Awards Wrap: Entries open for Sikuvile Journalism Awards, RSG wins big at AKTV, WARC announces innovation award winners,

INMA Global Media Awards will be announced today



The INMA Global Media Awards winners for 2020 will be unveiled

on Tuesday in a global broadcast at INMA.org:

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (New York time)

Where: www.INMA.org

Postponed in late April in Paris because of the COVID-19 crisis, INMA will announce 32 first-place winners across 16 categories and two audience

groups – including a just-in-time category focused on media companies’

coronavirus community response. Click here for finalists.

The broadcast is brought to you by the Google News Initiative.

Frewin, McCall and Joel Mervis Awards postponed for 2020

It is with regret that the Publishers Support Services (PSS) announce that this year the Frewin, McCall and Joel Mervis Awards are postponed.

These awards, which recognise newspaper excellence in advertising, printing and production, layout and typography as well as the balanced use of pictures and graphics, are not able to take place currently due to the nature of their judging.

“COVID-19 has affected every part of our society, including, and especially so in many cases, the newspaper industry. As such the virus has meant that the PSS cannot in good conscience bring a jury together to judge these awards and therefore we have had to made the very difficult decision to postpone them,” said a spokesperson for the PSS.

The good news is that the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards for 2020 will take place. Entries opened Monday 1 June and will close on 15 July. This year will see a virtual awards ceremony that will take place on 15 October (subject to change).

The Naked Truth: Entries open for 2020 Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards

The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards opened on Monday, 1 June.

The entry pack elaborates on the theme and provides details on the different categories and their entry requirements. There are 14 categories and all categories are open to newspaper print and online reporters.

Nominations are also invited for the Allan Kirkland Soga Achievement Award that recognises a sustained and extraordinary contribution to newspaper journalism on the part of an individual. As always, the South African Story of the Year, Journalist of the Year and Upcoming/Rising Star of the Year are chosen from the category winners.

All the winners will receive R15 000, a trophy and a certiﬁcate and all finalists receive a certiﬁcate. Commendation Certiﬁcates may be awarded at the judges’ discretion.

In addition a new category, a bursary for mid-career journalists, that seeks to empower mid-career journalists and editorial executives with at least five years’ experience and who show potential to become future newsroom leaders will be awarded. The prize is a fully paid month training at an international journalism school or training institution. All expenses will also be paid such as flights and accommodation.

Freelance journalists can enter for free and Publisher Support Services (PSS) members for R80 an entry, a 50% discount on the normal entry fee. Entries close on the 15 July. This year will see a virtual awards ceremony that will take place on 15 October (subject to change).

Lizeka Mda, as convener judge, will lead a panel of respected journalists to find this year’s winners.

RSG wins big at ATKV

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), is delighted at the slew of awards its Afrikaans language service radio station, RSG, won at the annual ATKV (Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuurvereniging).

“I am extremely proud of the work put in by the team and the talent who have been recognised through the awards received. This is truly inspiring and I would also like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, I’m proud to be a colleague,” said Magdaleen Kruger, RSG’s station manager.

The popular radio station talent won six awards in the LISTEN (radio) category for:

Joanie Combrink, producer of Man van Cirene – RSG

Elize Cawood for her reading of Stralejakkers – RSG

Pietie Beyers for his role in Blikslim – RSG

Kobus Burger, executive drama producer – RSG

Lynette Francis, presenter of Praat Saam – RSG

Frieda van den Heever, compiler and producer of Voetsoldaat van die vers – RSG

Nic de Jager and Margot Luyt were recognised through life contribution awards.

Continental Reinsurance Honours Top African Journalists at Virtual Awards Ceremony

Pan African Reinsurance firm, Continental Reinsurance Plc, has honoured winners of its 2020 Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards at a virtual awards ceremony following travel restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fifth edition of these prestigious awards, five winners were picked from 77 entries that were submitted by business reporters from 15 French and English-countries under the four categories: Best re/insurance Print Article, Best re/insurance Online Article, Best re/insurance Broadcast Article and Best re/insurance French Article – print/online/broadcast.

Isaac Khisa (The Independent, Uganda), emerged the winner for the Best re/insurance Print Article [English category] for his story Across Sub-Saharan Africa, tech-enabled micro-insurance is the next big thing.

David Njagi, a freelance journalist from Kenya, bagged the award for the Best re/insurance Online Article [English category] for his feature Voice of resilience: Kenyan radio builds herders’ trust in drought insurance.

The award for the Best re/insurance Broadcast Article [English category] went to Destiny Onyemihia (Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria) for his story, Sustaining businesses through cyber insurance.

Joel Assoko (Jeune Afrique Media Group, France) emerged the winner for the Best re/insurance French Article – print/online/broadcast. In his story, La guerre des assureurs aura bien lieu.

The Future Talent Award was won by Dominic Omondi (The Standard Group, Kenya) for his inspiring article titled How doctors are dragging medical insurers to early grave.

WARC Awards 2020: Volvo takes Effective Innovation Grand Prix

WARC has announced the winners of its global innovation campaign. It required a “keen understanding of its target audience with a new take on the brand’s heritage”.

The Grand Prix winner was Omtanke – Rethinking Volvo, by whiteGREY and Mindshare for Volvo Cars Australia which highlighted the car manufacturer’s sustainability credentials leading to the creation of the Volvo Living Seawall, an ocean conservation project in Sydney Harbour.

“Volvo experienced an unprecedented 113% average uplift in brand attributes across its key target audiences and record sales,” WARC reported.

For all the winners, click here.

233 Entries shortlisted after stage two of D&AD Awards judging

D&AD has announced the shortlisted entries for an additional 11 categories, following the first shortlist announcement last week. The news follows the organisation’s recent announcement to continue their prestigious annual Awards programme despite disruptions caused by the global coronavirus outbreak. Entrants across these categories will have to wait until 9 and 16 June to find out whether they have won a Pencil, which will be announced digitally across the D&AD website and social channels.

Across these categories, the top ranking countries by number of Shortlisted Entries are:

United States – 71 Entries United Kingdom – 40 Entries France – 21 Entries Canada and Germany – 10 Entries each

The top ranking companies for these categories, by number of Shortlisted Entries are:

BBDO New York – 9 Entries Stink Films and TBWA\Hunt Lascaris – 6 Entries each Apple, BETC and Colenso BBDO – 5 Entries each

Introduced this year, the Design Transformation category platforms design thinking that drives business change and leads to the transformation of existing products and services, or the creation of new ones. Judges will consider the change achieved through design transformation, such as growth for the business, and impact on customers, staff or suppliers.

All 233 shortlisted pieces are showcased on the D&AD website.

D&AD announces New Blood Digital Festival 2020

D&AD has announced plans for a New Blood Digital Festival running from 6-10 July in place of its annual Festival at London’s Truman Brewery. Following ongoing restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the digital festival will provide a virtual platform which continues to support and stimulate emerging creative talent during what will be a challenging year for graduates.

Since 1980, New Blood has inspired and celebrated the young creative community through its prestigious awards programme, and helped to bridge the gap between creative education and the industry through its annual New Blood Festival in London. While hosting a physical festival is not possible this year, D&AD feels that it is more important than ever to support the emerging talent who are faced with uncertainty and disruption as they enter the creative industries.

This year, New Blood also announced a partnership with The Dots for a virtual exhibition of student work, alongside a collaboration with YCC to help provide job opportunities and placements for recent graduates.

Innovations Against COVID-19 Competition, a Shark Tank style competition



Six finalists were chosen from a wide field of applicants to compete on Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19, a Shark Tank style contest in which entrepreneurs competed for prizes.

The judges for the competition were Juliet Ehimuan, director – West Africa, Google; Andile Ngcaba, founding partner and chairman of Convergence Partners; Eric Osiakwan, managing partner of Chanzo Capital; and Adrian Vermooten, head of digital innovation, Standard Bank.

In addition, over 2,000 audience members voted for their innovator of choice. The audience vote counted for 25% of the total points awarded, while the judges’ votes counted for 75% of the total points awarded. Check out the winners in this video:

//youtu.be/Li_tGyILcCc

Felix & Paul sweep Bester Immersive Experiences category at Canadian Screen Awards

Felix & Paul Studios swept the Best Immersive Experience categories last night at the Canadian Screen Awards with two wins for Best Immersive Experience – Non Fiction – Traveling while Black and Best Immersive Experience – Fiction – Gymnasia.

Traveling while Black is a cinematic VR experience that immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for black Americans. Through the experience, viewers visit historic Ben’s Chilli Bowl and join patrons as they share and reflect on their experiences. Traveling while Black highlights the urgent need to facilitate a dialogue about the challenges minority travellers still face today.

The project was recently awarded a Webby 2020 award, after being nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2019 for Outstanding Original Interactive Programme. The experience will be available to view as part of the upcoming We Are One global film festival, by the Tribeca Film Festival.

