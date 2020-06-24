ONEGospelReimagined: Revamped ONE Gospel relaunches soon













[PRESS OFFICE] The refreshed and revamped ONE Gospel launches on the 29 June 2020.

On the 29 June, ONE Gospel will carry television viewers into a new era with a new look, a solid offering of faith-based entertainment, the latest and best music as well as a variety of unmissable shows for the entire family.

ONE Gospel viewers can expect to be taken on a spiritually uplifting journey through a variety of new shows such as Ad lib, where your favourite personalities give entertaining insights to their lives. The programme will air on Thursdays and debuts from the 2 July at 17h30.

Fridays will never be the same again with the premiere of Superbook, where kids can learn important life lessons and values based on the Bible from the 3 July at 15h00. One Gospel will also feature a magazine show called Turning Point International on Saturdays from the 4 July at 09h30.

The channel is already known and loved for uniting people through gospel music and inspirational content. Southern Africa, get ready to welcome ONE Gospel reimagined on Monday 29 June 2020.

ONE Gospel is available on DStv Access, DStv Family, DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium in Southern Africa on Channel 331.

For further details contact:

Lerato Moseki, Marketing Manager, Urban Brew Studios

Cell: 073 334 1562

Email: Lerato.Moseki@urbanbrew.co.za

Related Articles:

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.