Media Moves: Think Big with PSG, New Wave Outdoor rolls out Covid-19 campaign for PGWC, Kagiso Media and Mediamark to host radio webinar













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: It’s time to Think Big, says PSG

Veteran business journalist Bruce Whitfield is hosting a web series for PSG designed to “look beyond the moment, to solve for solutions, and plan for possibilities”. Think Big is a response to the impact of coronavirus as people and businesses struggle to “adapt, scramble to adjust, and clamber to create new ways to thrive. They’ve had to focus on the present, navigate the urgent, and figure out the ‘how’”.

“To do this, requires a clear eye, the right information, and expert advice,” said Tracy Hirst, PSG’s chief marketing officer. “So, we’ve gathered a collection of bigger picture thinkers to help unpack the future. We’ve created a series of unusual dialogues to bring you thought leadership from both thought leaders, and executives from the PSG team.”

Whitfield, whose style of journalism allows him to generate fascinating discussions, said: “It’s not every day you get one-on-one time with some of the most remarkable people in their fields and get to learn more about them, what they do and why they do it. I feel so privileged to be tapping into some of the country’s sharpest minds and look forward to sharing those conversations with you.”

The series kicked off with Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of The President’s Keepers who took a closer look at the tobacco industry. Just exactly what is going on, and how is the industry continuing to flourish? Pauw reveals all sorts of unhealthy detail behind this highly profitable industry. Watch the full webinar here.

Next week Tuesday, Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer, takes a look at where air travel might be going and what needs to be fixed to get it there. Nick Mallett features in the third webinar, discussing the future of rugby in a post-Covid 19 world. The fourth webinar in the series features Herman Mashaba, who discusses his time as Mayor of Johannesburg and why he decided to step down, as well as his newly-released book The Accidental Mayor. Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, joins the series to talk about the role of leadership in mitigating inequalities in higher education.

People moves

Nielsen is shedding some 3 500 jobs across the globe

CEO David Kenny elaborated on the move in prepared comments released prior to Tuesday’s Opening Bell on Wall Street. He said the move was designed to prioritise resources and place a focus on “key strategic initiatives, higher margin products and services, and greater efficiency”.

This will see Nielsen exit “several smaller, underperforming markets and non-core businesses” over the next six months.

For the full story, click here.

Business moves

New Wave Outdoor Media rolls out crucial Western Cape government COVID-19 messages

Premier Alan Winde

With more than 60 000 cases reported across all its sub districts, the Western Cape Government is currently rolling out an awareness campaign targeting the province’s population with specific coronavirus messaging aimed at influencing and reinforcing appropriate behavioural patterns and safety protocols.

To assist authorities in the quest to reach as many people in the Province as possible, experts in outdoor media New Wave Outdoor Media has been tasked with this important communication printing and flighting over 9 500 posters with decisive messaging on safety Protocols. It was determined that street pole posters would provide the best means to achieve this goal and reach the objective which is to put the sanctioned posters on all street poles that are legally allowed to be utilised in this manner.

New Wave Outdoor Media deemed it an honour to be able to contribute and provide this particular poster solution with its critical educational to as much of the province’s population as possible.

The COVID19 poster awareness campaign will run until 31 August 2020.

BCW unveils BCW Nexus for a world in rapid change

Global communications agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe has aunched a new approach to public affairs designed to guide clients through an era of rapid change and unprecedented complexity.

BCW Nexus is a complete reinvention of the old public affairs model, based on a deep understanding of global, systemic trends that have been accelerated in 2020 by the worldwide pandemic crisis and the dramatic civil movements.

To build a new model for public affairs, one that serves both business objectives as well as social purpose, BCW’s team of global experts came together to produce a set of powerful insights about the way influencing decision-making in society is being revolutionised.

To navigate this unprecedented complexity, BCW Nexus offers a networked approach to public affairs that combines bottom-up with top-down engagement that creates real impact on decision makers, beginning with a set of strategic questions to address the new realities.

Commenting on the launch of BCW Nexus,Robyn de Villiers, Chairman and CEO, BCW Africa said, “Any business or society leader who wants to advocate for change has to understand the seismic shift in world affairs that has been building for several years, and now accelerated dramatically by the global pandemic. The traditional ‘top down’ model of decision making in public affairs is no longer the solution. In its place is a ‘top down’ combined with a ‘bottom up’ model where change can occur suddenly, spontaneously, dramatically.”

Rejuvenation of local print media

Contrary to popular belief, local papers are healthy and thriving. People anticipate the arrival of their local paper delivery on a weekly basis, and have been delighted with the growing array of inserts and the innovative ways brands are using this media.

The Rosebank Killarney Gazette demonstrated a myriad of print insert products recently – from the impressive insert jacket, to an A4 and A3 single sheet insert, a PowerWrap and an 8-page feature insert with an interactive competition by Canon. Readers were thrilled with the range of advertising and were captured by the brands using these different formats.

“A huge advantage of using print innovation products, and even inserts and competition elements in our papers, is they encourage people to touch and feel your brand and increase the potential to keep the information in the home for longer” said sales director of SPARK Media, Olav Westphal.

The print order of the Rosebank Killarney Gazette has increased from 27 000 to 40 000 copies effective 26 May to incorporate areas that were previously part of the Joburg East Express and North Eastern Tribune areas, thus expanding their footprint.

Standard Bank looks to inspire hope with new brand positioning

All brands and businesses evolve. As the biggest bank in Africa by assets, Standard Bank is on a journey that reflects the evolution of the lives and experiences of its customers and all Africans.

This is what motivated Standard Bank to change its brand positioning and tagline and adopt one that epitomises where it sees its role in Africa today.

“Our customers often ask themselves if their dreams can be. Can it be that I will one day own my dream home? Can it be that I will be able to build enough wealth to take care of my children? Can it be that we can turn a local business into a global player? As their financial partner it is our responsibility and privilege to answer these questions. And we do that proudly in a resounding message which says, ‘It Can Be’. This is our new tagline,” said Thulani Sibeko, Group Marketing Executive, Standard Bank.

‘It Can Be’ reflects how Standard Bank has evolved, and continues to evolve, in a way our clients expect, and it represents our positive attitude about Africa and the possibilities that exist on the continent.

This refreshed position is about inspiring belief in Africa’s future while showcasing Standard Bank’s client-centric and inventive solutions. It’s about being bold and innovative changemakers who are more curious, and more responsive.

Innovative e-commerce platform seeks to restore the art of gifting

An innovative e-commerce platform is making waves by changing how South African consumers exchange gifts. Brand Hubb has applied its online acumen to redesign the age-old social practice of giving and receiving gifts.

“We are expanding our business offering by leveraging technology to improve or reinvent ‘stuffy’ tradition,” said Rob Anderson, CEO of Brand Hubb. “The next big idea is usually found by identifying and resolving areas that cause consumers pain or stress”.

Brand Hubb’s Chip In gifting solution is a case in point. It was built to address the pain points that most consumers experience when giving gifts.

Chip In is an online solution that unites the gift-giver and gift-receiver around the common goal of a perfect gifting experience.

The gift-receiver, or the person organising a function or party on his or her behalf, can register on brandhubb.com and use the ‘Create Chip In List’ feature to set up a wish list of suitable gifts, with an end-date for that event or function. “You can think of Chip In as a virtual store, pre-stocked with the goods that the gift-receiver really wants,” said Anderson. “Each gift-giver is able to select and pay for an item on the wish list or make a cash contribution towards same”.

World Out of Home Organization appoints New Commercial Arts for biggest ever OOH global marketing campaign

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) – which represents Out of Home media owners, national associations and specialist media agencies worldwide – has appointed New Commercial Arts to handle a major global campaign to promote the medium as Covid-19 lockdown eases. New Commercial Arts was appointed following a competitive pitch.

The campaign will run on OOH sites donated by media owners in countries worldwide. It will be the biggest OOH campaign of all time, with support from national OOH associations and specialist OOH agencies as well as the multiple OOH media owners, all working in concert.

WOO President Tom Goddard said: This appointment and the massive campaign to come, marks an important milestone for global Out of Home. It shows the industry coming together to lead the advertising recovery from Covid-19 by showing a united and trusted global medium at its best and most effective, at a time when other major media channels are not providing safe platforms for Global Brands.

“We’re delighted to have appointed New Commercial Arts, an exciting new agency with a tremendous pedigree, as our first advertising agency and we are delighted with the initial work they have produced, which will run in July and September.”

Hook, Line & Sinker Communications to launch RoomRaccoon to SA Market

Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) Communications has been appointed as agency of choice for global start-up, RoomRaccoon. Starting in July, HLS will introduce the innovative cloud software brand to the South African hospitality market through a series of media activities across traditional and digital channels, while supporting with content development and B2B marketing initiatives.

RoomRaccoon is a fast-growing start-up that is revolutionising software for independent hotels in more than 40 countries. We are extremely excited to welcome them to South Africa and support their local marketing and communications journey while delivering the ultimate campaign Sinker,” said HLS head honcho, Adam Hunter.

BBC World Service launches new podcast for audiences in Africa

The BBC World Service has launched The Comb, a brand new weekly podcast for young listeners in Africa, presented by Zimbabwean journalist Kim Chakanetsa.

As the name suggests, Chakanetsa and her team will be combing the continent for the stories that matter. The podcast’s mission is to unearth surprising, fascinating and relevant stories. They won’t be shying away from tackling tough subjects.

The Comb is made by the team behind the continent’s leading radio brand, BBC Focus on Africa, known for its unrivalled coverage of the continent. The debut episode of The Comb will be looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic particularly on students and those starting out in their careers.

Chakanetsa said: “The Comb is a thrilling opportunity for us to seek out stories and voices that might otherwise go unreported or unheard. It allows us to combine the depth of BBC Africa’s journalism and the curiosity of our listeners.”

Eddie Chitate launches streaming platform NOFTV

Eddie Chitate launched Brainstorm Entertainment in South Africa, with Amabubesi as his partners. Over the years, Brainstorm would see success with film and television shows for both local and international markets.

Now Brainstorm Entertainment has been responsible for negotiating a licensing deal with Vibe Mediafor Sub-Saharan Africa as well as negotiating with NBC/Universal to be the first African producer to create original African shows for E! channel 124 on DStv.

His TV reel speaks volumes about his creative producing abilities, being the first to introduce E! Red Carpet coverage for South Africa’s events as well as Beyond the Red Carpet for the SAFTAS.

June 2020 saw Chitate through Brainstorm Entertainment, launch a streaming platform, NOFTV, targeted at urban youth across the African continent.

Making moves

Radio 2020: Powering the digital audio revolution [Free Webinar]

Mediamark and Kagiso Media Radio are teaming up with global Digital Audio Advertising Solutions technology provider, AdsWizz, to show how digital audio is powering radio into 2020 and beyond.

The media platforms will be hosting a free ‘Radio 2020’ webinar on July 16.

‘Radio 2020’ will unpack how to maximise campaign targeting, execution, and measurement with the most engaged digital radio audiences across the East Coast Radio (ECR) and Jacaranda FM platforms.

The radio landscape is changing. People are listening while they work (often from home), and so the peak time has become anytime. The reach of radio is also changing moving beyond how far the radio waves travel, becoming a truly global medium.

Who is listening? What are they listening to? How are they engaging? What does the future hold? All these questions and more will be answered during the webinar.

Hosted by Jacaranda FM Drive Show presenter Philicity Reeken, ‘Radio 2020’ will look at the Digital Audio landscape in South Africa and the digital evolution.

It takes place on 16 July at 13h00.

Best-loved British shows find a home on the M-Net Channels

Known for their blockbuster Hollywood fare alongside high-quality local productions, the M-Net Channels are expanding their must-see entertainment slate with beloved series from Great Britain.

In addition to the ITV hit game show The Chase – which now freshens up the M-Net 101 day-time schedule with premiere episodes on weekdays – the MultiChoice Group has also acquired staple British soaps and dramas. Count in UK viewing institutions such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale as well as the unique war saga World on Fire. These shows will be available on DStv Premium’s flagship channel, M-Net 101, or M-Net City, which of course is also available to DStv Compact Plus and Compact viewers.

More good news is that Love Island Season 6, filmed in Cape Town, will create a big buzz across Africa soon, from the first week in August.

“Our hand-picked selection of the best of the best British reality shows have been audience favourites for many years,” said Jan du Plessis, Director: M-Net Channels. “We’ve learnt that the viewers of our M-Net’s general entertainment channels are global citizens who enjoy a variety of stories from different countries and cultures. Adding a wider selection of British genres will not only enable us to bring more fresh content to African shores but also spice up some of our day-time schedules.”

Huawei soars in brand value, goes up in BrandZ World’s Most Valuable Brands rankings

Huawei is steadfast in its commitment to innovation and driving value for global consumers. In the latest BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands study, published by WPP and Kantar, Huawei is ranked 45th, up two places from last year, with a US$29.4 billion brand value (nine percent increase YoY).

2020 is also the fifth consecutive year where the annual publication features Huawei as one of the top 50 most valuable brands worldwide, a testament to Huawei’s success in executing its long-term vision of building a fully connected, intelligent world.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.