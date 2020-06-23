Airport Ads bolsters Visionet network with massive screen at O.R Tambo













[PRESS OFFICE] Airport Ads has significantly strengthened its Visionet™ – Southern Africa’s largest indoor airport screen – network with the addition of a new large format digital out of home site at O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Johannesburg.

In doing so, it has responded to market demand and its customers’ growing need for a greater digital presence within the airport environment.

The newly installed screen at O.R. Tambo International measures 4m x 9m and is strategically situated in the main corridor of the domestic departures area in Terminal B.

The Extended Network

With the launch of Visionet at South Africa’s largest and busiest airport, advertisers are now able to engage travellers via a large format digital network in highly desirable airport sites situated within three of the country’s premier economic hubs, including Lanseria International Airport to the north-west of Johannesburg and King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

This makes for a compelling offering and speaks to Airport Ads’ plan to grow the network’s capacity and build a product that allows for advertisers and brands to execute effective, high impact digital campaigns across a bouquet of large format screens at South Africa’s key airport locations.

Central to this is high reach and frequency and the audiences these airport environments are able to deliver.

Network Reach

The numbers back this up, with King Shaka International’s 4m x 9m screen delivering a monthly audience of approximately 470,000. Lanseria International, meanwhile, has a 3m x 9m screen and two 1.5m x 6.9m screens, reaching an audience of approximately 193 500 monthly. The new ORTIA screen, in turn, will be seen by approximately 508 000 travellers a month.

The extended Visionet digital network now offers advertisers the ability to embark on a digital campaign across the three airport locations while communicating their brand messaging to over one million affluent decision makers monthly.

“The addition of Visionet at O.R. Tambo International is notable, as it significantly ramps up our digital offering while adding over 500,000 travellers monthly to the audience the network previously engaged,” says Mzi Deliwe, Deputy CEO of PMG and Head of Airport Ads. “Not only is Visionet able to deliver the speed and quality that digital out of home technology offers, but due to its impressive size, also the opportunity for brands to achieve high impact and make a lasting impression with travellers.”

Audience Data

Key to Visionet’s effectiveness is the quality of the audience the Airport Ads platform is able to deliver.

According to the research cited earlier, it’s an affluent audience, with 39% earning in excess of R500,000 annually. Further, 40% of high LSM consumers travel through airports monthly, whilst roughly 31% are business travellers. Approximately 80% of this audience is aged between 30 and 50, and roughly 58% are frequent flyers.

It’s a valuable audience – with access to larger amounts of disposable spend – and it’s one that spends more time exposed to media than in any other Out of Home environment, with an average minimum dwell period of 75 minutes in the airport environment. Adding to the impact of this platform is the fact that this audience is a captive one in a location that affords brands zero tune-out.

With its size, prime locations, impact and desirable audiences, the Visionet network makes for a desirable solution for brands. Particularly brands that understand that digital mediums and technology-based solutions are becoming paramount in staying connected and relevant to a range of targeted and desirable consumer segments.

To find out more about the Limitless Solutions Airport Ads® can offer your brand, contact airportads@provantage.co.za or call 0861 776 826.

Follow AirportAds on Twitter and Airport Ads on LinkedIn or go to //www.airport-ads.com/ for more details.

About Airport Ads®

Airport Ads® is the most experienced and innovative Out of Home airport media company in Africa, with access to all ACSA-owned airports in South Africa as well as Kruger Mpumalanga, Polokwane and Lanseria International airports. Solutions are also offered across the African continent and Sharjah. The award-winning company reaches 3.7 million discerning travellers locally per month across digital, static and activation platforms. The Airport Ads® offering includes Airport.tv®, Visionet™, Airport Classic, Airport Active and various digital platforms.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.