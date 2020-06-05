Tractor increases DOOH Roadside Network with six new sites













[PRESS OFFICE] Michael Brits, Business Development Manager, and Ben Harris, Managing Director at Tractor Outdoor, weigh in on national expansion of their digital network and more.

One of Tractor’s 2019 goals was the development and growth of our DOOH presence in the market and Tractor has continued to build on its growth YOY by adapting its development strategy to the market’s needs.

Tractor has recently completed installations of its two largest roadside digital sites in Joburg which are located on the N1 in Midrand. Both sites are landscape 4.5m x 18m square meters and appropriately named N1 Growthpoint Park and N1 Randjespark.

“The combined monthly OMC data shows these sites as being viewed a total of 10,8 million times by 1.17 million people, therefore making it a valuable addition to the growing DOOH network offered by Tractor Outdoor. The decision to develop these sites was also based on being able to offer clients an inbound and outbound opportunity to target their respective markets.” says Michael

“With media rates on digital OOH being more flexible and the fact that it allows for campaigns to be more relevant because it is easy and free to change artwork, we are seeing increased bookings on our networks where clients prefer multiple digital based campaigns for shorter time periods” says Michael Brits.

Ben notes, “In 2019 the UrbanTrac partnership was formed and together we built the first M5 highway digital, which targets all traffic heading towards Cape Town CBD and the West Coast. The release of our second M5 Digital, which is on the adjacent property, means we are now able to target all traffic leaving Cape Town CBD heading towards the Southern suburbs and we have found that the ability to dominate the exposure in an area has been received well by clients, especially when the medium is used to its full advantage of targeting consumers in peak hour traffic.”

Additionally, the Peter Place (Joburg) and N2 Somerset West (Cape Town) roadside digitals were developed to complement our national offering and with the installation of these two sites has increased Tractor Outdoor’s overall DOOH network to 19 panels and doubling the total square meterage.

Cape Town CBD’s first large format digital known as Upper Loop was approved and installed in late 2019. “The location we identified was perfect as it checked all the boxes and is in an area where there is a hive of activity and offers ample exposure and an extended run up” says Tractor’s dev team.

The site that as developed by Michael and Ben has become an icon of its own in the Tractor office with the sales teams and clients alike requesting it.

“There is more to come in the next few weeks; we believe that Tractor will continue to go from strength to strength and that the hard work we have put in over the years will show post- lockdown,” says Ben.

For more information on our DOOH Network or how to go about generating an additional revenue stream through premium third party outdoor advertising on your property email info@tractoroutdoor.com or call 0869990226.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.