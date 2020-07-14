Awards Wrap: Special Covid-19 award for African Digital Media Awards, entries open for Marketing Achievement Awards













Deadline extension for African Digital Media Awards + new special Covid-19 award

This is a gentle reminder if you have not yet submitted your entries for the new edition of the African Digital Media Awards

Teams have been working tirelessly over the past few months covering extraordinary circumstances, and some of you requested more time, therefore the submission deadline will be extended until Monday, 27 July.

Many news publishers have shown incredible energy and creativity covering the pandemic. We wanted to celebrate this work.

So this year we’ve created a new category for Best Special Project for Covid-19. This category is open to publishers who have come up with special products or new sections addressing information needs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Entries should demonstrate how information gaps in society were addressed, innovative use of resources, and smart planning to quickly meet the challenges posed by the crisis.

*The winner for this category will not compete in WAN-IFRA’s World Digital Media Awards.

There are also traditional categories, which you can discover more about here and that give you the chance to compete in our World Awards with your peers from the other continents.

Entries close tomorrow for Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

This is the last chance to enter the 2020 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards. The Awards close this Wednesday, 15 July. The Awards highlight and reward excellence in journalism and the winners receive R15 000 plus a trophy and certificate.

This year freelancers enter for free, as long as they submit a letter from their editor confirming their work and that the publication is aligned with media associations. PSS members only pay a R80 entrance fee.

For any clarity on the rules and categories please see the entry kit with the rules. Judging starts on 27 July to 3 August this year so there is no extension this year.

The awards event will be a virtual event to be held on 15 October.

Call to Enter 2020 Marketing Achievement Awards: Celebrating Those Who Dare!

The Marketing Achievement Awards will take place in February 2021. Endorsed by the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), the MAA celebrate excellence in the science and art of strategic marketing.

The recent challenges which have thrown the world off course have highlighted how critical it is for marketers to find their True North and guide their brands with determination and precision. This year, the MAA will look for the greatest minds, the truest ideas, and the boldest approaches.

All marketers from across South Africa, big and small, known and unknown, are encouraged to enter their best work so that they can be measured against, and recognised by, their peers.

The following categories are available for entrants to prove their strategic abilities in:

Purpose Led Marketing

Strategic Sponsorship Marketing

Brand Positioning

Marketing Innovation

New Product or Brand Launch

Reputation Management (Corporate and Brand)

South African Resonance Marketing

Brand Marketing B2B

Integrated Marketing

Resourceful Marketing (The “Limited Budget, Unlimited Idea” Category)

Internal Marketing

Digital Brand Marketing (New Category for 2020)

Rising Star of the Year (Nominated)

Marketer of the Year (Nominated)

This year’s entry process has been fine-tuned to allow for winning case studies to be published.

Newly appointed chairperson of the Marketing Awards Council (MAC), Mohale Ralebitso, will be spearheading the Council taking over from Yvonne Johnston who successfully chaired the MAC during her three-year tenure.

Early bird entries close on 17 August 2020, while final entries close on the 6 September 2020. In the face of a pandemic, nothing is certain, however the intention is for the Awards Ceremony to be hosted in early 2021.

FNB named as the most valuable banking brand third year in a row

The latest 2020 Brand Finance® Africa Annual Survey has named FNB as the most valuable banking brand for the third year in a row. The FNB brand has been valued at R23.9 billion.

“Being named as the most valuable banking brand in the country three years consecutively reflects our dedication to building and delivering the best contextual and digital banking solutions possible. It’s great to see that our customers can rely and fall back on a brand they can trust, especially when it comes to their banking needs,” said Faye Mfikwe, FNB chief marketing officer.

According to the report, the Covid-19 pandemic could see South Africa’s top 50 most valuable brands lose up to 15% of brand value cumulatively. This is a drop of over R65 billion in brand value across the top 50 most valuable brands compared to the earlier valuation as at 1 January 2020.

D&AD Announce 213 Pencil Winners for New Blood Awards 2020

D&AD has revealed the Pencil winners for this year’s New Blood Awards, the organisation’s annual awards programme which celebrates emerging creative talent. The announcement coincided with the New Blood Digital Festival which took place last week.

This year, emerging creatives were invited to respond to a series of creative briefs set by a wide range of global brands: Audible, Barclays, BBC, Burger King, Connect4Climate & World Bank Group, Durex, giffgaff, Google & HMCT, HSBC, Intel, Lego, Martini, Nike, Penguin, Rare & Xbox, The Case for Her & Teen Vogue, Twitter, Vbat & Superunion and Yula.

213 Pencils were awarded for outstanding work, including 2 Black Pencils, the most prestigious creative accolade. D&AD also awarded 1 White, 39 Yellow, 43 Graphite and 128 Wood Pencils to new creatives this year in recognition of their exceptional creative potential. For information on all of the Pencil winning entries, please see the D&AD website.

INMA creates global Young Professionals Awards competition

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced a global young professionals awards competition that will spotlight outstanding achievement by rising stars in the news industry.



The 30 Under 30 Awards will identify 30 young professionals under the age of 30 who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and career potential. They will:

• Have unique insights into innovation.

• A demonstrated ability to influence peers.

• Management skills in their field.

• Be knowledge-hungry, a team player, and have an entrepreneurial spirit.



The INMA competition is open to those under the age of 30 as of w September 2020.



Deadline to apply or nominate is Friday, July 31. The application fee is free.



The website with all information is here.

Standard Bank’s SimplyBlu e-commerce solution gets Product of the Year seal

Standard Bank’s SimplyBlu, one of its e-commerce solutions, has received the Product of the Year 2020 vote in the New Products: Services Category.

Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established 25 years ago in France, the awards programme is now active in 28 countries and aims to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.

SimplyBlu which was launched in 2019 to make it easier for businesses to have an online presence, won against other competitive solutions available in the South African market. The outcome was reached after months of research and 1,500 votes from households from around the country.

“This stamp of approval for our business in a box solution is something of which we are extremely proud,” said Nelisa Zulu, head of card and payments at Standard Bank.

Tiger Brands scoops up awards at Kasi Star Brand ratings 2020/21

In the most recent Ask Afrika Kasi Star Brands ratings, several of South Africa’s most loved and trusted brands within the Tiger Brands stable have yet again won in their respective categories.

Kasi Star Brands are brands that are chosen time and again by South Africa’s township consumers, irrespective of their background or living standards. Even where income is under threat and communities pool together to share meals and common experiences, the Kasi Star Brands winners are those products that are trusted to be value-driven and valuable to society. They also reflect the degree to which a brand’s township marketing strategy is relevant and accessible.

Tiger Brands product line winners include:

KOO which won the tinned vegetables, tinned beans and toppings and fillings categories

Tastic, which won the rice category

Black Cat, which won the s preads: peanut butter category

preads: peanut butter category Fatti’s & Moni’s, which won the pasta category

Albany Superior, which won the bread category

All Gold, which won the condiments/table sauces: mustard and the spreads: jams categories

Smoothies, which won the sweets/candy category.

“We’re delighted by the recognition we have received from our consumers for our much-loved local brands,” said Nevashnee Naicker, Tiger Brands spokesperson.

