media Group, Dongfang Meichen Advertising Company, DWP media Group, Exterion Media Spain, Global, Goldbach, GRANDI STAZIONI RETAIL, Grupo Redext, In and Out Company, JCDecaux Central America, JCDecaux, North America, Jiangxi xinfan Advertising Company, Jonathan Levine Phoenix, KEVANI, Lamar Advertising, Liquid Outdoor, LUMO Digital Outdoor, Media Staffing Network Scottsdale AZ, Narnia OOH advertising company, Neo Advertising SA, New Tradition, Nyxsys Philippines, Ocean Outdoor Denmark, Ocean Outdoor Finland, Ocean Outdoor Nederland, Ocean Outdoor Sweden, Ocean Outdoor UK, Ocean Outdoor Norway, oOH!media, Orb, Outcomm, PAS.COMMUNICATIONS, Phoenix Metropolis Media, Primedia Outdoor, Q-Advertising Co., Ltd. , Nonthaburi Thailand, QD Biaobang Advertising company, QMS Media, Rent A Sign, Representative, Selvel Advertising, Shenzhen Jingchen advertising company, Ströer Media Deutschland GmbH, Tractor Outdoor, Urban Vision, Warexpo ,Wuhan Hanguang Top-Result advertising company, Zhejiang fengsheng advertising company.

About Tractor Outdoor

Tractor Outdoor is a premier out-of-home advertising solutions company, offering expertly situated advertising space in the major cities of South Africa. Tractor’s success can be attributed to their intimate knowledge of all the regions they operate in; and a dedicated professional team who go the extra mile to keep their clients happy. Their OOH offering includes billboards and digital screens located in key markets, a transit division; and an innovation division to integrate your bespoke OOH campaigns nationwide. They believe in providing the highest standards of service and shaping their landscape through new technology trends in the OOH industry.

About Talon

Talon Outdoor is an independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.

Talon has offices in London, Manchester, New York and San Diego, plus several other US cities, and has built an OOH planning and buying network covering US, Europe, Asia and Latin America covering 75 markets.

About Plexus

Part of the Talon group, Plexus is our Global OOH Network. International OOH planning and buying requires creativity, agility and genuine expertise. Our Plexus teams in London and New York serve as centralized hubs connecting over 20 Talon and partner offices around the world, ensuring we can plan, buy and execute client campaigns in over 75 markets globally.

About Grand Visual

Grand Visual is an award-winning production company providing creative services for digital OOH. Made up of experts in creative, technology, production, storytelling, and digital marketing, Grand Visual craft compelling stories which maximise the effective use of digital OOH for advertisers and agencies around the globe.

About The World Out of Home Organization

The World Out of Home Organisation (previously FEPE International, established in 1959) is the only global Out of Home Association, working to promote and improve the OOH industry on behalf of our members.

Board members include the major International companies – JCDecaux and Clear Channel – as well as Ströer, Pikasso, and more recently blowUP media, OUTFRONT Media from the US, oOh!Media from Australia and Selvel One from India. Alooh and the OAAA are also represented.

WOO are members of EASA and ESOMAR in Europe as well as a founding member of ICAS, the global organisation for advertising self-regulation. We actively work to help our membership with legislation issues within their own countries as well as advising on wider industry matters.

WOO International also aims to lobby for Out of Home advertising with Government and local authorities, international organisations, opinion formers and other elements of the communication media.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.