FREE WEBINAR | The role of information in creating a future fit industry













Embracing the data and information before us can demonstrate value for the future

With marketing departments facing growing pressure to consistently deliver value, the agency model as is, is at risk of becoming inefficient and ineffective.

Tumi Rabanye, current FM AdFocus Awards 2020/21 chairperson and Alistair Mokoena, country director for Google and Jury member for 2020/21, will discuss how the industry model is in flux and what solutions are out there.

Examining how data and metrics can enable more effective decision making, accountability and adaptability for industry to deepen its understanding of the information before them to become more future fit will form a key part of this discussion.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, Aug 12

Time: 10am

Cost: Free

To register, click here.

