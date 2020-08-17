AVeryBonangYear smashes SA viewership records, AGAIN!













Over two million South Africans tuned into part two of A Very Bonang Year – the two part special which chronicled 12 extraordinary months in the life of South Africa’s media darling, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bonang Matheba – on Saturday, 8 August, on SABC 1.

“Overall, we are happy with the performance of the show and it proves as a good business decision on our part. We are grateful for the viewers who tuned in and generated much talk-ability,” said Sane Zondi from SABC 1.

The viewership for A Very Bonang Year equates to almost 21% of the total South African audience and the highest achieved by any entertainment offering in the slot this year, which also had a massive viewership of 1.86 million for the first episode broadcast Saturday, 1 August.

In addition, the #AVeryBonangYear hashtag reached an astonishing 2.2 billion impressions over the broadcast period, showing why Bonang has well-earned the moniker of Queen B.

A Very Bonang Year was produced by Red Button Films in association with C.S.A. and Bonang Matheba Entertainment.

